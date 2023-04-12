MUSIC PICKS: APR 13 - 19 

Wideahay Productions

WEEP WAVE @ Quarters DLC 4/13

Psychedelic alternative punk blooms in the hands of Seattle trio WEEP WAVE. A fun, Halloween spookiness embroiders their energetic, echoey sound to create the perfect blend of upper and downer. Reminiscent of the opening club scene of 1998's Blade, the blend of eeriness, live instruments, quick melodic synths and distant sounding vocals invoke a sense of partying in Dracula's castle. WEEP WAVE's 2019 debut album S.A.D. (an acronym for Seasonal Affective Disorder) put them on the map for the Pacific Northwest punk scene, with dozens of singles and EPs gaining major recognition as well. "Perfect Piece of Pretty Trash" is a favorite, with drums that smash you awake and electric guitar that pulls you along, making for a pretty awesome double-espresso. WEEP WAVE has the new Join Our Cult EP as well as two singles to take on their West Coast tour, all leaning towards their psychedelic range more than their prior work. Space is a major influence for the trio, and their most recent releases have proven that in both tone and sound. Trading in their traditional dungeon sound, we now hear more of a spaceship dungeon sound, no less ready to headbang to. Just Mustard meets Talking Heads, teleports to the 1977 punk show scene and back to Salt Lake City, Thursday, April 13. Swing by downtown's Quarters Arcade Bar to check out WEEP WAVE. Tickets are $10 at 24tix.com—but only if you're 21+. (Caleb Daniel)

Marcello Ambriz

Sego

Sego, Holy Water Buffalo, 26fix @ Velour 4/14

Velour + this lineup = an amazing evening. Members of Sego are torn between L.A. and Utah. They've spent a ton of time in L.A., but band members still identify as Utahns at heart. "There's this annoying conversation: Do we call ourselves an L.A. band, because we've been in L.A. a long time? But I still identify as a Utahn," founding member Spencer Petersen told The Salt Lake Tribune in 2019. "It's the ever-long tug-of-war. Obviously, if you travel at all, you'll find no shortage of trash talk about both Utah and Los Angeles—which is ironic, because I find both places charming and cool." The indie pop group has been cranking out epic music for about a decade, only getting better with time. Their last full release, Sego Sucks, dropped in 2019, a time that wasn't so long ago, but which many of us probably already feel nostalgic for. With this album, Sego went on their first nationwide headlining tour, which was a perfect way to connect with fans. Holy Water Buffalo have a story similar to that of Sego; they came together in Utah, but currently reside in the City of Angels. The folk-rock trio have a nearly 15 year run, and dropped their latest EP Las Palmas earlier this January. Rounding out the local lineup is SLC singer/songwriter 26fix, who has been working hard on a concept EP about a girl who chokes on a pickle and dies—not one to miss. Come out to this great local lineup on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $12 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

KBP4 Local Highlights @ Urban Lounge 4/15

Kilby Block Party Four is right around the corner, and while it's fun to get excited for the big names heading to SLC, there are plenty of fantastic locals who will be playing alongside them. The Plastic Cherries are becoming a staple in the Salt Lake music scene. They're known for their retro-yet-new vibes and high energy performances. They hit us with their most recent single "Lovers on the Run" in 2022, and fans have been itching for more from the group, so hopefully 2023 will bring a nice surprise. Joining the Cherries are Musor, the three-piece psych rock who beautifully blend their culture with their trippy tracks. Their 2022 self-titled EP debut takes listeners on an ethereal and entrancing journey, perfectly fitting for the other-worldly album art that accompanies the music. It features the three band members sitting on a couch facing open space in all its mysterious wonder. Hitting the mix is singer/songwriter Joss Doss, who brings a country/folk sound to the show. Doss has a signature twang to his voice that often has a charming echo effect applied, lending itself well to the country vibes of his music. There's always an energetic drum beat in the background, driving the track paired with acoustic or light electric guitar. Overall, this is a great sampling of some of the awesome local talent. Come check out these acts before they hit the stage for Kilby Block Party this summer on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at theurbanloungeslc.com. (EA)

Sara Laufer

Daisy the Great

Daisy the Great, Olive Klug @ Kilby Court 4/19

This isn't the first time Daisy the Great has come to town. Last fall, they opened for tourmates The Happy Fits, but this time they'll take the stage as headliners. Since they were last in SLC, the indie-pop/folk group released their sophomore album All You Need is Time, which has garnered exceptional reception from fans and new listeners alike. Part of the reason Daisy the Great's music is so good comes down to the close connection between the frontwomen, Kelly Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker. Writing and performing have only brought the two closer over the years. "I think that started a really healthy band relationship, because we began as collaborators and that morphed into a best friendship," Walker told Document last December. "There was a time when we were writing every single day—everything was [about the] band, all the time. We've gotten to a point where it has calmed down a bit." The duo's double-lead-vocal harmonies add such a beauty to their music that it's hard to stop listening. The album starts out with a deeply emotional and meaningful track, "Time Machine;" it's a song that focuses on healing, and will leave you a little tearful. Daisy the Great are joined by Olive Klug, a folk singer who also isn't a stranger to SLC. Catch these great acts on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $18 in advance, and $20 the day of the show. Grab tickets at kilbycourt.com. (EA)