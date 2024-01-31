MUSIC PICKS FEB 1 - 7 

via Instagram

Sage Lane, CalJo, Cutie @ Kilby Court 2/1

Adding voice clips to a song does things to my emotions. Mixing in the voices of those involved with a song or album makes it that much more special, and gives it a comforting, zen-like feel. You get a sense of receiving an inside peek on the process, as though you're being let in by the musicians. That's how Sage Lane's newest album Vagabond begins. The opening track has atmospheric electronic sounds with light guitar plucked on top while you hear laughing voices and side conversations. It immediately evokes a feeling of calm, and a sense of belonging. What follows is a beautiful, captivating indie-rock soundscape that has a lot to offer listeners. It's one you can listen to several times and discover new elements upon each listen. This is obviously an album that was crafted with a great deal of care and passion. Hopefully Sage Lane will bring plenty of these songs to their show on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. They'll be sharing the stage with fellow indie rockers CalJo and Cutie. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

LEVEL UP @ Soundwell 2/2

Millennials love a good emo anthem throwback. The genre brings back waves of good memories, and lets us reflect on simpler times while dealing with the present. If you're a fan of emo, but also love a good dose of powerful bass, LEVEL UP should be your next go-to artist. Sonya Broner—aka LEVEL UP—is known for her dark and spooky aesthetic, and it comes alive on tracks of hers like "Satan Works Alone" and "Scared of the Dark." Along with the dark and creepy, she also expertly throws in heavy and future bass, creating an exciting, unique blend of darkness and energy. It was a huge year for Broner in 2023, as she toured with her husband, Substronics (one of Utah's favorite DJs); now she is kicking off 2024 with her "Seance" North America tour, and it will be quite the show. You can tell Broner is a theater kid at heart; she got her start at DJing while in college full time at The New School of Drama in Manhattan and her music tells a story. Take, for example, her EP Coven. The opening track "Ascension" features fellow bass music producer Chassi, and transports you straight to the front of the rail, whilst "Vision Mixer" continues the chaos by weaving in deep wubs with haunting synths. She brings the drama as the audience moshes away on the dance floor. This is a 21+ show at Soundwell on Friday, Feb 2. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $25 at soundwellslc.com (Arica Roberts)

Whoa Daniela, Spawn Point, Lizzy Fan Club @ Boardwalk Sound 2/2

I bet if I asked you to recall the last phone call you had with someone, you'd probably remember it with painful clarity. Or perhaps you wouldn't be able to remember at all, which can be even more of a bummer. I don't mean the last phone call you had with a friend the other day; I'm talking about the last call from a loved one before losing them, or the last call from a significant other before a breakup. Those kind of last calls. They evoke a certain feeling, and Whoa Daniela was able to bottle that feeling up and put it into a song, "Final Call." From the image I painted above, you may be thinking that upon pressing play on this track, you'll be greeted with a slow, sad tune that will leave you feeling weepy by the end. Well, you may still feel weepy, but the song is one of those happy-sounding sad songs. Where the sounds are upbeat, but the lyrics and vibes are downbeat. You get to feel a wide range of emotions at once, which is always fun. The song is a short one, clocking in shy of 90 seconds, but a lovely nearly 90 seconds it is. Hopefully Whoa Daniela will play it live on Friday, Feb. 2 at Boardwalk Sound. Also on the bill is Spawn Point and Lizzy Fan Club. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at theboardwalksound.com. (EA)

Leftover Salmon @ Egyptian Theatre 2/1 - 4

Given their freewheeling attitude, and unusual handle, there are those that don't know what to make of Leftover Salmon. Nevertheless, having successfully fused their populist precepts and jam-band sensibility with their roots in rock, bluegrass, country, Cajun, zydeco and Americana, they've become one of the most dynamic and diverse bands on the festival circuit. That eclectic approach is manifest not only in the band's combined efforts—their latest album, the aptly titled Grass Roots, finds them covering several seasoned standards—but also in the fact that certain members of the band also pursue solo careers. For example, the band's mainstays Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman have frequently ventured beyond their day jobs to release individual albums. As for the name, it came about in 1989, when members of the Colorado-based band Salmon Heads recruited members of the Left Hand String Band to fill in for some of their missing colleagues during a New Year's Eve gig. They not only combined their musical arsenals, but their names as well. The result is a 35-year career that encompasses seven studio albums, three live efforts and a biographical book, Leftover Salmon: Thirty Years of Festival! That's some accomplishment, but regardless, it's the band's ability to mesh archival influences with contemporary credence that ensures Leftover Salmon remains consistently fresh and inviting. Leftover Salmon perform at Egyptian Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 4. All shows are sold-out as of press time except for the Sunday show. Preferred tickets cost $65 at tickets.egyptiantheatrecompany.org (Lee Zimmerman)

Slick Rick @ Metro Music Hall 2/6

You could make the case that 1988 is the single greatest year in hip-hop music. So many of the most significant albums in the history of the genre debuted—and The Great Adventures of Slick Rick by the ruler MC Ricky D was one of the LPs at the forefront. The London-born, Bronx-raised Ricky Walters' debut was released on Def Jam and is an era-defining work of art. Back in the day, you could confidently buy anything that Def Jam put out, because you knew when you saw that Def Jam label on the 12", the music would be fresh, exciting and attempt to do something great. "You had to really stand out among your peers to make a living or an impression," Walters told udiscovermusic.com. "Your whole ambiance—style, clothes, car, swagger and your unique sound—has to draw an audience and be accepted by your peers in poor, urban communities. You have to win their respect and the community has to really appreciate it and enjoy it." Talk about influential emcees: Slick Rick is hip-hop royalty. All the greatest storytellers in rap have bitten a little bit from him, and his style has always been as fresh as his Clarks Wallabees. Witnessing fan favorite tracks like "Mona Lisa," "The Moment I Feared" and "Children's Story" live are sure to knock 'em out the box. Cig Burna, Zac Ivie and DJ Juggy open. Catch these artists at Metro Music Hall on Tuesday, Feb 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $30 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)