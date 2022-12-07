MUSIC PICKS: DEC 8 - 14 

Courtesy Photo

Francisco Martin

Francisco Martin, Fritz Hager, Allegra Miles, Jonny West @ Kilby Court 12/8

American Idol has produced its fair share of pop culture moments over the past 20 years; it's also produced its fair share of talented singers in that time. Francisco Martin appeared on the show's 18th season that premiered in 2020, a year we wish we could all forget. Despite this, the show went on, and Martin finished in the top five of the competition. His latest EP Manic is inspired by a three-month pause after he was thrust into the public eye, according to his website. "It was created by Francisco and his co-producer/good friend Nick Sarpa in Francisco's apartment studio setup," his website states. "The release bursts with dynamic musicality such as stately balladry, cathartic, grungy aggression, catchy EDM, and moments of soulful serenity. Throughout the EP, Francisco bravely shares personal reflections on mental health, relationships, angst, and human disconnection in the age of connection." Martin is joined by fellow Idol alum Fritz Hager, who also made it to the top five in season 20. The young singer is promoting his self-titled EP from earlier this year, but has hinted at new music to come. "I'm so hoping to release my single 'Caroline,' which I played during the show. I've been pushing it on socials, on TikTok a lot, and getting pre-saves up, he told Tyler Morning Telegraph in November. "'Caroline' is sort of the first single for hopefully, an EP and an album coming in the future." Catch these Idols on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $23 before and $25 the day off the show. Find tickets at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Landon Jeong

Anna Beck

Anna Beck, Kaytlin Numbers, Mari @ DLC 12/9

Local singer/songwriter Anna Beck started 2022 out strong with two equally heartfelt and heartbreaking tracks detailing struggles with romantic relationships and how they unfortunately don't always work out. February gave us her first single of the year, "Let's Be Friends!," a track with an upbeat tempo that initially sounds like it will take you on a happy journey, only to find lyrics that dive into unrequited love. "He said let's be friends / But he meant when it's convenient," Beck sings. Anyone who's been in a situationship like this will understand the frustration and relate to these lyrics on a daunting level. Later in March, Beck dropped "I Can't Make You Love Me," a song that offers no disguise from the beginning. Starting with a solemn piano track, it progresses before Beck's melodic voice enters. Honestly if you just need a good cry, turn on this track; Beck doesn't hold back, and it'll hit you right in the feels. Joining Beck is fellow SLC artist Kaytlin Numbers, whose tracks are more upbeat and pop-infused, but still fit in with the "sad girl aesthetic." Numbers worked with SLC producer Samsonite to put out three dynamic and exciting tracks in addition to her library on SoundCloud. Rounding out the local lineup is Mari, known for being part of the SLC outfit Pale Dream. She played her first solo show earlier this year at Kilby Court amid working on Pale Dream's debut album Curse, which was released in November. Catch this trio of beloved locals at DLC on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com. (EA)

Jim Bob The Homie

Pond

Pond @ Soundwell 12/10

Movin' on up all the way from down under, psych rock serenaders Pond will hit Soundwell in SLC as part of their 2022 North American tour presented by Spinning Top Music, the small label known for reeling in "splash"-hit neo-psychedelic stars such as Tame Impala. Fans who know the band for their popular melodically layered and lyrically kinda-cute tracks such as "Paint Me Silver" and "Holding Out For You" will find themselves pleasantly surprised by Pond's most recent release, the ambitious deluxe edition of 9. The album treads into deeper waters, taking Pond's signature kaleidoscopic sound on a startling yet still technicolor trip. Incorporating expected influences reminiscent of the fellow Australian experiment King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, as well as cornerstones of the early psych movement pioneered by Pink Floyd on albums such as Piper at the Gates of Dawn, 9 showcases a newer, sharpened and shined sound. Welding the almost-art-rock, somewhat-glam-punk and not-quite-80's dance electronica with Pond's already established intoxicated tunes, 9 crafts a medley that maintains a trademark sweetness that stings enough to make the likes of Brian Eno, the New York Dolls, Kraftwerk and The 5th Dimension proud. Whether this eclectic crew of inspirations makes you excited or unsure, as the age-old proverb goes, ya gotta see it to believe it. Pond plays Soundwell on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20-22 and can be found at soundwellslc.com (Sophie Caligiuri)

Jessie McCall

Fruition

Fruition, Pixie (Pixie and the Partygrass Boys) @ The State Room 12/11

Portland-based bluegrass/folk group Fruition have been busy over the past few years. They've been consistently releasing music for years, including their pre-pandemic album Wild as the Night, a piece of work that "conveys the emotions of our darkest, and sometimes weakest, moments," according to their website. "Influenced equally by acoustic music as well as rock 'n' roll, the eclectic, after-hours vibe comes naturally to the Portland, Oregon-based band." Fruition are no strangers to the music scene, as founders Kellen Asebroek and Mimi Naja met in 2008 while busking, and have grown and flourished since then. Their latest release is a live album from their time at the Visual Arts Collective in Boise, Idaho. Live albums can be a treat for listeners, a great way to get an idea of what their favorite group sounds like in a live setting if they're not able to make it out to a show. It's also an amazing way for a band to showcase their chemistry together, which has happened here with Fruition's latest work. Listening through the well-produced and energetic album will transport you to the show as well as make you crave to see Fruition in person. Joining the group is local lovely Pixie from Pixie and the Partygrass Boys. This well-known local favorite band has been voted Best Local Band in City Weekly's Best of Utah issue. While the whole group isn't slated to be present, it's sure to be an exciting show. Catch Fruition and Pixie on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $28 and can be found at thestateroompresents.com. (EA)

Nate Palmer

Bartees Strange

Bartees Strange @ The Urban Lounge 12/13

Washington D.C. Indie-rock phenom Bartees Strange (born Bartees Leon Cox Jr.) soars coast to coast on his first headlining tour to support his debut album for label 4D, Farm to Table, which was released earlier this year. There's no floating under the radar anymore for Strange, a do-it-all tunesmith who acts as singer, songwriter and producer, and who just gets better and better with each release. Building on the foundation of his breakthrough LP, Live Forever, the new-new Farm to Table is an exercise in ambition. "I want people who are into my music to be all the way in, into the world that I'm building, and also understand that what I make isn't for everybody. Like all art," Strange told NPR in June. Farm to Table is a rich, beautifully textured album with detailed arrangements that require a bit of an attention span and careful ear to fully absorb. If you have some time on your hands, check out his acoustic rendition of the Freddie Gibbs/ScHoolboy Q "Gang Signs." It's a must-listen. Bartees Strange is a time-and-place kind of musician, an artist where you remember where you were when you first heard him. With the capability to perform in at least a half-dozen different genres and do it well, he's likely to be ascending from intimate clubs to arenas soon. Opening the exciting show are The Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change. Catch this event on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets for the 21+ show are $17.50. Booth reservations are $100 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)