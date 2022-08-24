MUSIC PICKS: AUG 25 - 31 

James Hoyt

Behind the Zion Curtain @ The Beehive

If you're looking for a saucy, sexy evening while out on the town, Behind the Zion Curtain is the perfect show. It's a cabaret act that allows anyone to come by, let loose and have fun. At the helm of Behind the Zion Curtain is Havoq Luscivia, a multidisciplinary performer based in Salt Lake City. Luscivia has a gymnastics upbringing and strip-club background, and their cabaret is best described as "aggressively inclusive." They value accessibility and acceptance, all while welcoming those who may not know much about cabaret shows. "We encourage self-expression, anti-censorship, meeting people where they're at, and maintaining a safe space for everybody," they state on their website. "Each of our shows is full of acts inspired by taglines that approach concepts anywhere from our political climate to cathartic silliness." The shows prioritize booking queer performers, performers with disabilities and people of color, inviting guests to leave transphobia, homophobia and just about any other phobia at the door. These shows at The Beehive are enjoyable and entertaining because they feature people of all shapes and sizes owning themselves, and just having a good time. The costumes are always sexy, creative and thoughtfully planned-out, and as a result, the show oozes comfort, fun and free-spiritedness at all times. It's not a bad way to spend an evening. This 18+ show is on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at havoqluscivia.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Little Bird, The Rubies, Southernmost Gravy @ Kilby Court

Little Bird is an indie group formed in South Carolina who focus on bringing listeners a psychedelic, genre-bending style. Their first project was released in 2018, but in the last year the group has been releasing a huge 23-track album entitled Proxima. It's coming out in three waves as Eps: Alpha, Beta and Gamma. One of their most popular tracks—"Honey Leak," from their first album Familiar—opens with lively keys, but as it progresses, transforms into a seductive tune with soft vocals and spicy guitar riffs. Little Bird is supported by The Rubies, an indie-pop group from Provo whose first EP, I've Been Thinking, was released in 2019. They've been steadily releasing singles since that time, building on their high-energy sound. Their recordings are crystal clear, and each instrument packs a punch, contrasting with the enchanting vocals. The Rubies have played well-attended shows at The Velour and Kilby Court in the past, so they're not ones to miss live. Also Utah natives, fellow opener Southernmost Gravy were all roughly 14-years-old when they released their first single back in 2020, and still managed to place second at BYU's Battle of the Bands in 2021. So don't miss out on Little Bird with two of Utah's own on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Tickets to the all-ages show are $15 at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

The Deadly Nightshade @ Garage on Beck

New England-based rock and country trio The Deadly Nightshade formed back in the late 1960s, and was one of the earliest all-female bands signed to a major label (Phantom, a subsidiary of RCA). They released two albums—The Deadly Nightshade and F&W, released in 1975 and 1976 respectively—that were only recently been made available for streaming in late 2021. The albums are worth a listen for many reasons, including the trio's great chemistry, which is evident from the moment you press play on any of their tracks. "Nose Job" on their self-titled album starts out with dramatic keys followed by smooth guitar solos. The song tells a story about changing for a man, and that man still being distant—a story made more interesting when it's interrupted in the middle of the track by a screeching guitar solo, a move not typically seen from female groups at the time, and it's awesome. Another notable track on their self-titled album is "High Flying Woman." It's an anthem dedicated to women, and it was the group's way of standing up to men who didn't think they should be in the industry at the time. Bassist Pamela Brandt told From Wicked to Wedded, "What was considered to be inappropriate was for women to actually be the band, be the players. So that's what the whole song originally started out as, you're not a chick, you're a free-flying woman." Seeing this trio will be a treat for longtime fans on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 at the door. (EA)

Todd Shuss

Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush @ USANA Amphitheater

Grunge and alternative rock fans, rejoice—this lineup at the USANA Amphitheater is going to be one of the best of the year for you. Formed in the mid-'80s, Alice in Chains has understandably changed and experienced lineup shifts over the years due to struggles with addiction and disbandment. But their music, like fan favorites "Man in the Box," has maintained its popularity. The track is uber-heavy, opening with a crunchy and iconic guitar riff leading into intense vocalizations. The chorus is strong and powerful, remaining epochal 30 years after its release. For their part, tourmate Breaking Benjamin rose to popularity in the early 2000s. One of their most popular tracks, "Diary of Jane," from their album Phobia was probably on most emo kids' playlists back when it was released in 2006—it's perfectly dramatic and angsty, and easy to sing along to. The third band on the lineup, Bush fits in with grunge groups in the '90s, though they hail from London instead of grunge's epicenter in Washington state. One of their most popular songs, "Glycerine," is a slower ballad that is strong and emotional. Opening for all of these acts is the rock group Thunderpussy. Their high-energy '80s style hard-rock sound will contrast the headlining acts a bit, but who minds a bit of contrast? This all-ages show is on Monday, Aug. 29 at the USANA Amphitheater. Tickets range from $18.75 to $330. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets can be found at livenation.com (EA)

David McClister

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with JD McPherson @ Sandy Amphitheater

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has been recording with bluegrass-country artist Alison Krauss since 2007, and in that time, Plant's gritty rock 'n' roll vocals have melded to acclaim with Krauss's bluegrass twang. Now, after 14 years, the duo has a new album to tour on, 2021's Raise the Roof. In an interview with The Washington Post in June, Plant and Krauss talk about their differences in style, but how they ultimately adapt to one another. "He never sings the same thing twice, so he's very free, off the cuff, in the moment. Like a jazz musician who's constantly kind of channeling something," said Krauss. Plant added, "She's a master of her art and I'm a master of not doing the same thing twice. So it's a collision. And we find it very funny. And even now, in rehearsals, I decide to go a different direction. She looks at me, raises her eyebrows, and starts giggling." Krauss and Plant are supported by singer-songwriter JD McPherson, whose style hearkens back to mid-20th-century rock 'n' roll, specifically 1950s rockabilly. On his track, "North Side Gal," McPherson sings loud and plays fast, making the rockabilly sound he's going for more authentic. He has an amazing vocal tone, and can nail fast-paced rock riffs on his Telecaster. See these artists of many influences when they take the stage at Sandy Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The show is all-ages and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $80 - $229 at sandyamp.com. (EA) CW