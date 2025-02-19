MUSIC PICKS FEB 20 - FEB 26 

@srtdesignco

Les Femmes @ Velour 2/20-22, 2/27-28

Les Femmes de Velour is an annual celebration of female artists in Utah's incredible local music scene. Since the beginning of the month, tons of great artists have taken the stage, and there are even more to come before we say goodbye to February. Shows earlier this month included Kenya, Drusky, Cannibal Queen, Anna Beck and Orcamind just to name a few. There are still five evenings packed with incredible artists to check out. Upcoming shows include Aurhe, Spirit Machines, Bat Brain and Lemonfern on Thursday, Feb. 20. Then, Jenn Blosil, Sarah June, Back Patio and Sasha Haydn on Friday, Feb. 21. The last three shows include Ysabelle Cuevas, Ashley Hess, Rachel James and Grace Wawro on Saturday, Feb. 22; Libbie Linton, Debra Fotheringham, Grace Peatross and Cesley on Thursday, Feb. 27; all leading up to the grand finale of Little Moon with some surprise guests on Friday, Feb. 28. You can catch these incredible artists for a bargain at $10 per show, with Feb 28 being $15. Don't miss out on these incredible lineups and for the opportunity to support some of the fantastic female artists in SLC. Grab tickets for the all-ages show at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Bradley Cox

John Craigie

John Craigie + Glen Phillips @ JQ Lawson Capitol Theatre 2/21

Storytelling, songwriting and a somewhat wicked sense of humor are the ideal elements when it comes to providing an evening of exceptional entertainment. As a result, a concert featuring two highly original and intuitive singer/songwriters such as John Craigie and Glen Phillips not only offers all those essential elements, but also an evening with two perceptive personalities to boot. For his part, Craigie is a wry and respected performer whose flair for sharing stories with wit, humor and intelligence has brought him comparisons to Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, while assuring his status as a modern-day troubadour flush with the prerequisite insights and intelligence. He's released nine albums over the course of his career, but it is his live performances that exact a clear connection with appreciative audiences. For his part, Phillips boasts a vast resume that includes his ongoing stint as lead singer and primary songwriter with Toad the Wet Sprocket, as well as his own solo career and one-off efforts with Mutual Admiration Society— a supergroup of sorts that include members of the band Nickel Creek— and an experimental outing under the aegis of Remote Tree Children, which found him collaborating with composer/producer John Morgan Askew. Yet regardless of direction, his songwriting remains both clever and consistent. Given both men's verve and versatility, it seems fair to say this ought to be one exceptional show. John Craigie + Glen Phillips at the JQ Lawson Capitol Theatre, Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 - $60 at saltlakecountyarts.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

via Forbes

Jessica Audiffred

Jessica Audiffred @ BoxPac 2/22

The Mexico-City based DJ and producer Jessica Audiffred is the undisputed Queen of Mexico's trap and bass scene, and the DJ Times referred to her as "a dominant force in bass music." It's fun seeing what color Audiffred's hair will be at the next live show, as she continues to bring bigger and bigger crowds. Audiffred played at Mexico's first-ever bass-centric radio show Back to Bassics, and has made a name for herself throughout North America, playing back-to-back shows and tours with industry giants like Excision, sold out arenas with Riot Ten, as well as the biggest festivals like EDC, Lost Lands, Beyond Wonderland and Forbidden Kingdom. And it's all been a pretty quick climb towards the top. It was less than two years ago that she debuted on the powerhouse bass music label, Monstercat, with her song "You Found Me" in collaboration with Adventure Club. She was awarded the title of "#1 DJ in Mexico" by MDM, and it's easy to hear why when you listen to her songs like "HERO," or "Throw Your Hands Up" as well as "Around the World (La La La)" released this year. As Audiffred says in a TikTok caption this month, "I make songs for hot girls who love bass..." Come check out her Rave New World tour this Saturday, Feb. 22. Doors open at 9 p.m. This is a 21+ show by Mutiny Presents at BoxPac Project. Tier 3 tickets cost $30 at seetickets.us. (Arica Roberts)

Paul Natkin

Ronnie Baker Brooks

Ronnie Baker Brooks @ The State Room, 2/22

Acclaimed blues guitarist and soul singer Lonnie Brooks had a stellar career, working in Chicago's West Side and releasing scattered singles throughout the '60s, eventually landing an album deal in 1969. By the late 1970s, he would be featured on an Alligator Records compilation, and soon thereafter he joined the label. Between 1978 and 1999 he released nine albums for Alligator. He passed away in 2017, but his legacy has been carried on by son Ronnie Baker Brooks. Born like his father before him in the Windy City, the younger Brooks launched his recording career in 1998, recording for Watchdog and Provogue. In a sense he has come home with his latest: Blues in my DNA finds him on Alligator Records. The album is an unabashed nod to Brooks' father. With a variety of songs that touch on Chicago blues, Memphis soul and more, Ronnie Baker Brooks demonstrates that melodic guitar artistry runs in the family. A regular performer at the Odyssey East Lounge in Chicago's South Side, Brooks is currently on a tour that takes him throughout the Western U.S. before a run of festival dates. Dad would have been proud. Brooks comes to The State Room on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21+ show are $36, available at axs.com. (Bill Kopp)

Brit o Brien

Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus @ The Union 2/24

Since 2013, St. Paul's indie rock sensation Hippo Campus has been steadily putting out release after release, and each has got a bit of fire in its belly. From EPs to long-plays and a billion streams in between, sometimes you just need to spend some time away from your creations to get a sense of freshness from them. Hippo Campus made a bold decision just two weeks before the official release of their latest LP: They had scrapped years of previously written and recorded songs, and busted out Flood in just 10 days. "We realized that we were just repeating ourselves—the definition of insanity—recording the same songs multiple times over and over again, just beating our heads against a wall," guitarist Nathan Stocker told GQ. "The music is only as good as it makes you feel. The honesty that you have to have with yourself where it's like, is this what we want to release? Is this—not perfect, but is this right?" Flood presents the signature, complex melodic riffs and hooks that define the band's unique sound. Hippo Campus is a brilliant live band with great interaction with the audience. These musicians just keep on making good music without the requirement of being the flavor of the month. Mei Semones open. Catch these musicians on the FLOOD tour at The Union on Monday, Feb. 24. Doors at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all ages show are $35 and can be found at ticketmaster.com. (Mark Dago)