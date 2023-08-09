MUSIC PICKS AUG 10 - 16 

Robert Sagers Photo

Fonteyn

Psych Lake City @ Urban Lounge 8/10-12

With summer comes oppressively hot weather, which isn't super fun, but it also brings with it incredible music events that are super fun. Psych Lake City is a three-day event packed full with fabulous local acts as well as some great out-of-towners. Here is the full list of bands playing at the concert series: The Drums, Cold Hart, Dad Bod, Fonteyn, The Mellons, Hi Again, The Poppees, The Plastic Cherries, The Medicine Company, Cool Banana, Musor, Psychsomatics, Levelor, Lord Vox, Body of Leaves, The What-Nots, The Fervors, Daytime Lover, Sad Cowboy and The Psuedos. If this stacked list isn't enough to bring you out to the show, I'm not sure what will. Perhaps the price point will convince you; you can see all of these acts over three nights for $35. There are options to buy tickets for each night individually at $10 on Thursday and Friday, then $28 for Saturday. A pretty good deal for some summer fun indeed. The event is 21+ only (sorry young'uns) and tickets are on sale at 24tix.com. Come out to see three days' worth of incredible talent before the summer slips away. (Emilee Atkinson)

Alexs K Brown

Silver Cup Silver Cup

Silver Cup, Southernmost Gravy @ Kilby Court 8/11

Sometimes local bands grow and get popular to the point that they move away, tour and gain a larger fanbase. That's what happened with SLC natives Silver Cup, an indie alt/pop group started as a family band in 2019. Siblings Hadley and Logan Nelson were born and raised in Salt Lake, and have been dazzling fans around the world with their catchy pop anthems over the last few years. "From songs about growing up with suburban roots to existential dread, Silver Cup embodies the concept of coming of age," reads their website bio. "Welcome to the family, you will quickly discover an incredibly strong community and music that is ready to bring you in." Silver Cup puts on an exciting and enticing show that's inclusive with the audience and is not one to miss. Joining the set are fellow Utah natives Southernmost Gravy, a young group who came out of Draper. "We're the spiciest thing to come out of Utah since fry sauce," they joke on their Instagram, and their most recent release, Freshly Squeezed Lemonade, is an upbeat, entertaining romp that will complement Silver Cup's alt/pop vibes. Don't miss this epic local mashup on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Silver Cup will also be at Kilby on Aug. 12 at the same time for the same price, but with locals Seaslak. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 and can be found on 24tix.com. (EA)

Craft Lake City DIY Fest @ Utah State Fairpark 8/11-13

Another year, another Craft Lake City DIY Fest is upon us—the 15th, to be exact. For the first time ever, in addition to all of the events celebrating Utah's creativity, DIY Fest is inviting national headliners to join local acts in the music portion of the festival. The Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival is Utah's largest local-centric art, music, science and technology festival. "We are celebrating our 15th anniversary with our biggest fest yet with over 350 local artisans, vintage vendors, foodies, youth entrepreneurs, performers, & STEM exhibitors over three days," says the event's website. National headliners include Warpaint, Haley Heynderickx, Courtney Marie Andrews and Gable Price & Friends. DIY Fest is the perfect event to gather up friends and family and explore interesting and unique work from residents all over Utah. Where else can you find art, music and science all in one place? A full calendar of events and programs can be found at craftlakecity.com, which is also where tickets are available. The festival goes from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets range from $10-30 and can be bought in packages or as individual passes. Responsible dog owners are also allowed to bring their well-behaved dogs in for $5. (EA)

Alex Const

Xzibit

Xzibit @ Ogden Amphitheater 8/12

Back in the day, I watched a ton of Pimp My Ride on MTV. My favorite part of every episode was when they'd reveal the ridiculous number of screens they stuffed into a vehicle, and they'd all be playing Xzibit videos. Fast forward to today, and Mr X to the Z (Alvin Joiner) says that he only took the hosting gig because he just wanted them to play his music on the cable channel. Even further back before the weird era for build-based TV, Xzibit was part of the West Coast underground dedicated to creating authentic, lyrically innovative hip hop that's oblivious to commercial trends. At the Speed of Life was a landmark debut in 1996; looking ahead to his potentially final outing, Kingmaker, Xzibit has enlisted some of the best in the game, including super producer Dr. Dre. "I trust him and respect him immensely," Xzibit told Big Boy's Neighborhood via Hiphopdx.com "Being able to be in that position as he feels your art is good enough to be in his universe is dope." If the eighth solo effort really is the last for him, then it's criminal we never got a Golden State Warriors LP with Ras Kass and Saafir. "3 Card Molly" is a certified classic. Kurupt, Big Omeezy and Krisdagong open. Catch these acts at the Ogden Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 12. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $30 general admission to VIP packages from $75.00, and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Chris Phelps

Boz Scaggs

Boz Scaggs @ Red Butte Garden 8/15

You have to admire an artist like Boz Scaggs, who still draws crowds nearly 40 years after his songs first hit the airwaves. Nevertheless, given that his repertoire is well stocked with standards that ruled radio from the mid '70s to the early '80s, that momentum never seems to lapse. The roll call of his hits virtually defined the adult-contemporary radio format back in the day, with songs such as "Lowdown," "Lido Shuffle," "We're All Alone," "Jojo," "Look What You've Done To Me," and "What Can I Say." Likewise, the album Silk Degrees, which found Toto serving as his backing band, garnered several Grammy nominations and made him a star. Notably, Scaggs achieved a measure of success early on, as he served as a member of Steve Miller's back-up band when Miller was part of San Francisco's '60s psychedelic scene prior to scoring his own commercial breakout. Like the Bee Gees, Scaggs went on to achieve credibility with soul and disco, realms rarely visited before by white performers. Legend has it that John Travolta practiced his dance moves for "Saturday Night Fever" using "Lowdown," the song that brought Boz a Grammy for Best R&B song. Travolta even suggested its inclusion in the film's soundtrack, but Columbia—Scaggs' record label—declined because the song was already tapped for the movie Looking For Mr. Goodbar. Apparently no one got the lowdown on that until it was too late. Boz Scaggs performs at Red Butte Garden at 7:30 pm on Aug. 16. Tickets cost $55 for members, $60 for non-members at redbuttegarden.org (Lee Zimmerman)