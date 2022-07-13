MUSIC PICKS: JUL 14 - 20 

David McClister

Trampled by Turtles, Ruston Kelly @ Sandy Amphitheater

When you think about it, the idea of being trampled by a herd of turtles is a comedic and incredibly unlikely event—if anything, it would be a slow death. It's a funny name to take for a band with more stomp than a turtle could ever muster, and faster movement, too. Come to think of it, Trampled by Turtles has more swiftness and lightness than any ground-bound reptile. With nine albums across their career, Trampled by Turtles' brand of bluegrass is at once steadily reliable and constantly evolving. The many-stringed prowess of the six-strong band has been joined by several talents on their current tour, but for their upcoming appearance at the Sandy Amphitheater they'll find a friend in Ruston Kelly. The country crooner found his fame in 2018 with his album Dying Star, and with surprisingly effective work like his cover album of "favorite emo songs" Dirt Emo Vol. 1. See both acts Wednesday, July 13 at the Sandy Amphitheater. Doors to the all-ages show are at 6 p.m. and tickets are $36 - $56 at sandyamp.com.

Magda-Vega @ The DLC

Head underground this Friday for music that sounds like it's from the underworld. Locals Magda-Vega will be bringing their usual lineup of heavy metal riffs, thanks in part to their new album Stella (see album release coverage p. ??)—it's straightforward heavy rock right to its core. The band's classic approach to song structure just makes more room for the doom of their thrashing guitars and the glinting edge of lead singer Robin Brown's voice. They'll be joined by fellow heavy locals Fight the Future, who rep the local hardcore scene on their album from last year, Bring Balance. Also supporting is The Fever Drift, who accurately identify their own sound as "sad n' spooky late 20th century nostalgia"—which is one way to say they're into moody '90s rock. This 21+ show goes down on Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m., and tickets are $10 at quartersslc.com.

Josh Goleman

Sam Evian @ The Urban Lounge

If you're craving cool Saturday night grooves to get over these hot, hot summer days, head to The Urban Lounge this weekend to catch Sam Evian. Singles like his 2019 track "Right Down the Line" sound straight out of the Doobie Brothers-perfect '70s, plus a sophisticated sheen of modern indie pop. He's not the only one in the indie world right now channeling the super-warm and jammy sounds of '70s pop-and-soul-infused-with-folk-rock, either; contemporaries like Sylvie come to mind as fellow disciples. His 2021 album Time to Melt doubles down on the sound, and does it well—piano keys glitter, sensual basslines slap and undulate, and synths ripple and wriggle through space-time in a fashion not unlike Tame Impala's most dreamy hits. Evian works well with this cohesive, glam aesthetic, though, and offers up a variety of truly groovy tunes to vibe to. Locals Dad Bod and Fonteyn will support. Doors to the 21+ show are at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and tickets are $16 at theurbanloungeslc.com.

Motion City Soundtrack @ The Complex

Calling all 30-somethings who used to wear rectangular glasses and streak their hair in an edgy fashion in the early 2000s: Motion City Soundtrack is on an anniversary tour. Bucking tradition (and also making up for canceled tour plans in 2019-2020), the foundational indie-pop-punkers are celebrating the 17th anniversary of their 2005 album Commit This To Memory. Known for the slightly unhinged (and hopeful?) track "Everything Is Alright," the band's entire oeuvre is one of hard-hitting pop-punk power, and it's safe to say that an entire generation of Midwest emo probably wouldn't exist the way it does today without the band. While many contemporaries who dwelled on anxiety, depression, social pains and all the rest were digging into their minor keys and wailing in despair, Motion City Soundtrack managed to keep their sound bright and complex, a little sardonic and self-deprecating in a fun way. Anyone who grew up on this band will be excited to hear that so far it looks like they're playing entirely solo at The Complex this Saturday, July 16. So dust off your copies of Commit This To Memory to make sure you remember all the words. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. for the all-ages show, and tickets are $34.50 at thecomplexslc.com.

French Police @ Kilby Court

Fans of The Drums should listen up, because your new favorite band is playing Kilby next week. Chicago-based group French Police blend the moody, subterranean funk of the aforementioned band's post-punk perfection with a distinctly danceable beat that gives the sound a whole different depth. While their 2020 debut Haunted Castle delivers the dark disco vibes in spades, the goth basslines that underlay the album were perhaps hints at where the band would end up going with their style. Recent singles like "FUMAR / HATE ME" and "Club De Vampiros" lean into crisp, clean goth pop and dark wave in a fashion that's even more infectious. This year's EP, ONYX, begs to be listened to live over with earbuds, if not just because the newly pronounced drum machine creates beats made for dancing. Locals Body of Leaves will support the band when they visit Kilby Court on Tuesday, July 19. Doors for the all-ages show are at 7 p.m., and tickets are $15 at kilbycourt.com. CW