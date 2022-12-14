MUSIC PICKS: DEC 15 - 21 

George Douglas Peterson

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

Wicca Phase Spring Eternal, Sophie Powers, super young adult @ The Beehive 12/15

Mopey, emo, eclectic; these are a few key adjectives that describe the hip hop/witch house indie artist Wicca Phase Spring Eternal. Adam McIlwee took on this moniker after leaving the emo/indie group Tiger's Jaw in 2013. Since then, he's been creating his eccentric brand of downbeat trap rap. McIlwee is also a key founding member in the group GothBoiClique, a group of artists who create a similar type of music. Joining McIlwee is young pop artist Sophie Powers who released her debut EP in May. The 17-year-old is already cementing her place in the pop/alternative world with her creative and gutsy work. Born in the early '00s, Powers had so many influential female artists to look up to, and as she and others are growing up, they're ushering in a new era of strong women in the music world. This young artist is one to keep an eye on. Rounding out the show is super young adult, the anti-pop solo project of local icon Boone Hogg. Also well-known for his work in the local duo Cop Kid, Hogg has been around the local scene for quite some time. Hogg has been busy as the super young adult outfit this year, steadily releasing singles throughout including the chill and cozy track "the valley." Catch this trio of intriguing artists on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $18 in advance and $20 the day of. Find tickets at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

MATT MARZAHL

Enchanting

Enchanting @ Soundwell 12/16

Up and coming rap/hip-hop/R&B artist Enchanting is just that. If you're a fan of this type of music, Enchanting will immediately become a new favorite. Her rapping style is precise and chill; it's easy to vibe from her music as soon as you press play. Enchanting's November release No Luv is already collecting praise for her dynamic and engaging tracks, yet despite her coolness and ease with her music, it took her a while to realize she wanted to create music. "I went through a phase of doing absolutely everything," she told Essence in September. "I was a cheerleader, I was into sports," she said. "I had a friend, he had a friend that owned a studio and people knew that I could sing, I didn't really start posting me singing 'til like later in high school." Enchanting is always working to push the boundaries of the genre to create her own brand of R&B. "I had to get comfortable with my voice," she says on her website bio. "Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at." Like for many modern artist, her music weaves in different styles and genres to create something completely her own. "She defines her style as something chill with a dash of neo-Soul, a twinge of old school R&B, with some modern trap flavor sprinkled in," her bio says. This captivating artist won't be one to miss. Catch her at Soundwell on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15, and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)

Jim Bone and The Dig @ The State Room 12/17

The Dig makes their stamp on alternative music by blending floaty electronics with a full instrumental band. Their hit album Midnight Flowers rightfully sounds as if it were recorded in a meadow of sunflowers planted on the moon. The aerial, distant lyrics place you in the driver seat of your first car, piloting through the cosmos. Although The Dig's use of spacey melodies gives the immediate impression that they must have come from off-world, the grounded themes remind you that these too are mere Earthlings. The line, "You know I love you but you call me a friend / I think you love me more than you pretend" comes from "Bleeding Heart (You are the One)," describing the teeter-totter we've all found ourselves on at some point, or possibly still do. Jim Bone has a much more familiar sound, reminiscent of sitting on a cooler at your final childhood block party. Performing together, Jim Bone leads The Dig like their grizzled vet, creating new wave Alternative with a classic-vocals touch. It's been five years since the release of The Dig's last album, Bloodshot Tokyo, which doubled down on the spacier electronic sound, presumably making the next album imminent based on their track record. Will this style of block party-meets-spacey alternative be something The Dig is choosing to steer towards permanently? That remains to be seen, but the incubation is certainly something you won't want to miss. The Dig and Jim Bone are at The State Room on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $16 and can be found at thestateroompresents.com. (Caleb Daniel)

Jovvany Villalobos

Musor

The Lingo, Musor, The Fervors @ Kilby Court 12/19

Kilby can always be counted on for a good local show, and it's offering up one psychedelic night. The dark groove of psychedelic '60s rock has made its comeback in Salt Lake in the last few years, and another group has joined the scene. The Lingo is a new psychedelic band composed of dark and sunshine renaissance. Although recently formed, The Lingo has already played some loaded gigs, including the psych rock Honey Days festival at Urban Lounge back in August. With indelible riffs, haunting keys and an unmistakable groove, this show will be sure to be a good time. Joining The Lingo will be local psych band Musor, whose self-titled EP was released earlier this year in June. Musor's music is full of space-like guitar and circumfluent singing in their native tongue, Spanish; a chance to see them live should always be taken advantage of. Rounding out the evening is the psych-rock band The Fervors, who know how to groove and give it their all every show they play. You won't want to miss this kaleidoscopic evening that might just transport you to a different era, or dimension. You can catch this show on Monday, Dec.19 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emma Roberts)

Georgie Knox

The Picpockets

The Pickpockets, Ben Majeska @ Soundwell 12/21

Local bluegrass outfit The Pickpockets headline a fun show at Soundwell this week, and seeing them is always a treat for fans of the genre. The Pickpockets were formed back in 2018 by a group of friends who loved to jam together. They developed a healthy repertoire of covers in addition to their own originals. We got their debut EP at the beginning of 2022, pickin' pockets, stealin' hearts. The five track EP is a delightful insight to the band's foot-stomping classic bluegrass sound. They flawlessly blend iconic instruments of the genre including the mandolin and fiddle. The vocals are clear and have a comforting tone. Hopefully we get to hear more from the group in the near future. Heading over from Madison, Wisconsin, Ben Majeska of Armchair Boogie brings his talent and flair for the genre. Armchair Boogie was formed in 2015 and released their first album in 2018 and according to their bio, "if you're looking to listen to the Boogie Boys, drink some water, eat a banana, do some stretches, and be ready to boogie the night away." While the whole of Armchair Boogie won't be present, it'll still be a treat to hear Majeska play as he has a fierce love for the genre and entertains with his sharp guitar skills and a voice that lends itself well to the bluegrass/Americana vibes. Majeska and The Pickpockets will be at Soundwell on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 at soundwellslc.com. (EA)