MUSIC PICKS: FEB 3 - 9 

Sophia Matinazad

Samia at Soundwell

Indie music has its own version of Ariana Grande's high-pony-tailed glamor and crooning: Samia. The 25-year-old artist made waves in the genre with the debut of her 2020 album The Baby, which navigates the messiness of this increasingly complicated and difficult world, especially for Samia's own newly-adult Gen Z. Besides catchy and cool instrumentals full of surprising and sweet melodies (shout out to the cascading end of "Waverly"), the star of the show on The Baby is Samia's voice. Her range is wide, with lows like amber honey and effortless highs filled to the brim with emotion, which suits the stories told in her songs well—there is, after all, a lot of the expected young-person strife of love and growth, all told in surprising and engaging vignettes. On "Winnebago," she sings "drinking mezcal like we're at the bar / chase it with what I was gonna say." The Baby has been such a success that it inspired a "reimagined" version, full of covers from other indies like Bartees Strange, Palehound and the tourmate for the leg of the tour Samia's currently on, Charlie Hickey. Hickey's 2021 EP Count The Stairs is a charming indie-fied throwback to earnest '90s alt rock—and even features some backing vocals by his longtime friend Phoebe Bridgers. See both of these young up-and-comers at Soundwell on Friday, Feb. 4. The 21+ show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $16 at soundwellslc.com.

Cera Gibson at The Urban Lounge

Besides being SLC's reigning queen of noir pop, Cera Gibson always keeps good company when she delivers her show-stopping performances—which means it's a good thing all her support will go on before her own set this weekend. And it's not any normal performance, but a much-deserved celebration of her EP, Uninspired, which has been two years in the making for the solo artist. It will be her first collection of songs since 2019's Crushed Velvet, and comes after a steady release of singles since then, including tracks like 2020's sensually-produced "Idea of Me," and more recent ones like 2021's "YDWMH." The latter marks one of her most-together tracks to date, where Gibson's edgy, sensual voice really lands some of the thorniness she seems to always be reaching for. On her first single of 2022, "Drunk on Sadness," the oozing sadness she sings of gets a lift at the end from a choppy electronic moment. Besides these and other new songs to look forward to, Gibson has stocked the night with all her best musical friends—pop from Leetham, indie goodness from Rachael Jenkins, rap from blockparti and Malev Da Shinobi, dance from Michelle Sorenson and drag performances from Sequoia and Rose Nylon, plus DJ Flash & Flare to keep things loose. Doors are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 and tickets to the 21+ show are only $5 at theurbanloungeslc.com.

Cara Totman

Dinosaur Jr. at The Depot

One could say the reputation of this band is as large as its name—Dinosaur Jr., after all, have influenced much of what we know as garage rock today, counting bands like Nirvana, My Bloody Valentine, The Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, Radiohead, Blur and many more as the influenced. The band—founded by the famous J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph—picked up what bands like The Replacements were setting down in the early '80s, building on the hardcore that was popular in their circles and converting it into a kind of rock that could be melodic and jangly as often as it could be jammy and grungy. But their first two decades—fueled by increasingly successful albums like 1987's You're Living All Over Me, 1991's Green Mind and 1994's Without a Sound—came rocky years filled with lineup changes and a nasty split between Barlow and Mascis. Fast forward to the new millennium, though, and the band got back together with the original lineup in 2005, and since then they've enjoyed a longer "together" streak than ever before, while also continuing to put out successful indie rock albums, like their latest, the 2021-released Sweep It Into Space. Produced by one of their younger fans and a raved-about artist of his own time, Kurt Vile, the latest album is described by Pitchfork as being "the breeziest and most melodically generous of the trio's reunion efforts." See the legends with their new album in tow on Saturday, Feb. 5 at The Depot. Doors are at 7 p.m. for the 21+ show, and tickets are $28 at depotslc.com.

22 & Good 4 U at The Urban Lounge

Olivia Rodrigo quickly made a name for herself this past summer when she dropped her instant hit debut Sour, an album on which almost every single song became a radio hit, breaking records all over the place. She also gained a lot of fans, and those who've loved her since her Disney+ role on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series only became even more ardent fans. Even with only the one album under her belt, her rise to superpopstardom has had many likening Rodrigo to Taylor Swift, who also happens to be her musical idol—to the extent that she gave her a writing credit on the song "Deja Vu," as a symbolic gesture to Swift's influence. The two do certainly share in common a vengefulness towards wrong-doing exes, and an ability to turn that rage into catchy, pop perfect songs. Come see for yourself this Saturday, Feb. 5 when the two are played back-to-back at The Urban Lounge's 22 & Good 4 U: Taylor Swift Vs. Olivia Rodrigo Night. While Swift's discography is obviously much wider, if the DJ sticks to the mega hits there should be more than enough room for comparison—and singing along and dancing wildly, whether you vibe more with "Blank Space" or "brutal." Doors to the 21+ show are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 at theurbanloungeslc.com.

Fiona Torre

Polo & Pan at The Complex

For a lift to your spirit, or to be transported to sunnier, more summery days, don't miss this date with two bona fide rays of sunshine. The French DJ duo that is Polo & Pan have been curating the most fantastically warm music for the last decade, creating breezy club music that is both dreamily transporting and deeply cool. They made a name for themselves starting in the early 20-teens, on Euro-pop, discotheque-ready EPs like the minimalist and fun Rivolta from 2013, and later with Canopée, which takes the beachy vibes and runs to African jungles. In 2017, they released their first album Caravelle, which is a work filled with their typical samples, all which create a vintage vibe slicked over with modern chill and a lot of whimsy. They call to mind artist groups like BADBADNOTGOOD, not because they're sonically similar but because they both mine for the most charming values in older music, creating mosaics of vivid impressions to spark a faux-nostalgia in their audiences, as well as movement. On their latest album, 2021's Cyclorama, the slick, minimalist club beats take a more commanding position in the Polo & Pan landscape. As they told The New Yorker in 2018, that minimalism is part of what makes their music work—"pausing for a second brings joy back into the music." So forget that it's winter in SLC and go groove to whatever big, bright pauses Polo & Pan will bring to The Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Doors for the all-ages show are at 7 p.m., and tickets are $29.50 at thecomplexslc.com.