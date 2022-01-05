MUSIC PICKS: JAN 6 - 12 

Alcauter.Photo

Goldmyth at Kilby Court

Here's a dreamy set for you: Locals Goldmyth, Cop Kid and Rally are coming together for a show that touches on all the sweet spots of indie pop music. First, there's Rally, who walk the line between beachy surf rock like that of down under rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and old-fashioned indie pop like that of Young the Giant. Wherever they go, though, the backbone to the music is always a little surfy; the songs on their 2020 EP Summer's End have a little of the anxiety that always comes that time of year, but the music remains upbeat and a little castaway. After Rally there's Cop Kid, who've become a real buzzy pair in the last year, with an appearance at Ogden Twilight this past summer and the release of their EP Cop Kid Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 with the New York label 22TWENTY. The EP in question packs singles from the last year and a half together for a full look at Cop Kid's painstakingly-crafted sound—one that utilizes minimal electro pop reminiscent of all the best '90s video games, lush hyperpop production from Boone Hogg and contrastingly down-to-earth vocals from Marny Proudfit. Finally, Goldmyth will headline the night with her band, and hopefully for fans, she'll have more yummy songs in the vein of her sweet, dreamy, Men I Trust-like 2020 singles "Isn't It Easy" and "My Mistake." But if not, songs from her moodier 2017 EP Faded Dream will be more than welcome. The all-ages show comes to Kilby Court on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 at kilbycourt.com.

Bowie's Birthday Party at Urban Lounge

Let's dance! It's the one and only birthday of the one and only David Bowie, and at the Urban Lounge, you can celebrate the late legend in style. Born on Jan. 8, 1947, Bowie's been gone from this mortal realm for six years now, but through his music, he lives on. So start your new year right and head over to this tribute show, featuring all the best bands and DJs to honor Bowie. First, look forward to DJ sets from true lovers of all tunes vintage and vinyl—DJ NixBeat and DJ Retrograde. Often paired up together, these two record lovers are known around town as some of the best go-to DJs to throw things back a few decades, and I'm sure they've got treasure troves of Bowie to spin on their decks. And as for live music offerings, what Bowie celebration would be complete without Major Tom, our own local Bowie tribute extraordinaire? The artist and his uncannily close resemblance to Bowie will be gracing the stage with his well-delivered covers, which he's lately gotten around to many stages in Utah as his reputation has taken off. He'll be joined in his tributes by another live act, The Graylings. The duo, who usually deal in indie folk originals, will be lending their voices and maybe even their accordion to beloved Bowie songs, so make sure to catch their set, too. The 21+ show goes down on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 at theurbanloungeslc.com.

Velour

Velour Annual Slumber Party

Velour is kicking off the New Year in a traditional way—or at least in a way that's traditional to them. Their annual Slumber Party show is back this year, and while it's not really a sleepover, it has all the trappings of one, plus great music. Bring a blanket and pillow and maybe even wear your jim-jams to this floor-seating-only event, and take in a Velour that's transformed with elaborate decorations and themed art installations. This year's two-night Slumber Party event features the talents of Book on Tape Worm, a Velour classic and pillar of the Provo indie folk scene. They'll be headlining both nights of the event—Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8—with different openers each night. Friday's opener is Talin Everett, a solo crooner whose 2020 single "Goodbye Lullabye" is a sweet and tender ballad of the pop-forward variety—think the soulful emotion of Sam Smith with the vigor of artists like Julia Michaels. On Saturday, Little Moon will open with luscious songs from her sweeping folk debut Unphased from 2020. This act will likely be a more complicated affair, as Little Moon's music employs layers of string instruments to support her high and clear vocals, which weave fairy tales of her own composition. If this sounds like the way to open the year up to you, get tickets as soon as you can—this event always sells out. The show is all-ages, each show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Find ticket links by visiting @velourlive on Instagram.

David Arellano

China Doll Local Resident DJ Showcase at Urban Lounge

For the vinyl lovers, here's a few in your midst. China Doll is a local vinyl-focused party meant for those who don't mind a little intimacy in their weekend gatherings. It's not common to see a DJ showcase at Urban, either, so that's another good reason to stop in and see what these SLC DJs have to offer in the space. No strangers to venues around town, DJs like Choíce will grace the room with high-energy and funk-filled tracks that undulate through a room—you can get a sneak peek of her work online at soundcloud.com/enjoythebassline, where recordings like her collaboration with KUAA are archived. She'll be joined by local peer Field Recordings, whose productions are just as funky, but more minimal, with clean beats and sharp-moving synths that have moved many a body at bars like Alibi. His recordings are available at fieldrecordingslc.bandcamp.com for your perusal. These two DJs will also be joined by fellow China Doll residents Gabo and Manu, who've lately had dates at the new diner-slash-party bar Blue Genes. See them all when China Doll comes to the Urban Lounge this Saturday, Jan. 8. Doors to the 21+ show are at 9 p.m., and the show is $10 at theurbanloungeslc.com.

Oingo Boingo Former Members at Liquid Joes

It's not every day that a tribute act for a famous band is made up of some of its actual former members, but that's the case with the only official Oingo Boingo tribute band out there, Oingo Boingo Former Members. Their very literal name stemmed from a less literal and more playful one, when in 2005 the band's former drummer, Johnny "Vatos" Hernandez, put together a Halloween tribute show, following the band's actual habit during their active years of putting on Halloween shows. This first tribute band played as "Johnny 'Vatos' Tribute to Halloween, Featuring Former Members of Oingo Boingo," later transformed into Johnny Vatos Oingo Boingo Dance Party, and then finally to the altogether more simple Oingo Boingo Former Members—featuring other members like Steve Bartek, Carl Graves, John Avila and Sam "Sluggo" Phipps. The famous Danny Elfman doesn't join them, but has endorsed the project—so no beef here like the name may imply, only Oingo Boingo's many hits performed by original members. Considering that the OG band is not likely to tour again due to Elfman's hearing loss, this is truly the next best way to see OB as they were meant to be seen—as themselves. See for yourself when they stop into Liquid Joe's on Saturday, Jan. 8. The show starts at 7 p.m., and GA tickets are $35 at liquidjoes.net.