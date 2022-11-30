MUSIC PICKS: DEC 1 - 7 

Lan Kellems

26Fix

Saved by Sex, 26fix, Sleepcult @ Kilby Court 12/1

Kilby always has rocking shows, and this local lineup is no different: Up-and-coming rock group Saved by Sex are playing alongside veterans of the scene. Clips from their music on Instagram showcase an exciting and fast-paced style of rock; one of the videos on their profile is a chaotic and epic chronicle of two of the members riding around on a motorcycle causing a commotion and just having fun. If their live shows have just a smidge of this energy, it's sure to be a good time. Joining the new band is Erica Goodwin, AKA 26fix, no stranger to local shows. This singer/songwriter puts on an amazing show, pairing epic electronic effects with live music. She's been releasing singles for a while now that are building up to an eventual concept album. The story follows a girl who chokes on a pickle and ends up dying. "I'm just getting started and it's a lot of fun. I definitely write about my experiences and what I'm going through in life, but I kind of like to hide it and twist it into a story," she told City Weekly in November. "It helps with the creative process and helps me feel like I'm not being too vulnerable." Rounding out the program is SLC punk group Sleepcult, who have been busy this year touring amid their latest release, Where Am I? Come out to this fun show at Kilby Court on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Emma Zanger

Friday Pilots Club

Friday Pilots Club, Sunfish @ Soundwell 12/2

Indie pop rockers Friday Pilots Club are out on an exciting tour supporting the release of their explosive new EP, I LOVE YOU, ROBOT SUPERSTAR! The group is entering a new era, as they've gone from duo to five-piece, creating new rock with pop sensibilities. This new EP showcases how the group is having fun and being themselves, starting with the title of the EP. "We were driving somewhere, and I just saw this big spray paint in the middle of, like, Nebraska or something that read, 'I love you, robot superstar' or something like that. I don't know why those words popped into my brain, but we were listening to the record a lot at the time as we were demoing it, and we were on these drives, so I remember thinking about it," guitarist Drew Polovick told The Aquarian in October. "It's also a weird moment in time to be an artist where you have to be feeling publicly—you have to be so willing to share your deepest traumas and emotions on the internet to complete strangers. In order to do that you almost have to be unfeeling, cold and callous to have that thick skin and be okay with sharing those things with people. It's this weird catch-22 where I was like, 'I feel like we are kind of all shooting for becoming the 'robot superstar' of our life—feeling like I'm on the top of the world and I can do anything," he said. Friday Pilots Club will be playing tracks from their new EP on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)

Endless Struggle, The Modifiers, Informal Society, The Afraid, All Systems Fail, Goatsifter 12/3 @ Aces High Saloon

Aces High Saloon always has excellent shows for metalheads, but this absolutely stacked lineup is one they won't want to miss. With a first-rate lineup of local and out-of-town bands, this show is going to be a holiday treat. Veteran SLC group Endless Struggle are headlining, and they're no strangers to the local music scene. Formed in 1995, the group has gone through lineup changes, but has stayed strong in the nearly 30 years they've been pumping out hardcore tunes. Their 2019 release Police State '95-'98 pays homage to their early years as a band, including three previously unreleased tracks that have been remastered. Veterans in their own right, Tennessee natives The Modifiers bring their punk aesthetic to this insane show. Hailed as "Punk Godfathers," The Modifiers broke onto the scene in the '80s and were "the best Memphis punk band you've never heard of," according to Memphis Flyer. Adding to the punk vibes are SLC natives Informal Society who blend street punk, ska, pogo and rock into their dynamic songs. Their latest release Road to Mischief is everything you could ask for in a punk album. It starts out with the track "Were Gonna Start a Riot," and what's more punk than that? Come out to this epic show on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $9 and can be found at holdmyticket.com. (EA)

Mackenzie Walker

Peach Pit

Peach Pit @ The Depot 12/5

Peach Pit's Right Down the Street tour showcases their latest album From 2 to 3 alongside many of their greatest hits. Since the quartet released their first EP in 2016, they've grown to 3 million monthly listeners alongside international tours. Peach Pit takes the style of beachfront alternative and adds an overcast of reality, unafraid to be feeling-forward. Similar to bands like Grateful Dead and The Flaming Lips, Peach Pit doesn't force your attention, but rather allows you to consume the music in a more meditative way. Tranquil melodies over a steady drum and bassline ease your mind into wandering through la la land. The lyrics also take credit for this effect, utilizing a photo album structure; each line offers a vivid glimpse into a very particular relationship, without a narrative requiring your focus, providing open room for your thoughts to roam in your own life. Peach Pit makes excellent "quiet road trip" songs, but also excels in bringing energy to their live shows. If you're standing in the front row, you can expect to hold up lead singer Neil Smith during a stage dive. Each of their songs comes with an unexpected adrenaline found only on the stage, including utilization of instruments outside of Peach Pit's recorded repertoire, hair whipping and covers of metal songs. Whether you can make it to their next show in SLC, or are just looking for something new and easy listening, or something emotionally provoked and relatable, Peach Pit is a great place to start looking. Catch Peach Pit at The Depot for the all-ages show on Monday Dec. 5, doors open at 7:00 p.m. General admission starts at $150 and can be found at livenation.com. (Caleb Daniel)

Alexa Viscius

Courtney Marie Andrews

Courtney Marie Andrews @ The State Room 12/6

Over the course of her nine critically acclaimed albums, Courtney Marie Andrews has established a well-deserved reputation for sharing songs that resonate with innate truths about the need to secure connection in a world impacted by division and discord. While her music originates from her own personal perspective, it rings with a universality and commonality of cause. "Anytime I felt like myself, I was alone and wandering, and I knew that was a sign that it was time for change," she told Forbes in an interview two years ago, yet for all her cerebral sensitivity, the emotion is also palpable. Hers is a sound that frequently brings to mind Joni Mitchell and Emmylou Harris in terms of both purity and purpose. Her new effort, Loose Future, continues the trajectory established early on, courtesy of a set of songs that resonate with exacting emotion and, in turn, a true depth of desire. It's as stirring as it is sensitive, a sound that's riveting and resilient, even though it demands a closer listen. Her upcoming performance at State Room on Tuesday, Dec. 6 promises to be an intimate yet exhilarating experience, one that summons desire and determination in equal measure. Flyte, a band that possesses a similarly soothing sensibility, should set the mood. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21 + show are $24 for general admission and can be found at thestateroompresents.com. (Lee Zimmerman)