MUSIC PICKS: DEC 2 - 8 

Patrick McBride

Courtney Barnett at The Depot

The queen of Australian indie rock, Courtney Barnett, remains so, thanks to a new album that builds on an enduring legacy of lackadaisical, pithy songwriting established by albums like Tell Me How You Really Feel and and 2015's Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. The new album in question is Things Take Time, Take Time, an altogether more stripped-down affair than her prior works, with less backing instrumentation from her usual band. Her voice and lyrics take the main stage, though some critics have noted that this makes the album weaker—anyone who knows Barnett's signature deadpan style of singing, often more statement-like than musical, can at least acknowledge that it maybe isn't best left without the snarling guitar rips that often make her music so effective. Either way, the album has raked up success among fans, who are very loyal to Barnett, always an artist who remains distinctively herself. On tour for the album, she's bringing along a rotating star cast of up and comers: Bartees Strange, Shamir, fellow Aussi Julia Jacklin and Bedouine. The latter, Bedouine, is the one who will be with her when she comes through SLC, and her warm blend of '60s folk sentiment will open the night up sweetly. The all-ages show is Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at The Depot and tickets are $31 at depotslc.com.

Mastodon at The Union Event Center

Metalheads already know this about themselves, but for readers who know less, metalheads are just nerds. See: Mastodon, who earned their fame in the early 2000s from writing a super-epic, thrashing concept album loosely based on Moby Dick. With that, they joined a legacy of heavy metal artists who have long applied their sound to all things epic and literary; Lord of the Rings isn't the only book metal guys love to soundtrack. Since that album, aptly titled Leviathan, the band has continued to be a favorite in the world of prog metal and sludge, developing a style all their own within the saturated genre, while also earning Grammy noms over the years. They've done so to the extent that, upon the release of their 2021 Hushed and Grim, there was a tweet going around about how "this new Mastodon album sure sounds like a Mastodon album," the kind of statement from a long-devoted fan that makes all the more sense when taking the new in context with the old. Joining them will be Opeth, who also just released a fresh work, this year's Blackwater Park, which is already being acclaimed as the band's best work to date, despite the fact that the band puts out albums on a dizzying-ly regular basis. The two take the stage together, with opener Zeal & Ardor on Saturday, Dec. 4 at The Union Event Center. The show is all-ages, doors are at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $49.50 at theunioneventcenter.com.

Carissa Aguirre

TV Girl at The Complex

A dose of nostalgia for 20-teens indie pop is coming your way soon, and while it's not necessarily a true anniversary show, it's still not to be missed. The California band TV Girl blazed onto the scene in 2014 with their album French Exit, a synth pop-driven work that drew from the lovesick themes and bubble-gummy, upbeat be-bop sounds of '50s and '60s pop music, blending them together with a modern jadedness (thanks to the vocal delivery of Brad Petering) and woozy, looping hip hop drum beats. The whole album—and the sound TV Girl would go on to develop in other works—shares the same kind of warm, vibey amiableness that characterized the chillwave scene around the same time, but is altogether more lively thanks to warped samples, lyrics that are clever despite their despondency and a general lushness in the layers of production. Many critics have pointed out that the album is both an at-a-distance study of love story tropes, and one that actually finds itself within those tropes, re-producing them—and their disappointments. The band is celebrating an odd, six-and-a-half year anniversary of French Exit, playing the album in its entirety for the first time ever. This retrospective tour comes, also oddly, along with the recent release of a fresh album, Summer's Over in collaboration with Jordana, who is also touring with them. The all-ages show is Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at The Complex, and tickets are $18 at thecomplexslc.com.

Psych Lake City's Holidaze Party at The Urban Lounge

Christmas parties do not have to be one kind of party, and Christmas music does not need to be the only thing played at them. They can, for example, be an excuse to rock out to local psych bands, as is the case here with the upcoming Holidaze Party at The Urban Lounge. The show blends together Psych Lake City tradition and bands with the tradition of holiday partying, and the lineup looks like they'll have much more to offer than Christmas music. First on the lineup is headliner Lord Vox, the psych-rock band specializing in a sweeping, mystical sound that's all the more impressive when one sees that they're only a three-piece. Also playing are Harpers, who bend their psych-rock towards a Southwestern disposition, and who also just released their debut album in September. They'll be joined by the surf-infused psych of Casio Ghost and the dreamy, pop meanderings of FutureMystic. And while it will surely be a Psych Lake City event like any other, it would be something to see some super freaky, reverbed-out covers of some classic Christmas tunes—just sayin'. The 21+ show is on Saturday, Dec. 4 at The Urban Lounge. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10. Visit theurbanloungeslc.com for tickets and more info.

Courtesy Photo

El Ten Eleven at The Urban Lounge

You know El Ten Eleven by their greatest hits, surely, but do you know where you know them from? Songs from their debut self-titled album like "My Only Swerving" and "Fanshawe" almost come across as a long-lost soundtrack from the early 2000s, if it were a movie. They just feel so ubiquitous. The songs off that first album are practices in delicacy that build into gently-driving movement, meditative stuff that established a real vibe for the post-rock movement at the time, incorporating elements of math rock and ambiance that set them apart from other, heavier-handed new prog bands. And while that sound was iconic, they didn't stay there. In years that followed, the band's released a lot of varying material, and across seven albums since have dug into lo-fi, sharp and noisy post-rock and even some synth pop. Their latest, 2020's Tautology, is a massive three-part album that starts off with meditations on youth which explode with a powerful sound not typical for the duo, driven by snarling guitar and bass parts that eventually relax back into more mellow and measured tones for the last two parts of the album. They'll find an opener in Utah natives Sego, edgy synth pop rockers who just released a new single with Big Black Delta, "Into the Night." The 21+ show is on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., and tickets are $16 at theurbanloungeslc.com.