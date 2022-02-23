MUSIC PICKS: FEB 24 - MAR 2 

Courtesy photo

Claud at Kilby Court

Claud is headed up by Claud Mintz, a young performer, guitarist and songwriter who's able to deftly blend the sounds of various decades and genres into a really intriguing whole, as captured on the 2021 album, Super Monster, released on Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory. Unquestionably, the tracks are going to appeal first-and-foremost to a younger audience, and an NPR Morning Edition quote from Claud's press kit hints at this: "It's just songs about being young and figuring out your identity, figuring out what you want out of relationships. And at the same time, there's this seemingly effortless sparkle to their music that gives it a real kick all the way through." We'd only quibble a bit with that use of "just," as Claud's music avoids the worst cliches and tropes of some youthful pop, preferring to settle into a lyrical approach that's equal parts thoughtful and playful, simple and deep, smartly-crafted and universal enough to remind someone a few times Claud's age to think back on loves lost-and-found. During the last moments of winter, Cluad's hummable pop song promise to bring some summery, upbeat pop to the last month containing some of that winter chill. (Though the lyrics, as suggested by NPR above, contain all the emotions.) Considering that Claud continues to ascend to higher-profile gigs, radio appearances, showcases and the like, it's likely that a larger venue will be in the cards for Claud's next appearance in SLC. So this Kilby Court appearance suggests one of those "you were there when" situations. And if you've time before the show, poke around the claud.online site, a colorful, personal website full of fun easter eggs. Claud, along with Dad Bob and Brother, appears at Kilby Court on Wednesday, March 2. It's a $13, all-ages show with ticket info found at kilbycourt.com.

Drive-By Truckers at The Commonwealth Room

In tour notes for the band's current concert run, primary Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood writes that "we'll be playing songs from all of our albums as well as surely premiering some new ones. As usual, we won't be using a set list so anything goes." If it's allowed, here's a quick-and-rather-public request for a particular and much-loved deep cut, "The Great Car Dealer War." Initially released as part of a long-dead magazine's compilation CD, the track's also represented on the group's rarities album The Fine Print. Some bands might go a whole career looking to write a song with as many winning elements, from the slow-burning tempo to a novella's worth of story baked into one five-and-a-half-minute song. Over their quarter-century of performing, writing and recording, coming alongside a series of fairly-significant personnel moves, tracks with the depth and beauty of "The Great Car Dealer War" are liberally dotted throughout the group's 13-album career—including 2020's pair of albums, The Unraveling and The New OK, the most-sonically interesting and diverse works of the group's career. On those, as with all releases in the group's career, fans can dig deep into the lyrical content—with the group consistently tackling relevant social and political content, especially over the past few albums—or they can simply let the Americana-inflected rock wash over them. One can imagine that at least a few cuts from the band's upcoming 14th album will appear at this exciting, mid-week concert, as suggested by Hood. We wish fellow concert-goers luck in hearing their favorites. Shout 'em out, see what happens. Wishing you luck with that, if you wish me the same. The Drive-By Truckers will appear with Ryley Walker at The Commonwealth Room on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 pm; this is a 21-up show with $45 tickets available at thestateroompresents.com.

ChrisFrisina

Hiss Golden Messenger at The Commonwealth Room

We'll assume that you have: a digital device nearby; a few minutes available for some important research; and, lastly, a willingness to quickly turn yourself into a fan of a stellar band. If we're correct in those assumptions, look up Hiss Golden Messenger's 2019 live appearance at Seattle's excellent KEXP studios via YouTube. The band's four songs during the session are showcased in lovely fashion but, somehow, M.C. Taylor's interview is just as compelling as the heartfelt handful of songs, sketching out the group's recent history alongside takes on music-making and simply living life, all accomplished in mere minutes of interstitial conversation. It's the kind of short performance (and conversation) that can completely hip you to an act. An evocative lyricist, delving into both personal travails and larger societal stories, Taylor's words are beautifully matched by his band's sympathetic and tasteful instrumentation, with influences such as "classic Southern soul and gospel, renegade country, and spiritual jazz" cited. Though the band's current tour is supporting the 2021 album Quietly Blowing It (Merge Records), one of three Hiss Golden Messenger releases in that year, recent setlists indicate that the group is ranging throughout the band's catalog, which now rests comfortably over a dozen full-lengths, plus EP and live releases. Re: the first sentence, a quick note: You may already be a fan, not a newbie like us, as the band has been selling out rooms all over; limited tickets for SLC's gig remained available at press deadline. Congrats on getting to fandom first; we'll catch up as quickly as we can. Might just have to replay that KEXP to get into the mood, see how far down the HGM rabbithole we can travel this week. The group, along with Alexa Rose, appears at the Commonwealth Room on Wednesday, March 2 at 8 pm. Tickets for this 21-up show are $27 and can be purchased at thestateroompresents.com.