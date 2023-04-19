MUSIC PICKS: APR 20 - 26 

Alysse Gafkjen

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell @ The Depot 4/22

It's hardly surprising that Sierra Ferrell has been hailed as an Americana original. Her story captures the essence of what it means to revere the roots while creating a sound that reflects her singular style. "I want my music to be like my mind—all over the place," Ferrell says on her website. "I listen to everything from bluegrass to techno to goth metal, and it all inspires me in different ways that I try to incorporate into my songs and make people really feel something." Despite that disparity, the emphasis is on honesty and integrity. Ferrell grew up in poverty in Virginia's rural environs and left home at an early age to try her luck as a nomadic musician—hopping on freight cars, hanging around truck stops, living in her van, and busking on the streets of Seattle and New Orleans. She got her big break after moving to Nashville and a signing to Rounder Records on the strength of her live performances. Her debut album, 2021's appropriately-titled Long Time Coming, featured a host of major marquee names, among them, Jerry Douglas, Tim O'Brien, Chris Scruggs, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings and Dennis Crouch. Not surprisingly, it underscored her critical acclaim, as did her performance of the album's "In Dreams," which garnered some six million views. Still, her sound isn't easily defined, given that it boasts elements of bluegrass, country, jazz and her occasionally quirky persona. Sierra Ferrell brings her "Long Time Going" tour to The Deport, at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Tickets cost $57. Go to ticketmaster.com—Lee Zimmerman

DANTE VELAZQUEZ JR

JORDY

Spence Sutherland, JORDY, Michael Minelli @ The Complex 4/25

Pop star on the rise JORDY takes inspiration from Y2K pop staples like The Spice Girls, Michelle Branch and Avril Lavigne —what a time for great pop indeed. JORDY released his full-length debut, Mind Games, in 2021. It spawned the standout track "Long Distance," a relatable song about loneliness and the struggles of long-distance relationships during the pandemic. It resonated with audiences nationwide and simultaneously lit up TikTok. JORDY has been on a shortlist of rising stars that you won't want to miss, especially as he continues to release music this year. JORDY is supporting singer/songwriter Spence Sutherland, who also produces pop tracks. Sutherland announced the tour last winter with much encouragement from fellow musicians such as Victoria Justice and Big Time Rush. The tour is named after his latest release, In His Mania, an exciting and soulful entry in his catalog. Rounding out the trio of acts is R&B/soul artist Michael Minelli, who hit 2023 running with a new album called Long Way From Home. Don't miss your chance to see this pop packed show on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $22 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Dawn of Ouroboros, Ashbringer, Arsenic Addiction @ Kilby Court 4/25

There are more subgenres in metal than most people probably realize. There are countless ways to make the genre your own, and sounds from metal groups have grown and changed a lot over time. Dawn of Ouroboros is one of those bands that really tailors their sound. They have a progressive sound that blends elements of death, post and atmospheric subgenres. The California natives got together in 2018 and have been serving up their heavy tunes since. So far this year the quartet have released two new singles, "Velvet Moon'' and "Rise From Disillusion," both of which exemplify their genre-bending style. You get calm and serene moments that are followed by epic ear-splitting screaming style vocals. Supporting Dawn of Ouroboros is fellow atmospheric group Ashbringer, who have nearly a decade of melodic and ethereal tracks to dig through. Starting the band as teens, Ashbringer has a fantastic connection that shines through in their music. Last but certainly not least, local metalheads Arsenic Addiction bring this perfect circle to a close. The SLC group has been around since 2006 and has an amazing sound. Driven by the powerful and intense vocals from frontwoman Lady Arsenic, you'll be transported into a melodic witchy world with driving guitars and epic other-worldly lyrics. Don't miss this epic heavy show on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $12 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

@jpegethan

Redveil

Redveil @ Soundwell 4/26

18 year-old Marcus Morton, redveil, began producing music when he was 11. Since his first time playing around with FL Studio, the success redveil has seen is already representative of a masterclass rapper/producer. It's redveil's production that sets his discography apart from his contemporaries.' Soul and funk are the primary influences behind redveil's sound, with beats that consistently utilize soulful vocals that set a chopped up gospel backdrop for his buttery flows. Redveil's latest album learn 2 swim released in 2022 and was completely self-produced, as always. Redveil's production style reminds me of the easy listening, instrumental dynamism of Kenny Beats, with the poetics of Earl Sweatshirt stitched in. More recently, redveil has been featured in the videogame MLB The Show 23 with the song "Weight," and has released two singles in 2023. "Black enuff" with JPEGMAFIA leans into a deeper bass and heavier tones, whereas "giftbag" is easily redveil's party song— featuring a catchy hook and repetition. Alongside redveil at Soundwell, April 26 is femdot., a rapper with a similar sound, working with beats constructed of mostly smooth jazz, particularly notable in his latest release, Falling Out of Love. D'Mari Harris is also taking stage, providing a sound leaning towards something a bit poppier; think Amine if he strived to make an R&B album. Show starts at 7 p.m. for the 21+ crowd at Soundwell, and tickets can be found here, tixr.com. (Caleb Daniel)

Giovanni Capriotti

The Beaches

The Beaches, Finish Ticket @ DLC 4/26

Releasing music has changed over the years. Many musicians are opting to release music in singles, or shorter EPs instead of full albums; it keeps listeners feeling like they have something fresh from their favorite artists over time. Of course, the pandemic messed up a lot of plans for planned releases, including for Canadian rock quartet The Beaches. "Albums today have such a short shelf life, because of the way streaming and TikTok work, so what you're discovering — and not necessarily as big in rock, but more in hip-hop or pop — is that people are releasing their albums in segments," singer/bassist Jordan Miller told Toronto Star. "So that was our original plan: we were going to cut our album in half and release it as two EPs and then add some extra songs and that would be the full album." Even though the pandemic messed up The Beaches' plans to release music, they've still been consistently putting out singles and short EPs that are nothing short of fantastic. Their latest, End of Summer is high energy but still has that hint of melancholy that comes with the end of the summer season knowing the gloom of winter is looming overhead. Joining The Beaches is indie pop group Finish Ticket, a staple in the local San Francisco music scene. Come out and have a good time with these two acts on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $20 and can be found at quartersslc.com. (EA)