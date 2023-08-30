MUSIC PICKS AUG 31 - SEP 6 

Isolated Eye(s) Images

Phantogram

Phantogram @ Ogden Amphitheater 8/31

When it comes to pop music, no one else has done it in quite the way that Phantogram has. The "indietronica" duo of lifelong friends Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel has never been defined by a specific genre. Sure, they'll get comparisons to what has come before, but anyone calling them derivative is selling them way short. With four studio LPs and a handful of extended-plays deep in the game, Phantogram still continues to reinvent what it is that they do. "Certain bands kind of pigeonholed themselves into a specific place where they couldn't work much further," Carter told Billboard.com. "But also, we worked our asses off and we care so much about the band, it's like having a kid. Phantogram is our child, and we're trying to keep him, her, them alive." Obviously Barthel is the main event, but ever since their first album, Eyelid Movies, I found myself really connecting with Carter's songs the more I listened to them. It's a nice yin/yang dichotomy they've got going on. With this level of songwriting, emotionally devastating soundscapes, monster grooves and some loud-as-hell production to carry you along, they really go hard sonically—fantastic on albums (even when it's someone else's album, i.e., Outkast's Big Boi), fantastic doing stripped-down acoustic sets and fantastic live. "Bill Murray" is so Mazzy Star 2014, I absolutely love it. Blonde Redhead opens. Catch these acts at Ogden Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 31, doors at 5 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)

Angel Decker

Poolhouse

Poolhouse, Antelope Island, Lazy Loners @ Velour 9/1

Seeing bands play at the venues they spent time at as a kid is a beautiful full-circle moment. Provo natives Poolhouse grew up seeing shows at beloved local venue Velour, and love to put on an amazing show each time they revisit. "I remember when I was growing up and I'd go to shows there, and I just thought, 'This is so sick,'" bassist Lucas Olivier told City Weekly in April. "It's cool to just be able to be the one who's actually playing there, because I remember really looking up to everyone who played there when I was growing up." The trio has done a lot in the short time they've been putting out music. Since their debut in 2020, they've cranked out great hits, found a dedicated fanbase and made a name for themselves in the local scene. Joining Poolhouse are local indie rockers Antelope Island, a group that brings dreamy electronic elements to the mix. Their most recent releases include a short collection of live recordings entitled A.I. (Live From Your Mom's House). Not only does the two-song collection feature a cheeky name, but it offers a great glimpse into what Antelope Island is all about: fuzzy vocals, reverb, electronic buzz and floaty guitar solos. It's great music to vibe to at home, but live, it's sure to be a treat. Rounding out the bill is another lovely local group, Lazy Loners. One of their most recent singles, "She's Indifferent," has a colorful and energetic music video that's a must-see. Come jam out at Velour on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Gabe Ginsberg

Tiny Moving Parts

Tiny Moving Parts, Melancholy Club, Grounder @ Kilby Court 9/1

When you Google "Tiny Moving Parts," you're greeted with pictures of three happy, smiling dudes who look like they're having the time of their lives. The trio have been putting out music together since 2008, and in that time, they've stuck to their delightful emo/alternative/indie vibes. Nothing says 2010's like emo anthems that ooze angst. That's not to say that their music has become irrelevant over the years—there's always room for emo angst. Their most recent self-titled album dropped last year, and features many of those alternative elements lovers of the genre will enjoy. There are references to the Midwest, exaggerated/screaming vocals, driving electric guitar and meaningful lyrics throughout. Joining Tiny Moving Parts is Utah's own Midwest emo band Melancholy Club, who do an equally great job of keeping this genre fresh for the modern day. They made their debut with their single "Pistols" in 2019, and have continued to grow since. Their most recent release, Delete This, is a fantastic five-song romp to listen through when you're in your feelings and need to let your little emo heart feel all of its emotions. Last but certainly not least is another SLC band, Grounder. The quartet has dubbed themselves a four-piece who write "Mountain West Emo," certainly on brand for this show. Head out to Kilby Court on Friday, Sept. 1 to catch these great acts. Tickets for the all-ages show are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Snag tix at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Gabe Ginsberg

Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins @ Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater 9/2

The history of popular music is littered with singing duos who famously split up, with one partner finding solo success and the other more or less floundering. After all, what was Sonny without Cher, or Ike without Tina? Or for that matter, Messina without Loggins? Granted, both men had storied histories, but once they split, it was Loggins who powered on and found a solo stardom. That's not to demean his efforts as part of Loggins and Messina; indeed, they sold more than 16 million records, making them one of the most successful duos of the 1970s, surpassed only by Hall and Oates. Nevertheless, it was Loggins who had the more prolific solo career, even while working with others. He scored the mega-hit "Whenever I Call You Friend" alongside Steve Nicks, cowrote the Grammy-winning Doobie Brothers standard "What A Fool Believes" and "This Is It" with Michael McDonald, the latter earning him his own Grammy for Best Male Vocal. He was the original choice to co-star with Barbara Streisand in the 1976 take on "A Star Is Born," but still made an emphatic cinematic impression courtesy of such soundtrack stand-outs as "I'm Alright," "Footloose" and "Danger Zone," all of which brought him to the top of charts. Given that this go-round is dubbed "This Is It — The Final Tour," only a fool would believe there might be another chance to catch him in concert. Kenny Loggins performs on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets cost $178 - $630 via eventticketscenter.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Justin French

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe @ The Complex 9/6

Janelle Monáe is a free-ass motherfucking inspiration. Their latest LP, The Age of Pleasure, dropped earlier this summer, and while the story of her fictional alter-ego Cindi Mayweather is still being written, it's an exciting time (fictionally or otherwise) to be in this universe and on this timeline. "I wanted to create a soundtrack to our lifestyle. I think this album, like all my albums, reflects exactly where I am at that time," Monáe told AP. "Each album will let you know where I was in my evolution process, what things I had to unlearn, what things I learned. I love that. I love that you can always look at an artist working, sort of see what they were on at that time." It's interesting to hear the progression from the ridiculously good one-two punch of "Tightrope" and "Cold War" off The ArchAndroid to the playful 14 songs on this fourth studio album. While Monáe switches up the Metropolis references for pool-party summertime vibes on The Age of Pleasure it all feels like a coda, an acknowledgement that, even if their discography lacks an overt narrative, it's kind of impossible to listen without feeling like you've been on a massive journey, and you have earned yourself some quality end-credits music. Jidenna, Flyna Boss and Nana Kwabena open. Catch these musicians on the Age of Pleasure Tour at The Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $57 general admission to $182 for the VIP package, and can be found here thecomplexslc.com (Mark Dago)