MUSIC PICKS: FEB 9 - 15 

Atomsplitter

We Came as Romans

We Came as Romans, ERRA, Brand of Sacrifice @ The Complex 2/10

Fans of the metalcore genre are likely to know We Came as Romans; their long career beginning in the early aughts has brought them millions of streams, and fans are still getting new music from the iconic group. We Came as Romans are embarking on a headlining tour in celebration of their latest release Darkbloom, an album the group is thrilled to be sharing with the world, especially as they recover from the loss of bandmate Kyle Pavone in 2018. "I hate saying the usual stuff that a lot of bands say about 'It's our best record!' but I will say that we've had the most to write about, with Kyle passing and then really having time to stew on it and think about it over the couple of years that we weren't allowed to tour, because of the pandemic," vocalist Dave Stephens told Kerrang! last October. "We had a lot of inspiration, and a lot of feelings and emotion, plus the time to make everything perfect. I don't know that we've ever felt so great about a record, and so proud of one. I think our fans will really dig it." Joining We Came as Romans are fellow metalheads ERRA and Brand of Sacrifice. Come headbang to your heart's content on Friday, Feb 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $27.50 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Sherman Lainez

Rubblebucket

Rubblebucket, Spaceface @ The Commonwealth Room 2/10

Following the release of their 2022 album Earth Worship, Brooklyn's own Rubblebucket is bringing their songs of sunshine to frosty SLC on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Commonwealth Room. Primarily a two-piece project composed of Annakalmia Traver and Alex Toth, the pair specializes in sparkly songs that twinkle until you can't stop your feet from tip-tapping and your hips from swinging and swaying. Earth Worship carries this intoxicating indie-pop energy throughout the album, yet still feels sophisticated—almost conceptual—as primarily chock-full of snappy ballads that honor the earth, in all its ever-changing, brightly-colored glory. Singing out splashy descriptions of critters, shapes and seasons brought to life fully with their joyful electronic harmonies, Rubblebucket gleefully ties the essence of the earth closely to the human desire for love. While this description at first glance may seem like an inaccessible, daunting, or extremely prog-y piece of work, Earth Worship remains above all else a fabulously fun, dance-hall days record that just begs to be performed live. Although Rubblebucket seems to successfully evade the question of genre or classification, it feels safe to say that dedicated patrons of Belle and Sebastian, Kimya Dawson, Pomplamoose and St. Vincent will find themselves infatuated with the dynamic duo. Be sure to scamper over there on time to catch the opening act, the Memphis-based Spaceface, a fizzy, soda-pop psychedelic act that will get your bones a-shakin' in time for the headliners. Doors for the 21+ show open at 7 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be found online at thestateroompresents.com. (Sophie Caligiuri)

John Clark

Quasi

Quasi, Yuvees, Transmitter @ Kilby Court 2/11

Couple Janet Weiss and Sam Coones have been cementing themselves as indie rock icons in the Pacific Northwest since 1993. The duo has a pretty hefty back catalog, but hasn't released a full album in a decade for a myriad of reasons, including a particularly awful car accident and, of course, that little thing called COVID. It was pretty dark there for a while, not knowing how live events would fare, and it was hard to grasp these scary ideas. "There's no investing in the future anymore," Weiss says on the duo's Sub Pop profile. "The future is now. Do it now if you want to do it. Don't put it off. All those things you only realize when it's almost too late. It could be gone in a second." Of course, with all of this new-found time, it was the perfect time to hunker down and get the creative juices flowing, and that was exactly what Quasi did. "When you're younger and in a band, you make records because that's what you do," Coones said. "But this time, the whole thing felt purposeful in a way that was unique to the circumstances." Joining the indie icons are Yuvees and SLC group Transmitter, who are bringing their intriguing biodigital jazz to the mix. Catch this fun lineup on Saturday, Feb 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $18 before and $20 the day of the show. Buy tickets at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Hammie The Photo Booth

Jacob Westfall

Jacob Westfall, Buried Giant, Bly Wallentine @ DLC 2/12

Heading over to the Mountain West again this week, Jacob Westfall has made a name for himself with his tender and sincere ballads. After getting a start on American Idol back in 2018, the singer/songwriter has been building up a catalog of peaceful and heartfelt songs that range from slow and delicate acoustic tracks to more bluesy rock anthems. "When performing he shares his story through genuine songwriting, powerhouse vocals, and pristine arrangements—regaling his tales of love, goodbyes, new friendships and serial optimism through a tradition of alternative soundscapes and folk authenticity in a pop-style package with a rock & roll attitude," according to Westfall's online bio. Joining Westfall are two SLC acts, Buried Giant and Bly Wallentine. Buried Giant released their debut EP Swallow the Sun in summer 2022, and have been building a following through live shows. The EP is perfect for fans who love a good jazzy blues number with strong vocals and vivid storytelling. Rounding out the lineup is Wallentine, a creative and exciting artist who makes a little bit of everything. They can be found creating soundscapes from acoustic instruments including guitar and banjo, or you can be transported through a psychedelic adventure with electronic and disco elements. Their latest album I Found My Foot :) dropped in December, and is a trippy fun adventure worth exploring. Check out this delightful lineup on Sunday, Feb 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com. (EA)

Avery Davis

Magic City Hippies

Magic City Hippies, CAPYAC @ The Commonwealth Room2/13

Whoever said that beach-bum funk would never evolve into mainstream pop never anticipated Magic City Hippies and electronic synths. Their breakout single, "Fanfare" from their Hippie Castle EP, takes us from jaunting down the sidewalk to skipping with our hands in our pockets, smiling at strangers. Groovy bass lines, sunshiney keys, provocative brass and hazy vocals bring together an approachable, fun concoction ready for bopping with a partner or making a coffee run. The destination concert for Magic City Hippies finds us on a modest yacht at dusk, sunglasses still on, cold drink in hand, surrounded by laughter that sways with the waves. The breeze flutters open your shirt while, "BRNT feat. EMEFE Horns," guides you through the perfect first impression with the perfect person. A good time is easy to find with the right soundtrack; Magic City Hippies doesn't demand to be on that soundtrack, though anyone who has heard them will gladly put them there and it is sincerely our pleasure. Faster than most beach-bum funk, their quick basslines give us space to dance, whether withheld to a head bob or, if you're anything like me, spreading to spaghetti arms and shaky knees, and I get the feeling that Magic City Hippies would be grinning ear to ear to watch. Light, positive music doesn't always get its shine, but this is a case where we absolutely have to. Magic City Hippies are coming to The Commonwealth Room, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 here, axs.com for the 21+ show. (Caleb Daniel)