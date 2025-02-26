MUSIC PICKS FEB 27 - MAR 5 

via Instagram

Beeson

Beeson, Love Audrey @ Kilby Court 3/1

"I can't believe it's done. I wrote and wrote and wrote for this body of work. I've truly never worked or played harder," said Jane Beeson, AKA Beeson, of her new EP. "So many long nights and happy mornings getting everything to the finish line alongside my amazing friends and team. These songs are still so fresh and special to me; I got the master back for 'Keeping Score' just a couple of weeks ago. How scary, how gorgeous! Thank you for being here my sweet best case girls, boys and theys. I love this perfect little world we're making." Beeson's Ritual is full of expression, emotionality and ethereal sound. Her infectious pop sound and beautiful vocals will make you feel like you're floating through the clouds. Relatable and engaging, Ritual will have you coming back time and time again for a fresh listen. This SLC date comes at the end of a short tour of acoustic sets from Beeson, and hopefully the setlist includes tracks from this new EP. Supporting is SLC's Love Audrey, who also released a new album as we left 2024 titled Greetings From Rocket Park. Their mellow indie/rock vibes will pair delightfully with Beeson's sound. Come jam out on Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $16 in advance and $22 at the door. Grab tickets at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Rob Hereth

Black Jacket Symphony

The Black Jacket Symphony @ The Depot 3/1

There are cover bands, there are tribute bands ... and then there's The Black Jacket Symphony. While the differences may seem imperceptible at first, the latter is a unique entity unto itself—a collective of extraordinary musicians who focus on recreating classic albums and performing them note for note with an assortment of the artist's greatest hits. Skeptics might question the need for such an ensemble, given that they can always turn to their record collections to sort out their own musical memories. However, a Black Jacket Symphony concert is much more invigorating than pulling out some dusty old platters. The group creates an experience second only to seeing the original band live. Sadly, the opportunity to witness the Beatles, Pink Floyd, the Allman Brothers, Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, Prince, the Police and Tom Petty in concert has long since passed, but the opportunity to hear the musical milestones they left behind is not only possible, but, thanks to the Black Jacket Symphony, very much a reality. We're not talking about AI, either. These are real people, complete with stunning visual effects that add another dynamic and dimension. We're particularly excited to hear them lend their talents to the Beatles' Abbey Road, one of the greatest albums of all time. To paraphrase its closing coda, the love they'll make will be equal to the love we'll take. The Black Jacket Symphony presents The Beatles' Abbey Road at The Depot, Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $37 - $59 at concerts.livenation.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Caveo

GLOW @ Sugar Space Arts Warehouse 3/1

The theme this weekend is "Bass 'n Bodypaint." Creators Brittney Gunn and Adrian Gilyeat attended their first rave in 2021 and fell in love with the community—so much so that they've started their own music collective called Fook Muzk. Gunn and Gilyeat explain, "We lean heavily toward bass music, and wanted to create an additional space where bassheads can headbang. The talent in SLC is unmatched, and creating a place where they can be showcased is a big goal." Along with being a co-creator, Gilyeat is also one of the DJs (GilYEEAT) who will play a mix of trap, dubstep and melodic bass. The lineup also includes some great local talent like RYOUUP? (Ryan Gale) back-to-back (b2b) with Caveo (Cameron Strachan) for some bass house and deep, wonky bass; Salem (Samantha VanFleet) for some experimental and deep dub; and Kenny Pham b2b Ambience (Sage Toafé) for the melodic dubstep to get you in your feelings. Fook Muzk has put a lot of time into creating a unique theme and environment for each show; this time, Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 S. 800 West) will be UV-lit, with neon body paint and stickers available to use. It's sure to be a place where people can come feel safe while dancing their faces off. Come support local talent on Saturday, March 1. Tickets are only $15 for this 21+ show. Doors open at 8 p.m. Go to posh.vip for tickets and event information. (Arica Roberts)

Olof Grind

Finneas

FINNEAS @ The Union 3/6

Finneas Baird O'Connell—perhaps best known for collaborating with sister Billie Eilish—is on an upward trajectory. With Optimist, his debut record, he introduced a strong solo foundation that was built not only on impressive production, but also on a remarkable ability to craft memorable and engaging songwriting—even if it was created in a fortress of solitude. "I made my last album completely alone in a room," FINNEAS told Rolling Stone. "And that was satisfying to some degree, because I just worked on it until it sounded how I wanted it to sound. But it was really lonely, and I didn't feel like, 'This is the best possible way it could sound, I'm so glad I made it alone.' I thought I did an OK job. So on this album, I've made a point to be hyper-collaborative. Fortunately, most of my friends are producers." Far from yawnsome, his sophomore LP—For Cryin' Out Loud!—showcases his ability to capture the complexity of heartache and longing with his words while the energetic rock-pop stylings propel each song forward. It's an interesting sensibility albeit not really breaking any new ground. Those who find it sonically intoxicating are not likely to be disappointed with this latest effort, even if it takes a few more listens to fully appreciate. Bad Suns open. Catch these acts on the For Cryin' Out Loud! tour at The Union on Sunday, March 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show can be found at vividseats.com. (Mark Dago)

Amanda Laferriere

Flipturn

flipturn @ The Complex 3/13

Launched in Fernandina Beach, Florida in 2015, flipturn has gone on to become a popular force in indie rock. Flipturn is noteworthy for a few reasons, which has helped them stand out in the indie rock scene. The group's sound combines surf and alt-rock, delivered in the form of lush melodies with heartfelt and introspective lyrics, while the band's spirited live shows emphasize crowd involvement. Early releases like the 2017 Heavy Colors EP and singles like "Churches" (2018) helped build a solid fanbase, as flipturn's genre-blurring style has led to recognition from critics and fans alike. Released in January, the group's latest album Burnout Days is highlighted by "Sunlight," a catchy tune with a very personal subject: lead singer Dillon Basse's mom's struggles with alcohol addiction. But what could have been a melodramatic or dour song is, in flipturn's capable hands, a heartfelt and inspiring work that takes a clear-eyed look at a topic that's all too familiar. With a well-earned reputation for authenticity and relatability, flipturn's steadily growing presence on streaming platforms and positive reviews from publications also suggest they're only just getting started. Flipturn comes to The Complex on Thursday, March 13 at 8 p.m.; Krooked Kings open this all-ages show. Tickets are $35, available from thecomplexslc.com. (Bill Kopp)