MUSIC PICKS: DEC 30 - JAN 5 

Harrison Spendlove Photography

New Year's Eve DIVA! At Metro Music Hall

Escape into a crowd of impersonators this New Year's Eve by hanging out at New Year's Eve DIVA! For fans of the local drag impersonator series, there's nowhere else you probably want to be anyways, so come home to Dolly—and all the other fabulous stars waiting for you. Jason CoZmo, the unmistakable local Dolly Parton impersonator who leads the Viva impersonators and tribute artists with gusto, will absolutely be there. This night isn't all about Dolly, though, or even about any other of the glamorous artists—it's about New Year's! On top of rousing performances and hilarious impersonations from the divas, this show will also feature a ball-drop at midnight, followed by a celebration the whole crowd can get excited for. Besides Dolly, look forward to performances tributing Bette Midler, Cyndi Lauper, Elvis Presley, J-Lo, Lizzo and even more. The show will be at Metro Music Hall as usual, and doors are at 7:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 at thevivaladivashow.com. Follow @thevivaladivashow on Instagram to keep up with all things DIVA in the new year.

Resolution NYE at Soundwell

If dancing is on your agenda this New Year's Eve, make sure you head over to Soundwell to catch all the dance-ready talent they've got lined up for you. Headlining the night will be MAKJ, a DJ and producer whose portfolio of music ranges from collaborations with Steve Aoki, Tinashe, Andrew W.K., Lil' Jon, Hardwell and M35, besides his own original solo releases. While EDM is his go-to genre and the one that helped him come up in the world of DJing and production, his style also varies and attendees of Soundwell's Resolution NYE can expect as much. This year alone he's put out several singles that show his diversity, from the pop forward "Just Sayin'" to the epic builder and collaboration with Bassjacker, "Scream It." For support, Z&Z will bring their cinematic brand of EDM to the scene, alongside the more traditional beats of Silent Reign, whose music pulls more from old school house music than from modern EDM. All in all, this is a night for the club kids to wild out into the new year, so if you're reading this and that's you, make this your New Year's Eve destination. The 21+ show starts at 9:30 p.m. and tickets are $36.04 at soundwellslc.com.

Jacabo Funes

Ivouries at Kily Court

Here's a pre-NYE show you should consider visiting if you want to go out ahead of the holiday mayhem: Ivouries with Franklin Good and Bobo. We've written about Ivouries here before, but if you forgot, here's a refresher. The local four-piece specializes in emotionally-driven synth pop of The 1975 variety, though they're probably growing tired of those comparisons. In 2020 they released a self-titled EP whose contents ranged from bops to ambient tracks, and a single in "RUN." So far nothing new seems to be on the horizon, but if you haven't heard the aforementioned releases, run, don't walk to listen to them at this show. They'll be joined by Franklin Good, who's also collaborated with the band on the groovy 2017 track, "Need Somebody." More recently, Good has put out his own delicate work, crooning throughout his gentle but experimental 2018 EP The Franklin Good EP and the even funkier Poo Poo Songs, which he released this year. They'll both be joined by Bobo, who couldn't find a better group to play her saccharine New Wave tracks alongside. The all-ages show opens at 7 p.m. and is $8 at kilbycourt.com.

Bruce Glikas

Lady Bunny at Why Kiki

Drag fans rejoice, because a living legend is coming your way this New Year's Eve, and to some modest downtown digs, too. Why Kiki bar, the new hub for drag in the city, will be hosting a huge name in the drag world for NYE revelries: Lady Bunny! Lady Bunny has been part of the drag world since long before it was mainstream, counting RuPaul as a peer—she was even the Dean of Drag for three seasons of Drag U. On her own, she founded the beloved LGBTQ tradition Wigstock, an annual festival that closed out the summer for LGBTQ communities in her home of New York City. Since then, she's gone on to travel the world as a DJ, performer and raunchy comic, always with her huge blond wig perched on her head. So if you make this your NYE destination, don't forget to bring out your very best for this legendary queen. She'll be performing two shows, one at 8 p.m. and one at 11 p.m., so there's no excuse not to catch that rabbit! The first show has doors at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $30 - $50, and the second show has doors at 10 p.m. and tickets range from $20 - $250. Why Kiki is a 21+ bar, and tickets to this Saturday, Dec. 31 show can be found at whykiki.ticketleap.com.

10th Annual First Mistakes Party at Urban Lounge

While the New Year is a time where many are vowing to make fewer mistakes, there are some locals here in SLC who want you to celebrate your first mistakes—NYE hangover in tow on New Year's Day. If this sounds more up your alley than making resolutions you'll break in the first week, then get over to the 10th Annual First Mistakes Party at the Urban Lounge on Saturday, Jan. 1. And while there will probably already be a lot to celebrate (whatever mistakes you made the night before), one of the bands, INVDRS, are potentially celebrating their last show and "fifteen years of ritualistic sacrifice." Whether a fan of the band or a fan of the tradition they've started with this show, get down to the Urban Lounge to send them out right, and to greet the new year—and make a few mistakes in their honor while you're there. Say yes to those eight-dollar pints. They'll be joined on stage by Charlatan and Mad Elegant, who hopefully aren't also disbanding after this show. This 21+ show opens at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 for general entry and $50 for booth reservation. Find tickets at theurbanloungeslc.com.