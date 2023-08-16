MUSIC PICKS AUG 17 - 23 

Richie Smyth

Flogging Molly

Flogging Molly @ The Complex 8/18

It's ironic that for bands like Black 47 and the Dropkick Murphys, the words "Irish" and "insurgency" have become practically synonymous, especially since these two outfits actually hail from New York and Boston respectively, cities separated by several thousand miles from the Emerald Isles. While Los Angeles' Flogging Molly take a similar approach—they've drawn comparison to native sons, the Pogues in particular—they maintain a geographical bond of sorts, courtesy of founder, frontman and Dublin native Dave King, a former kingpin in the heavy metal outfit Fastway. King's familiarity with Irish tradition is underscored by the group's instrumental make-up, a raucous collision of guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, bass and drums. King himself draws on his own roots and recollections to shape the songs' themes, from childhood memories of religious and political strife and the untimely death of his father, to his forced relocation to the United States. The anger and defiance embedded in him early on became an integral part of Flogging Molly's sound, as manifested in their brash, defiant anthems and a restless urgency that informs each of their albums. The band takes their name from the L.A. bar Molly Malone's where they established an early residency and a lingering reputation. Indeed, a growing legion of fans and a chorus of critical kudos continue to hail them for their boisterous, blistering live act. You don't have to be Irish to appreciate those saucy sentiments. Tickets for the all-ages show are $39.50 each, or a BOGO sale of $59.25 for two. Grab tickets at thecomplexslc.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Robin Pendergrast

The Backyard Revival

A Bluegrass Saturday Night @ The Gallivan Center 8/19

Hold on to your hats and fasten on your star-shaped studded belts—it's A Bluegrass Saturday Night under the velveteen late-summer city sky. Beginning in the early evening twilight and continuing on into the bedazzling darkness with not one, not three, but five bluegrass-based acts at the top of each hour, this promises to be a weekend for the books. The robust line-up offers performances by AppAlaska, The Backyard Revival, Mars Highway, Two Headed Trout and Band of Comerados. As each and every band slotted to take the stage is a highly regarded talent in their own right, this mini-fest guarantees a best-in-the-business block party that will please both newcomers and veteran bluegrass enjoyers alike. Hosted by the trusty local non-profit Intermountain Acoustic Music Association (IAMA), it'll be a night that you can bet will run as smooth as a slab of butter on a hot piece of sourdough, each detail carefully and painstakingly planned with the intention of creating a desirable event for music lovers across the Salt Lake Valley. Oh! I forgot to mention the best part: This sweet little gig is 100% free. That's right, you heard me correctly: F-R-E-E. There's no excuse! Get off your butt and get down to the Gallivan to do a little dancing and soak up a lot of sounds. The music begins right at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. No need to find a sitter, either, since this all-ages concert is fun and fit for the whole family. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Paris Visone

Less Than Jake

Less Than Jake @ The Depot 8/19

Ska-punk professionals Less Than Jake have been at it for a hot minute now. While they haven't gone anywhere, the Floridians are currently on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their third album that dropped back in 1998. The hyperactive and pristine-clean Hello Rockview is a time machine that'll make one feel nostalgic right from the get-go. "It puts people into that time where they were at a show watching Less Than Jake or watching Goldfinger or the Bosstones. Maybe it lifts their spirits," Peter "JR" Wasilewski told getalternative.com. "In broad strokes, it's unbelievable it's come back, and that people are excited by it, but it's not that shocking if you look at the actual genealogy of it all." Ska does come in many flavors; if a person is hesitant to get a taste, playing one song won't make them convert. Ska is just a thing people have to find at the right time—and this is your time. There is just something fresh about combining brass instruments with punk rock and a mantra of "Hey, the world sucks, but let's have a dance party, woo!" It really is impossible to listen to Less Than Jake and not smile. The Toasters and Devon Key and the Solutions open. Catch all of these acts on the Welcome To Rockview tour at The Depot on Saturday, Aug. 19. Show starts at 7 p.m.; tickets for the all-ages show are $26 and can be found at livenation.com (Mark Dago)

Michael Wolever

James Ivy

James Ivy, Georell Magno @ Kilby Court 8/21

Finding your sound as a musician takes time, often years. A lot of experimentation goes into finding what works for you, and how you want to convey your message. For young singer/songwriter James Ivy, his style has changed and morphed into what it is today. Ivy started making more electronic-based music initially before getting into physical instruments. He could make a solid tune on his computer, but something was missing. "I was comfortable producing, but I wasn't fulfilled," he explained on his website bio. "Doing electronic music was confining me from what I could do with songwriting. I still needed to find my voice." This is when he separated himself a bit from the computer and picked up a guitar. What's resulted is something grungy and dreamy, a sound all his own. "There isn't much Asian-American representation in rock music, and I don't want to be boxed into any of those expectations," he said. "I want somebody to see this and think, 'I can do that too.'" His debut dropped at a time we wish we could all forget, fall of 2020, but that hasn't slowed him down a bit. He's put out several hits and has several million listeners enjoying his unique style. Catch James Ivy supported by Georell Magno on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $16 at 24tix.com in advance, or $18 at the door. (Emilee Atkinson)

John Fleischmann

Convictions

Convictions, Confessions of a Traitor, State of Decay, Acacia Ridge @ Urban Lounge 8/23

"We want to provide an escape for people, to embrace their belief when all else is lost," says the bio for hardcore band Confessions of a Traitor. "Aggressive music, to build positive people. Honest and passionate, the band wears their hearts on their sleeves. COAT shares this through emotive lyrics that venture to some of the darkest places the band have endured." Sometimes listening to the dark times others have gone through helps immensely; hardcore guitar rhythms and screaming vocals also definitely help get aggression and bad feelings out. COAT has all of this aplenty, and any of their tunes would be great for an intense workout or when you're stuck in traffic. Local rockers Acacia Ridge will also help fill any of your heavy musical needs. They have it all from intense vocals, ripping guitar and heartfelt sound. They've released several singles so far in 2023 and if you haven't heard them, you're missing out. COAT and Acacia Ridge are in the mix with "aggressive worship" band Convictions and hardcore punk group State of Decay. If you need to get away and forget about life for a while pulling some muscles in your neck from head-banging, this is your show. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 in advance at 24tix.com, and $18 at the door. (EA)