MUSIC PICKS: DEC 29 - JAN 4 

Morgan Keller

Fired Pilots

Fired Pilots, Down River, Thelema @ Quarters DLC 12/29

If you're looking to kick off your New Year's weekend with a line-up of locally grown rock and roll, Quarters' hole-in-the-wall venue is where you'll end up. Headlining is Fired Pilots, a Salt Lake City up and coming staple in the rock genre. Playing together since high school, the crew has developed their unique take on the genre to a point that's ready to be shown off. The release of their self-titled album showcases their patented blend of striking vocals and heartfelt solos. Along with them comes Down River and Thelema, two more prominent rock and roll groups in the SLC scene. Down River has a more classic '80s sound, and as they put it on their Facebook profile, their music features "Bitchin Riffs, screaming vocals, thundering drums" which certainly do characterize each track of their self-titled album. Thelema is the newest kid on the block, but hanging tough with the older crowd, boasting the fastest melodies of the night, and sure to get blood boiling early. Taking inspiration from the classic rock sound of the '90s, this is a rock night demanding to be taken seriously at one of the most intimate venues in the city. If you're of legal drinking age, play games and head bang at the show on Thursday, Dec 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com. (Caleb Daniel)

Albert Daniels

Eagle Twin

Eagle Twin, Hemwick @ Urban Lounge 12/30

Veteran duo Eagle Twin bring their brand of experimental sludge/doom metal to this epic end-of-year show. Eagle Twin have been entertaining metal fans in the area since 2009, when they dropped their debut album The Unkindness of Crows. It's a sonically crushing and delightfully dark introduction, and they haven't stopped delivering that sound in the following decade. We haven't seen new work from the group since 2018, but The Thundering Heard is some of the duo's best work. They told Echo Sound that the album focuses on "the beauty and deadly power of the natural world, and how wondrous myths arose from man's desire to understand and explain it. And how it may ultimately destroy him if he does not find a way to understand his role and his effect on this planet," when the album was released. Joining the duo are O-Town natives Hemwick, who focus on DIY heavy instrumental songs. They've had a busy 2022, touring extensively, so it's nice to see them home to finish out the year. Their latest release from 2018, Junkie, is an epic heavy adventure from beginning to end. Hemwick's music doesn't feature vocals, yet it still conveys plenty of emotion. It's not something you see very often with metal music, and it is a nice treat to sit back and listen to the careful instrumentation being played, and focus on the squealies, driving guitar rhythms and heavy drums. Come out and headbang on Friday, Dec 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at urbanloungeslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Silky Shots

Kitchen Dwellers

The Kitchen Dwellers @ The Commonwealth Room 12/30-31

The Kitchen Dwellers take a populist approach that successfully bundles the basics of bluegrass with contemporary credence and an Americana approach. The Montana-based quartet—Shawn Swain (mandolin), Torrin Daniels (banjo), Joe Funk (upright bass), and Max Davies (acoustic guitar)—are known for their distinctive melodies, brought to bear through drive, determination and an actual sense of urgency that still manages keep those more accessible elements intact. In the process, they've amassed sell-out shows, millions of streams and scores of critical kudos. Their new album Wise River, their third studio outing to date, finds them gleaning inspiration from their native environs while sharing nuanced narratives that faithfully pay homage to some specific heartland happenstance. "When you listen to Wise River, I hope you hear some of the original qualities that made us who we are, but that you also recognize aspects that are new and adventurous," Davies states on the band's website. "I hope you hear what it sounds like when the four of us are at home and have the space to create something together. This album is really how we sound as a band." Happily, we'll be able to witness that firsthand. The Kitchen Dwellers with special guests The Pickpockets perform at The Commonwealth Room, on Friday Dec 30 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec 31 at the same time. Tickets are $37 for general admission or $68 per reserved seat. Find tickets at thestateroompresents.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

The Silver Ball @ DLC 12/31

If your goal is to party your way into the new year, The Silver Ball at DLC is the way to go. Joining one of the last shows of 2022 is delightfully retro, yet newly refreshing group The Plastic Cherries. This group has been making a splash in the music scene since 2021 with their debut album Sunshine, recorded on retro analog equipment. The project was started by couple Joe and Shelby Maddock, and has since flourished into a fantastic five-piece. Their single "Lovers on the Run," from last August, has become a favorite for fans of the group, who have become part of the show themselves. The Cherries have a dedicated fan base lovingly known as the Moon Unit who come out to shows dressed up and ready to vibe. Joining the Cherries is another SLC favorite, Over Under, which has shared some excellent music between 2020 and now. They've been touring their butts off this year, sharing their brand of psychedelic vibes, and it seems like they have plenty more tunes in the works. Last but not least, the Silver Ball features psych pop group The Psychosomatics, whose 2021 album Seams of Expectation has taken the community by storm. Listening through this psychedelic dream will have you floating along with cool melodies, then picking you up with some driving reverb and epic electronics. Jam out at the Silver Ball on Friday, Dec 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com. (EA)

@Jmonizmedia

Blue Rain Boots

Blue Rain Boots, Sunfish, future.exboyfriend @ Soundwell 1/1

Ringing in the new year with a show is a perfect start to 2023, and this lineup brings nothing but good vibes; featuring three local SLC favorites, there's no way you can have a bad time. Blue Rain Boots are kicking off their tour in Utah before heading out to share their infectious energy with other cities. The tour coincides with the announcement of new music from the group releasing on Jan. 1, a two-song EP featuring tracks called "Penelope" and "I Will See You in Dreams." It'll be exciting to hear what the group has on tap next. Their single "Hold Me" from May 2022 is an energetic track with crunchy, driving guitar and light intriguing vocals. Along for the ride are local glitch grunge group Sunfish. They have been steadily releasing singles the last few months, the latest of which brings a fresh and unique sound to the grunge genre. "You Like the Pain" has a spicy and excellent bassline leading the way on the song, but things get more interesting as the glitch part comes in. The staticky electronic sound gives the song a satisfying crunch to go with an addicting chorus that will have you headbanging. Completing the lineup is future.exboyfriend, another local group who is a delight to see. Their latest single "Hazy" is a song that you'll have on repeat once you hear it. The band recently posted on their Instagram that it's a personal favorite of theirs, and it's easy to see why. Start the new year off right with this epic lineup of locals on Sunday, Jan 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)