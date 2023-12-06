MUSIC PICKS DEC 7 - 13 

Courtesy Photo

Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak @ Maverik Center 12/7

Chris Isaak has always come across as an amiable and easy-going fella. For one thing, he possessed that smooth croon, the kind better suited to an intimate late-night cabaret than the distant echoes of radio waves transmitted from afar. Songs such as "Wicked Game," "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" and "Somebody's Crying" had an obvious allure, a seductive and suggestive quality that gave him an intriguing and yet accessible persona. Likewise, his self-titled Showtime series furthered his image of being an open-minded, unassuming individual who had no qualms at all about taking advice from Mona, a nude half-mermaid who lay on her stomach on a revolving bed in the basement of the club that he would frequent. So while his side career as an actor in TV and film may have given him additional mystique, he still managed to come across as the same aw-shucks kinda guy that he generally seems to be elsewhere. And considering the fact that his current tour is billed as a festive holiday jaunt, there can be no doubt that his Everyman image will be affirmed that much more. There's sure to be plenty of fun and festivities built into this particular show, guaranteeing that an evening with Isaak will be equally enjoyable—if not more so—than inevitable reruns of "It's A Wonderful Life." Chris Isaak brings his "It's Almost Christmas Tour" with special guests The Shootouts to the Maverik Center on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $36 - $76.50 at ticketmaster.com (Lee Zimmerman)

Prana PR

Macy Gray

Macy Gray @ Commonwealth Room 12/8

Macy Gray's debut On How Life Is was a stunning record back in 1999, and it still stands the test of time. It's got a great band feel to it, and the grooves remind me of '70s boogie and soul. The eclectic Grammy winning singer/songwriter is starting fresh and hitting the road this year with The California Jet Club, her long-time touring band with whom she released The Reset earlier this year. "The record business, it's a little chaotic, and so many things have to go right for a record to come out and get to the maximum where it should be," Gray told The Repository in March. "I've just been a little unlucky with records and labels, and sometimes, I think in the long run, in the scope of my career, people will discover what I do more." Some would say that Gray's best days are behind her, and that she will forever be linked with that national day of tragedy when the Green Goblin sailed unimpeded through the Manhattan skyline at the World Unity Fair (Sam Raimi's Spider-Man circa 2002.) However, there is no voice in music quite like hers and she's an intelligent song interpreter, totally devoid of all that rock 'n roll BS. Cherry Thomas opens. Catch these acts at the Commonwealth Room on Friday, Dec. 8. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show range from $85 for reserved platform to $42 for general admission, and can be found at axs.com (Mark Dago)

Via Instagram

Nick Sefakis

Nick Sefakis @ Soundwell 12/10

Salt Lake City native Nick Sefakis—an American roots-reggae and hip-hop artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist—is probably best-known for his role as guitarist and vocalist in the band Iya Terra. But when the band went on an indefinite hiatus, Sefakis started playing more solo shows, and has continued to find success that way. Sefakis' show this week kicks off an exciting series titled Reggae Rise Up, a lineup of incredible bands that bring those sweet, smooth reggae vibes. Sefakis released his debut album Foundation in 2020, and has been gathering thousands of fans and millions of streams since then. The artist has released plenty of his own singles, but he also collaborates with different artists who effectively complement his own sound and energy. While Sefakis has been touring plenty, this is his first headlining show in his hometown of SLC. For this show, Sefakis is backed by Eureka Sound, who will also be performing a set of their own. In addition, you'll be able to catch Makisi and DJ Porch. If reggae is your thing, you don't want to miss this show, and begin a habit of hitting a bunch of great shows over the next seven months, as there will be a Reggae Rise Up show each month from now until March 2024. Come check out Sefakis at his first hometown headlining show on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7:45 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are listed for the oddly specific amount of $9.09, and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)

Dan Sturgess

Zakk Sabbath

Zakk Sabbath @ The Complex 12/11

Zakk Sabbath is more than just a cover band. I mean, sure, you can find them playing covers of epic metal classics, but there are a lot of layers to what this band is and who they are. Led by the fearless Zakk Wylde, this band was born from love and experience with metal. Having performed for Ozzy Osbourne for many years, Wylde took his talents to create several projects including Black Label Society, Pride & Glory, Steel Dragon, and of course, Zakk Sabbath. Wylde is joined by fellow veterans Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age), who help create a tornado of face-melting riffs while performing well-known metal tracks. It may seem daunting at times to see cover bands, playing the same tracks you've heard a million times, but Zakk Sabbath isn't one of those groups. This is a collection of dudes who have such a love and appreciation for this music that seeing them perform is like seeing them do it for the first time. They always come with insane energy and do the classics justice. Opening for Zakk Sabbath is up-and-coming American thrash grass band The Native Howl, a band with a penchant for putting banjo in places you wouldn't think of. Come rock out on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $30 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Ffcmedia

SuperAve

SuperAve. x Super Future @ Sky SLC 12/13

The mysteriously masked dubstep producer SuperAve. is teaming up with beloved DJ Super Future for a bass-heavy and metaphysical experience for Energi Wednesday at Sky SLC. As part of "The Super Tour," both "Super" artists relay messages of confidence and freedom of expression, but have distinct sounds and influences for an eclectic yet complementary night of music and fun. SuperAve. went viral for his Soundcloud hit "2047" four years ago, and has gained support from several big-name artists in the genre, including Zeds Dead, Jantsen, Subtronics, Mersiv and Peekaboo. He has stayed intentionally anonymous, which brings a certain mystique for fans and allows SuperAve. to curate an identity solely through his music and visual art. He is heavily influenced by nostalgic hip-hop artists like Dr. Dre, Nas, Jay-Z, Tupac, as well as producers like Timbaland, The Neptunes and 9th Wonder. The other headlining artist is Michigan native Nick Rowland, whose performer name Super Future indicates exactly how the music sounds: immensely forward-thinking. In contrast with SuperAve., Rowland's bass music has more of a metal edge, but engages listeners with a wide range of music from twerk and trap to guitar solos. His unique sound is most evident on his new EP Full Spectrum, which is introspective but still keeps the high energy high. SuperAve. and Super Future perform at Sky SLC on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Doors open at 9 p.m. Advance General Admission costs $15 while day of show tickets cost $20. Go to skyslc.com (Arica Roberts)