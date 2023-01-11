MUSIC PICKS: JAN 12 - 18 

Stefan Poulos

Talia Keys and the Love @ The Stateroom 1/13

Salt Lake's own soulful ensemble Talia Keys and the Love are slotted to bring their vibrant blues to The Stateroom this week, turning the formerly formidable Friday the 13th into a lucky evening after all. Talia Keys, Dave Brogan, Ryan Conger, Josh Olsen and Lisa Giacoletto comprise the band, and their tangible compatibility is embodied as clear, seamless harmonic chemistry, proving that truly, no other name but "love" could be used to describe this particular group. Their most recent album release, the 2022 Lessons, is best contextualized as a dirty kind of clean. The impeccable timing driven by the unfaltering bass and drum section fits splendidly in sync with the complex melodies offered by the continued presence of the unabashed guitar and keys, altogether crafting a sound which can only be described as spotless. Yet, the rough overlay of deep, from-the-toes-up vocals impassioned by a meaningful activist's messaging gives the album the grit and elbow grease necessary to create a nuanced, obviously skilled sound. Local fans of other, multilayered projects emblazoned with the spirit of the blues such as Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, The Alabama Shakes, Nathaniel Ratecliffe and the Night Sweats and, of course, Amy Winehouse, will find themselves over the moon that a group just as talented is constructing tracks equally stirring and buzzing right here in the Beehive State. Come one, come all, come see for yourself on Friday, Jan 13. Tickets for the 21+ show are $21 and can be found at the stateroompresents.com. Doors for the show open at 8 p.m. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Spirit Machines, Strange Visitor @ DLC 1/13

If you're looking for creative, enigmatic or just straight-up cool bands to listen to, they're not hard to find in Utah. Spirit Machines is one of those bands, making a splash since their 2020 debut Feel Again. According to the band's website, their goal is to "put rock 'n roll back on top where it belongs." Their efforts haven't gone unnoticed, gaining attention from major music publications as well as rock gods Tool. In April 2022, Spirit Machines posted a mashup of Led Zeppelin's staple "Kashmir" and Tool's hit "Sober," gaining viral traction. Tool later posted a clip of the video on their Instagram, praising the group. Entitled "Zober," the track can be found on the group's YouTube account, with an accompanying music video. Hopefully we see more tunes from the group as 2023 unfolds. Backing up the rock powerhouse is Strange Visitor, aka Wes from the band American Humor. The singer/songwriter from SLC has been putting out solo work since 2020, creating "acoustic music without boundaries," according to his Instagram profile. His music features curious subject matter along with the singer's clean-cut vocals, taking you on a journey. Once you press play on his 2021 release The Storm, you'll want to keep listening to see where it takes you. Don't miss these unique acts on Friday, Jan 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Living in Fiction, Classic Jack, Acacia Ridge, Oceans Above Us @ Soundwell 1/14

It's hard to think about rock 'n roll in Utah without this lineup of bands coming to mind. Living in Fiction have been around the block in the local music scene, continuing to grow and amass fans from all over. They boast millions of streams online with their fantastic music, whether it's originals like their latest single "Through the Door" or covers like "Heatwaves," their take on the hit pop track by Glass Animals. Living in Fiction graced fans' ears with a ton of new music in 2022, plenty to showcase in this epic lineup. Joining in are fellow SLC rockers Classic Jack. Similar to Living in Fiction, Classic Jack have grown and expanded over the years, cementing themselves as a successful act from the Beehive State. They unveiled their latest single this week, "Blue Dream," which hopefully is a precursor for a full album in the works, as we haven't seen a full one from the group since 2019. Adding a little harder stuff to the mix, Acacia Ridge bring their signature brand of heavy rock/metal. SLC fans can be proud of Acacia Ridge, as they were just featured on the top five songs in Spotify's "All New Metal" playlist. Rounding out the show is post-hardcore group Oceans Above Us, an up-and-coming group who unveiled their first EP in 2022. This exciting show isn't one to miss, catch these groups on Saturday, Jan 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)

Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Folk Hogan, Captain Daniels & the Sunnybrook Sailors. Thick as Thieves @ Aces High Saloon 1/15

Steady, pounding bass gives soul to the rapid-fire banjo which underlies the raspy, sweaty, homely lyrics of Tejon Street Corner Thieves. The alternative folk-bluegrass trio brings together each part of the ensemble to make energetic, quickly catchy, hearty tracks. Their debut album from 2016, Every Last Drop, consistently makes feet stomp and hips sway, all while making confessions from a dark place, touching on alcohol abuse and failed relationships, sprinkling in experiences with poverty. Six years later, the group has seemed to mature a bit tonally. The fourth track on their new album Thick as Thieves, "Be There," tells the story of a man who actively loves in a less aggressive, more hopeful way with calmer, more soothing instrumentals. That's not to say that the group has lost any of their gas, because that's certainly not the case, as the track "Love Pilot" displays, introducing us to a louder fiddle not so leaned on in Every Last Drop. Folk Hogan is sharing the bill with Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and brings a similar sonic palette but with an exciting highland-sounding twist. Their song "I'm Still Drunk" features accordion, banjo and evident themes that transport you to a star-lit Irish wedding swinging arm in arm. Folk Hogan coming out of Salt Lake City rather than from across the pond is quite unbelievable, but certainly a gift to all of us. The main commonality between Folk Hogan and Tejon Street Corner Thieves comes from their prolific love of whiskey. If you're 21 or older, stop by Aces High Saloon Saturday, Jan 15 at 8 p.m. for some swinging around, and make sure to buy the bands a shot of Jame-o. Tickets are $25 at the door. (Caleb Daniel)

Comply or Evict, Blame the Deacon, Healthcare @ Kilby Court 1/16

Like their name suggests, Comply or Evict aren't here to mess around. The grunge group aims to breathe life into the rock 'n roll genre and get people to throw up horns once more. "Rock is not dead but merely shunted from the spotlight by corporate labels only pushing a pop music agenda," they say on their website bio. "Comply or Evict is here to fuck some shit up and force rock grunge back into focus and have their music charting in America and around the world." The quartet made their debut in 2022, hitting us with three heavy hitting and punchy singles. Joining the grunge masters are Blame the Deacon, a group who also draws inspiration from the '90s, but from alternative groups like Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters. "I think we do have a unique sound," singer/guitarist Easton Millet told Provo Music Magazine in November. "And with our original songs, we really like it because it's a good amount of humor that pokes fun at the church that we're all members of, while still being comedic enough to actually be funny to people outside of the church as well. It's good for everyone." Completing the lineup are young rockers Health Care from American Fork. They debuted their self-titled album last June and have been amassing fans since then. Another group influenced by the heyday of the '90s, they infuse the influence with their own sound, creating a unique yet nostalgic vibe. Catch this trio of bands influenced by the decade we all keep thinking was like 10 years ago, but is now over 30 years ago, on Monday, Jan 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages event are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (EA)