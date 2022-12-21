MUSIC PICKS: DEC 22 - 28 

Kaesen Rasmussen

Leetham

Blindlove, Leetham @ Kilby Court 12/21

SLC natives Blindlove have been making a splash in the local music scene since their 2020 release "I Wanna Be Okay." Earlier in October, they gave listeners more with their latest song "Anthem for Broken People." This new track starts with an epic bassline and crystal-clear vocals. It boasts a perfect structure to sing along with, especially in the chorus; it is an anthem, after all. Listeners will want to shout along with the chorus, as it almost has a chanting element to it. It's relatable and leaves you wanting more, a great song to add to your favorite playlist right now. Backing Blindlove is another SLC native, Leetham, who has had a busy and exciting year. Their self-titled debut album was released this year in September, and the local scene has been giving it love since. Leetham has played epic shows since the release, entertaining their dedicated fanbase. One of his most popular tracks "Patience" is a car song, they told City Weekly back in June. Leetham was pondering life stuck at a dead stop while on I-15, as we all do. The track started out literal, but turned into a deeper look at patience needed on a daily basis in life. "Patience" features fellow SLC pop artist, Peytn, who adds an enjoyable flair to the already addicting track. These acts will be a treat to see on Wednesday, Dec 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Courtesy Photo

Utah Symphony

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Performed by The Utah Symphony @ Abravanel Hall 12/21-23

Although "holiday fun for the whole family," is a frequent advertising tactic, it seems rare to find an activity that actually fits that framework. This year, in lieu of taking the frost-bitten sleigh ride or blister-inducing ice-skating excursion, why not gather up your kids, grandpas, second cousins and great aunts for an evening of music that is actually fit for everyone? Underneath the baton of Conner Gray Convington, the Utah Symphony will perform Danny Elfman's incredible original score for The Nightmare Before Christmas live as the quintessential Halloween/Christmas crossover film plays on a big-screen backdrop. Both enthusiastic fans and newcomers to the realm of classical composition will find comfort in Elfman's signature style, a combination of enchanting orchestral inflections mixed with hints of haunting chord progressions. Elfman's background as the lead singer and songwriter for the complexly camp '80s band Oingo Boingo invigorates his later scores with an unabashed and sometimes wistful energy, which the accomplished Utah Symphony will embody with ease. The class-A sound offered by Abravanel Hall's acoustics and a full, expertly trained orchestra paired with Tim Burton's artfully off-putting claymation characters promises a show that will put a smile on even the most bah-humbug of faces. Early arrivers have the chance to craft a creepy ornament, snag a photo op by the exquisitely decorated Halloween tree, and make a donation to support the Utah Symphony. Tickets for the all-ages event range in price depending on seating and can be found at utahsymphony.org. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Victoria Hills

Casio Ghost

Casio Ghost, Milne, Mischief Night @ Urban Lounge 12/22

Even though the cold weather is creeping in and the holidays are approaching, there are still tons of rad shows to head out to, especially this one at Urban Lounge. SLC favorites Casio Ghost headline this exciting show, bringing their psych-surf vibes and good energy. "Their sound combines the fast pace and energy of modern surf/garage rock with the psychedelic sounds of yesteryear," according to their Bandcamp profile. Casio Ghost unveiled their self-titled debut EP in 2021 and have released two singles so far in 2022. Their most recent release, "The Stranger," is an epic psychedelic ride that has tinges of the surf rock the group loves to incorporate. The earthworm-y guitar solos and riffs are perfectly reverb-soaked, while leading listeners on a mysterious journey with the lyrics. Joining the psych-surf rockers is new group Milne who according to their Instagram, this will be their second ever show. With only one track out so far, this group shows promise. Released in September, "I Told You" is an epic electronic bop recorded independently, as also showcased on their Instagram. It'll be exciting to hear this track live, along with any others Milne have up their sleeves. Rounding out the show is SLC trio Mischief Night. This group can be found playing their version of boisterous rock heavy on the bass, not light on the fun. This lineup of SLC locals promises a fun night at Urban Lounge on Thursday, Dec 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $5 and can be found at urbanloungeslc.com. (EA)

Modern West Fine Art

Adam Michael Terry

The Elevator Jazz Shop: Jazz Jam @ The International 12/22

Adam Michael Terry has a huge affection for jazz, as well the jazz mindset. The Elevator Jazz Shop: Jazz Jam, his weekly residency at The International, proves that improvisation is his secret weapon. Known around Salt Lake City as an accomplished DJ, music maker and founder of the label FOUNTAINavm, Terry has an excellent ear. His enthusiasm about all things creative compels listeners to check out his latest endeavors, whether pressed on vinyl or in a live setting. His band Quiet Pillage will join in the fun. playing the first half and then inviting musicians to sit in. Terry describes Quiet Pillage's sound as "as an evolving approach to find unique accents that are inspired by the open land vastnesses, bizarre landscape formations, cultural heritage, and socio-political situations of our region." They play "improvised soundscapes that channel the jazz ether, and the hallmark instruments that are slide guitar and vibraharp," Terry described. The sit-in portion of the night is aimed to inspire musicians, with hopes of integrating various cultural music forms from around the globe. It doesn't always take the surprising route to where it's going, but the turns never obscure the destination, only clarify it. It's great for the local community to have a public space with like-minded people to go and try out new hard things. Sometimes you gotta shake out the loose bits. Unconventional instruments (as far as the traditional jazz form is considered) are encouraged and appreciated. Doors open for this free 21+ event at 8 p.m. Find more information at internationalbarslc.com. (Mark Dago)

Moon Wizard, Simian, TACT, Mighty Liars @ Urban Lounge 12/28

In 2020, a group of friends sought out to try something new. The trio had roots in black metal and death metal, but wanted to expand and try out elements of doom/stoner metal that they could add their own flair to, according to their website. They continued to hone their sound while bringing in female vocals, and thus Moon Wizard was born. Their debut album The Night Harvest was released in 2020, and the group has been steadily working on a new EP, hopefully to be revealed soon. Listening through the album, listeners definitely get a taste of the doom/stoner vibes the group was set out to create in their music. The subject matter is all about journeys we go on in our mind, escapism and drifting away. This aesthetic is paired with heavy, but not over-the-top instrumental tracks, with ethereal vocals that lend a hand going on the epic journey. "Escape into the fantasy / The pleasure there consuming me / Daydreamer drifting far away / I'm losing my humanity," they sing on the opening track "Ukiyo." Offering support for this show is a new, but also not new group called Simian. Formerly known as Rakshasi, Simian has a new lineup and a new vibe for fans of heavy metal in SLC. The group made this announcement on Instagram back in November stating, "Our current lineup has felt that we could improve the name of the heavy-ass music we have the pleasure of creating. The previous version of ourselves, known as Rakshasi, has been outgrown, and we are excited to announce that the entity carrying our heavy music forward will now be called SIMIAN!" Catch this epic and heavy show on Thursday, Dec 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $12 and can be found at theurbanloungeslc.com. (EA)