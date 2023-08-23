MUSIC PICKS AUG 24 - 30 

Courtesy Photo

Whores

Crucial Fest @ Metro Music Hall 8/24-27

With over 30 acts across four days, this year's Crucial Fest is heavy, heavy, heavy! Starting off, here's the full lineup: Whores, Bongzilla, Portrayal of Guilt, Cloakroom, Mike Scheidt, Will Haven, Glassing, Mizmor, Unreqvited, Kadabra, Worship, Top Dead Celebrity, Paris Green, Pound, The Otolith, Eagle Twin, Baby Gurl, Last, Ils, Weald and Woe, Rile, Swarmer, Mortigi Tempo, Lindsay Heath Orchestra, Run into the Sun, Døne, Portal to the Goddamn Blood Dimension, Sympathy Pain, Shecock with a Vengeance, Jeff Dillon & the Revival, Spacegun, Turtleneck Wedding Dress. Even if there's only one or two acts you recognize, it's worth heading out to the festival if you have a hankering for some epic thrashing sounds. Over the course of this multi-day festival, you'll get noise rock, hardcore punk, shoegaze, noise metal, doom metal and more—plenty to headbang to and lose yourself in. Crucial Fest is the perfect precursor to spooky season, with lots of dark themes to embrace and bands to enjoy. Head out to Crucial Fest for a good time with friends, wicked music and some good beer. There are a few options for purchasing tickets, including a four-day VIP Pass for $120 in advance and $150 the day of, starting on 8/24. If you don't need a pass for all four days, you can buy single-day tickets for $23 in advance and $30 day of. The event is 21+ only, sorry youngsters! Grab tickets at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Courtesy Photo

Tayler Lacy

Rachael Jenkins, Tayler Lacy, Marny Proudfit @ Kilby Court 8/25

With the incredible variety in Utah's local music scene, it's not hard to find something intriguing to listen to. That's why going to lineups with exclusively local acts is probably one of the most fun ways you can spend an evening. What's better than cozying up with good friends and discovering the talent around you? There will be talent aplenty with this trio heading to Kilby on Friday, Aug. 25. Rachael Jenkins has made Utah proud dozens of times over, boasting millions of streams online and continuing to write gut-wrenching songs that will have you in tears. Singer/songwriter Tayler Lacy also wore his heart on his sleeve with his most recent EP, Kind of Political, But Mostly Sad. The title is pretty self-descriptive but that doesn't mean there aren't fun elements to discover in the four-song collection. Lacy creates magic with just himself and an acoustic guitar, so he'll for surely incredible folk vibes to the show. Last, but certainly not least, Ogden staple Marny Proudfit brings her incredible expertise to the mix. She's one half of the popular duo Cop Kid, but has an excellent solo library. She recently performed at O-Town's Van Sessions, a collection of shows that features musicians once a month from all over the state, where she got up with her trusty acoustic-electric and let the tunes flow. These three acts will complement each other well, so you won't want to miss out. Tickets for the all-ages show are $12 in advance and $15 day-of. Snag them at 24tix.com. (EA)

TAJAI

Souls of Mischief

Souls of Mischief @ Urban Lounge 8/26

1993: It's not that I miss that year, it's the level of talent and the spontaneity of what hip-hop artists were coming up with. The breadth of sub-genres and niches was staggering. The variety of topics and ideas being discussed was simply incredible. Souls of Mischief dropped their major label debut in the fall of that year, and since then it has become a timeless classic. "93 'Til Infinity was just the culmination, I guess, of our first 10 years as just kids growing up in hip-hop," Tajai told wgbh.com "We started rapping about seven or eight years old. By the time we were 17, 18, we were signed to a major label and working on our first album. So we definitely put in our 10,000 hours, and it ended up being sort of lightning in a bottle." Having released six albums over the course of a three-decade career, plus three LPs as part of the legendary Hieroglyphics collective, they are among the most influential groups of the "golden age" era. Souls of Mischief are now deep into their 93-date tour celebrating this touchstone, and in a year where we're celebrating the culture's 50th anniversary, including the legacy of the Souls of Mischief is a must. Turntable support from Breakbeat Lou and The Architect. DJ Juggy opens. Catch these artists at the Urban Lounge on Saturday, Aug. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+show range from $25.00 general admission to $150 for booth reservations, and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Courtesy Photo

Pat Benatar

Pat Benatar @ Red Butte Garden 8/28

Having turned 70 this year, Pat Benatar is rocking harder than ever. With hubby/guitarist Neil Girlado by her side, anything is possible. Benatar is of course known for her 1980s mega-hits like "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Love is a Battlefield," "Heartbreaker" and many more. The singer has firmly cemented her place in not just rock history, but music history in general. Her "You Better Run" music video was one of the first to premiere on MTV back in 1981, second only to The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star." She's sold billions of albums over the years, and was rightfully inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. In addition to her numerous musical accomplishments, she's also a feminist icon, inspiring women in music for over four decades. "For every day since I was old enough to think, I've considered myself a feminist ... It's empowering to watch and to know that, perhaps in some way, I made the hard path [women] have to walk just a little bit easier," she said in her memoir Between a Rock and a Heart Place." If you're worried she won't sound as good after many years on the road, trust and believe that you'll have an incredible experience seeing Benatar live. She sounds as good, if not better live than in her recordings (in my personal experience). If you want to see some of the most classic of classic rock songs, head out to Red Butte Garden on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $70, and can be found at redbuttegarden.org. (EA)

All Eyes Media

City and Colour

City and Colour @ The Depot 8/30

Dallas Green is one sensitive soul. That's been evident throughout his efforts under the aegis of his ongoing outfit City and Colour. He bares his soul and shares his feelings with unapologetic honesty, making him the aural equivalent of a wounded warrior who soldiers on despite the pain and obstacles he encounters along the way. The band's new album, The Love Still Held Me Near, follows suit, offering a narrative that finds Green dealing with the tragedy of losing two dear friends while also facing the dissolution of his marriage. It caused him to question the meaning of life itself, with all the grief and uncertainty that are seemingly so constant. Fortunately, Green ultimately allows optimism to prevail—little wonder, given the kudos and acclaim the band's received along the way. They include three JUNO Awards (two as Songwriter of the Year), as well as certifications for Triple Platinum, Double Platinum (twice), a Platinum, and Gold sales status in the band's native Canada. In addition, Green's also been given Platinum-certification for all four of the albums by his side project, a hardcore outfit called Alexisonfire. Then again, goodness reaps gratitude, as evidenced by the SOCAN National Achievement Award given Green for his philanthropic contributions to music education. And if indeed misery does love company, then the fact that City and Color consistently climb to the top of the international charts clearly confirms that conclusion. City and Colour perform at The Depot on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $52 - $140. Go to livenation.com. (Lee Zimmerman)