MUSIC PICKS: AUG 11 - 17 

While Salt Lake City was not initially a stop included on Hoodie Allen's tour for his 2019 album, Whatever USA, the pandemic's touring interruption gave us another chance. It's not uncommon for artists to skip on the salty valley, but Hoodie has been sure to stop by on several occasions over the course of nearly a decade. "Utah has always been a place I've longed to visit," Hoodie told City Weekly. "Besides being one of the most beautiful places in our country, the crowds have always been so supportive no matter what. In fact, the first time I ever performed there was on a Sunday ... unbeknownst to me that this wasn't the ideal day to have a concert. And yet the show still sold out! I'll always love Utah!" His shows are remembered for spectacular energy and a friendly mutual agreement amongst the crowd, who are all there for a good time. At The Complex in 2017, Hoodie Allen showcased his album The Hype, where fans in the crowd brought cake for Hoodie and Hoodie gave it back by throwing it into the crowd, where it landed on some delighted faces. Your chance for your own Hoodie Allen-dealt cake face comes Aug. 10 at Soundwell. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets for the all-ages event are $25 and VIP (including Polaroids with Hoodie, pre-show Q&A and a gameshow with prizes) are $55 at soundwellslc.com. (Brooke Williams)

The Decemberists and Jake Xerxes Fussell @ Gallivan Center

Based in Portland, Ore., The Decemberists are among the most prolific and influential indie ensembles making music today. Cleverly creative, they often base their approach on historical events and fanciful folklore, as both themes for their albums and as a centerpiece for their shows. While that allows for somewhat eccentric endeavors, it doesn't detract from their innate accessibility, which is why they were able to graduate from an earlier independent affiliation with the Kill Rock Stars label to joining the Capitol Records roster. So too, they earned a 2011 Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song courtesy of "Down by the Water" off their album The King Is Dead. Credit singer, songwriter and guitarist Colin Meloy for the vision that initiated their efforts early on, as well as the steady line-up that includes guitar/banjo/mandolin player Chris Funk, bassist Nate Query, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, and drummer John Moen, most of whom have been in the band since the beginning. Dubbed the "Arise from the Bunkers" tour, their upcoming shows require audience participation—so it's best to be ready, as The Decemberists are as unpredictable as they are engaging. Jake Xerxes Fussell and local Marny Proudfit kick things off at the Gallivan Center at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Tickets to the all-ages show range from $10 presale; $15 day-of-show; and $149 - $219 for VIP. Find tickets and more info at saltlakearts.org/twilightconcertseries. (Lee Zimmerman)

DJ Minx @ Metro Music Hall

A living piece of Detroit's electronic music legacy is coming through to SLC, and it comes in the form of DJ Minx. In more ways than one, DJ Minx (Jennifer Witcher) has been involved in the dynamic and iconic scene there for 30 years. While she started out a fan, Detroit's open and collaborative nature quickly found her DJing herself. The scene that inspired her featured DJs like Derrick May and Juan Atkins and of them Witcher told MusicTech that "they were somewhat like bossmen, helmsman, gods, and we loved them in the beginning stages because of what they were able to give us. How they were able to make us feel. Music soothes the soul, but that music was a whole different level. It was bringing people together." Witcher too would contribute to that relational scene over time, starting a mentorship group and label in the '90s called Women on Wax that gave women the tools and support to enter the DJ fold. And, more recently, upon coming out last year as a lesbian, she's found a whole community of marginalized new-gen DJs celebrating her music and influence. Last year also found her friend Carl Craig, of the '90s-founded label Planet E Communications, pulling her work into his orbit, and releasing Witcher's own production "Do It All Night" on the label. DJ Minx will bring her decades of groove experience to Metro Music Hall's Metropolis dance series on Friday, Aug. 12, with support from Chavez, Lampshade, Mathew Fit, Stackx and Wakku. Doors to the 21+ show are at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15 at metromusichall.com. (Erin Moore)

Whiskey Myers @ Sandy Amphitheater

Southern rock and Texas tradition hold a lot in common, given the fact that the music from those realms is generally tough, tenacious and unapologetically uncompromising. And you can count on Texas sextet Whiskey Myers offering allegiance to all things borne from Southern circumstances. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. all provide an indelible influence on their music, and with the release of their 2019 eponymous effort, they were given the honor of being declared "the new torch bearers for Southern music" by none other than Rolling Stone. Now, with their new album Tortilla—named for the border town where it was recorded—Whiskey Myers is daring to defy their narrow categorization by imbuing such diverse influences as Motown, Muscle Shoals, gospel, grit and grunge. "It's going to have a little bit [of a] different sound," lead singer Cody Cannon recently stated in a promotional interview. "It's still Whiskey Myers at its core, but it's kind of fresh." One can be assured that the freshness and spontaneity will translate to their live performances, given that any outfit with the drive and determination of Southern rock often excite on stage. That makes their stop at Sandy Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 12 an essential engagement for those who appreciate outlaws and insurgents. Two equally assertive outfits—Shane Smith & The Saints and 49 Winchester—kick things off at 6 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages show range from $40 - $95 and can be purchased at sandyamp.com. (LZ)

Switchfoot, Collective Soul @ Sandy Amphitheater

Few alternative rock groups from the '90s are still pumping out new music today, yet bands Collective Soul and Switchfoot are touring the country with their latest albums in 2022. Unlike their previous 11 studio albums, Switchfoot's 12th album, titled interrobang, is less heavy and adds an indie alternative sound to their lengthy discography. Though some lyrics closely maintain the Christian ideals they have always expressed, the thought-provoking lyrics overlap complex and contradicting melodies; one might say it hits differently. This might explain the album's title, named after the non-standard punctuation mark——indicating a question expressed in an exclamatory manner. The band has repeatedly expressed that their music is not strictly religious, but meant to relate to unlimited audiences, spiritually and beyond. Touring mates Collective Soul are not recognized at all as "Christian rock" like Switchfoot, but their eleventh studio album Vibrating combines catchy riffs with hints of biblical vocabulary to create vivid imagery as interpreted by the listener. As if the alternative rock bands don't vary enough, their sets will follow that of upcoming country artist Jade Jackson, who was deemed one of "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone. Her spin on country music is clearly influenced by Jackson's childhood interest in punk rock. In the name of the father, the son, and the spirit of rock and roll—this is a rain-or-shine event at the Sandy Amphitheater. The doors to good vibrations that will kickstart your week open at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. Tickets for the all-ages show are $45 - $244.50 and can be found at sandyamp.com. (BW)