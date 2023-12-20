MUSIC PICKS DEC 21 - 27 

Aaaron Jarvis

Bad Luck Brigade

Bad Luck Brigade, Muskies, Sunny Day Soap Opera @ Kilby Court 12/22

As we get closer to Christmas, events are dwindling a little, but there are still plenty of great events to attend before and after jolly old St. Nick comes to town. This trio of energetic local groups delivers a great variety of sound, and leading the charge is Bad Luck Brigade, a group who offers an intriguing combination of smooth indie jams paired with rap lyrics. Bad Luck Brigade is high-energy and rowdy at times, a perfect combo for a night out with friends. The combo of live instruments with rap beats is unique and not heard often, plus might be an appeal to those who don't usually dabble in rap/hip-hop. Joining BLB is "pike psych" group Muskies, who bring all of the dreamy, otherworldly jams. Their debut single was the fitting "Out on the Water," a perfect introduction to the lighthearted nature of the group. They hit us with brand-new single "Atomic Avenue" on Dec. 15 along with an accompanying video, and it was a great send-off for 2023. Rounding out the bill is Sunny Day Soap Opera, who describe themselves as "Ogden art rock"—very different from the two aforementioned groups, so this show really features a wide range of Utah talent. If you're looking for something new and fresh, head out to Kilby Court on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

viaInstagram

All Systems Fail

Endless Struggle, All Systems Fail, Yaotl Mictlan, Filth Lords @ Aces High Saloon 12/22

When you think "Christmas," metal might not be the next thing you think of—but what's better than headbanging on a cold winter night with a room full of excited metalheads? This Friday night brings a four-course meal of hardcore music that will tide you over until after the holidays. Headlining is veteran punk group Endless Struggle, who celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2023 with an EP including never-released tracks remastered for the modern day. All Systems Fail also marked two decades of rocking out in 2023. "United by a passion for punk music and a commitment to human and animal rights, the band has taken their message from small underground venues to major stages, sharing the spotlight with punk legends and newcomers alike," Grid City Music Festival posted about All Systems Fail. "Through benefit shows and activism, their music serves as a call to action for positive change. Beyond the stage, All Systems Fail has become a tight-knit family, growing together through shared experiences. As they continue their journey, their music remains a powerful force for unity and justice in an ever-changing world." Also on the menu is Mexican black/death metal group Yaotl Mictlan, who incorporate indigenous pre-Hispanic instrumentation and lyrics about pre-colonial Mayan culture. Their name translates to "Warrior[s] from the land of the Dead." Pretty damn metal. Last but not least is Filth Lords, a post-punk group from SLC who know how to bring the noise. Come jam for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 at the door. (EA)

via Facebook

Iceburn

Iceburn @ The Urban Lounge 12/22

There has always been a huge geek contingent among metal fans, and anyone who knows anything about music wouldn't be shocked at metalheads being all "metallectual" about it. I doubt that influential rock/metal act Iceburn is concerned about what box they are placed into by obsessive Wikipedians. Since their first LP that dropped back in 1992, Iceburn has continued to create and push music and change ideas of music. After all, it's their modus operandi. "We are lucky now to be able to constantly evolve and reexamine our music while playing it in a way many others don't have the luxury," vocalist/guitarist Gentry Densley told Veil Of Sound. "Never playing things exactly the same way forces us to be in the moment and constantly creative in a way that is pretty unique to our way of doing it." It can be challenging to categorize an act when it isn't rule-bound to a given genre. Iceburn's sound is huge, and you can't discount the riffage. The stringed shredding is a throughline for some folks, whereas the virtuosity might not quite scratch that itch. The current Iceburn collective is Gentry Densley (guitar/vocals), Cache Tolman (bass), Jamie Holder (guitar), Joseph "Chubba" Smith (drums)—basically the same lineup for the past 20+ years. Iceburn is a band I never get tired of listening to. Eagle Twin and DØNE open. Catch these artists at the Urban Lounge on Friday, Dec. 22; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $12 at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

simonsplayyground

DJ Habibeats

Habibeats @ Sky SLC 12/23

Experience a fusion of house music, hip-hop and Arabic beats by Palestinian-American DJ and producer Habibeats. Originally from the Bay Area, Habibeats (aka Ibrahim Abu-Ali) proudly embraces his culture by integrating Arabic-language music and creating his own unique sound. Abu-Ali's decision to showcase positive cultural representation in his music was something he developed over time during his residencies at night clubs across San Francisco and Los Angeles. After gaining success on TikTok for innovative hip-hop sample breakdown videos, he began touring in major cities throughout the country and focused on his own music production. By incorporating his Arab identity at shows, Abu-Ali uses his platform to share his culture and connect with people. For example, his first remix combined popular Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram's "Ya Tabtab" with Brazilian rhythms, and has since gained over two-million views. He also hosts parties at the famous venue Avalon in Los Angeles, called Habibi's House. These parties feature music blending a range of genres and sounds from Arabic, hip-hop, Latin, Indian, African and house music. Rather than conforming to traditional Western house music, Habibeats invites the audience to recognize and celebrate Arab culture and music, challenging social norms and stereotypes that have diminished diaspora communities often feared or misunderstood. Join the healing music of Habibeats at Sky SLC on Saturday, Dec. 23. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 at skyslc.com (Arica Roberts)

Tommy Krause

Casio Ghost

'Twas the Night Before Christmas @ Urban Lounge 12/23

This week is all about pre-Christmas bashes, and this is going to be a good one, as another collection of excellent SLC acts comes together for a perfect holiday party. At this show you'll be able to catch Casio Ghost, Seeking the Sun, Miicah, Club Mungo and Angie Petty. If you're involved in the local scene, you're probably familiar with psych-surf quartet Casio Ghost. It's hard to go wrong with any of their music, so if you haven't heard them, give them a listen. Their most recent album, Postmodern Blues, is some of their best work yet. Seeking the Sun is another SLC favorite whose music has a unique, funky and exciting sound. On my first listen, my mind was taken to the sounds of supergroup The Dead Weather; there are a lot of interesting technical things happening, but the music is also very loud and in your face, in the best possible way. Also on the docket is Miicah, whose indie gazepop vibes took the internet by storm earlier this fall. Miicah's debut album bad holiday dropped in September, gaining more than 100k streams in just a few months. This show offers a wide variety in sounds, especially with Club Mungo joining the mix. Their smooth-as-hell hip-hop tracks are addicting, and their number of streams is criminally low. Last but not least comes SLC-based R&B/pop artist Angie Petty. There's no way you can be bored before the holidays with shows like these. Head out to hang out and vibe on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are free, but visit 24tix.com to reserve your ticket to ensure entry. (EA)