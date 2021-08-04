MUSIC PICKS: AUG 5 - 11 

Chance the Shooter

Darkest Dawn Records Showcase

Head down to Kilby Court on Wednesday, Aug. 11 for a taste of what Ogden's hip hop scene has to offer. The artist and producer collective Darkest Dawn will be heading down to Salt Lake to show off all the talent represented in their group, and it's a diverse crew. Alt-hip hop artist Cotes will be there to show off his stuff, including his recent single "You Make Me Feel Wild, which dropped July 18. He'll be joined by local vocalist Saysha, and the oozing sound of confidence from fellow hip hop artist Mod, who also released a recent round of singles under the moniker CoMpLiCaTeD. Rounding out the roster of Darkest Dawn artists for the night are Lobo, Same Book Different Page and Mai. All of these artists have stayed busy throughout the pandemic, so now's the time to hear for yourself what these Ogdenites have been up to. If attendees like what they hear at the show, they can also hit up Darkest Dawn for beats, recording sessions or other music production needs. This show is 21+, starts at 7 p.m., and is only $7. Keep up with Darkest Dawn Records and all of these artists on Instagram at @darkestdawnrecs.

Audientis! A Mental Health Charity Event

The era of COVID has given many of us much to think about, but that's probably most true for those who actually dealt with the disease and all of its fallout personally. That was the case for Weston Paul of local band Stolen Stars, who not only dealt with being hospitalized with COVID, but also spent time reflecting on all of the mental health shifts this last year has caused for so many. While suffering from his illness, Paul had time to think about his experiences with depression throughout his young life, which led him to working at a treatment home for teenagers going through the kind of struggles he knows himself. In the face of a year that's been hard on everyone, he and his brother/bandmate Tanner Pierce are bringing mental health to their music with their upcoming event "Audientis!" Named for the Latin word for "the listener," the event will provide music, food trucks and opportunities to learn more about mental health in an approachable environment. In addition to a performance by Stolen Stars themselves, the duo will be joined by fellow locals MERC, Southernmost Gravy and Winter Sirens. The event will be rounded out by booths featuring vendors and a raffle, and all money donated will go to the Jed Foundation, a Utah-based organization with a focus on mental illness and suicide prevention. If interested, make your way to the Terra Health and Wellness building in Millcreek on Saturday, Aug. 7, where the event will run from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pooneh Ghana

Tune-Yards

Indie vanguards of funky production and scintillating themes, Tune-Yards are back in SLC this Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Metro Music Hall. Starting in 2009 with the album BiRd-BrAiNs—released then as a solo project by founder Merrill Garbus—Tune-Yards has been a defining point in the constellation of 2010's music culture with their distinctive style of clattering percussion, surprising ukulele and other novel effects. The now-duo of Garbus and Nate Brenner scored Boots Riley's indie film Sorry To Bother You in 2019, and this year they released their fifth album, sketchy. The album finds them as-ever in their funk-infused element, with songs that trip over themselves and which buzz with the energy of Garbus' unmistakable voice. sketchy. walks the same kind of tight-rope often walked on Tune-Yards albums, namely in that the songs are political or tricky in nature (past albums have interrogated white privilege, disordered eating and inequality) while also drawing from incredibly danceable, bubbly genres like Afrobeat, vintage R&B and '60s soul to create the complex deluge Tune-Yards is known for. It is probably fair to say that their music is immediately deeply listenable for some, and deeply puzzling for others—which isn't a bad thing. Watch them walk the tightrope at this upcoming show, where they'll find support in Salami Rose Joe Louis, whose 2019 sci-fi album Zdenka 2080 addresses climate anxiety, a fitting theme for these smokey-skied times. This show is 21+, with doors at 7 p.m. and tickets for $22.50. Visit metromusichall.com for info and tickets.

Phil Clarkin

National Park Radio at Soundwell

While here in Utah we have our own national park-inspired musical act in The National Parks, they're not the only ones around who've been so influenced by the nature around them that they named their band after it. Based out of the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, the duo at the center of National Park Radio finds their inspiration in the beauty of their home region, with its old, low mountains and sprawling ancient lake. Inspired by acts like the Avett Brothers and with indie folk contemporaries like Kitchen Dwellers and our own National Parks, they've gathered inspiration from their tour travels, inspiration that would go on to inform two albums and two EPs, the latest being 2020's The Road Ahead. Composed of songs devoted to the beauty of being on the open road interacting with fans and nature alike, The Road Ahead recalls a fantasy many in the music realm entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic. But come 2021, on the road again they are, and they'll be stopping in at Soundwell on Friday, Aug. 6 for an early show starting at 7 p.m. Support is TBA, the show is 21+, and GA tickets are $13. Tables for up to eight people can be rented for $120. Visit soundwell.com for more info and tickets.

Love is the Answer

For those not bound up in the soap opera-esque dramas of the local live music world, it may have seemed at a passing glance that the popular bar Tinwell—where dance nights abounded and their upstairs tiki bar was oh-so perfect for secret DJ sets—was just another casualty of the early pandemic, as it closed its doors a few weeks before the panny hit. But it was actually the result of a change in ownership, and now has The Pines plastered above its door. Not much in the bar has changed, and that goes for music now, too. This Saturday, Aug. 7, make your way back to that fabulous patio space of theirs to catch the very best of New City Movement with their event Love is the Answer. Starting at 9 p.m., this 21+ DJ showcase will feature two different ways to dance. Inside the bar, you can catch BRED back-to-back with DJ Tina, plus Jake Larsen and Fifty Thousand Dinar. Outside are four popular local names in Flash n' Flare, Jesse Walker, Gizmo and Matthew Fit. If you've yet to get your booty out dancing this summer, now's the time to do it. Follow @newcitymovement on Instagram for more details on this event and others.