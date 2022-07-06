Music Mailbag 

Courtesy Photo

A tisket, a tasket, let's raid the inbox basket.

There Are Music Fans, and There Are Dylan Fans: Just prior to Bob Dylan's show at the Eccles Theater last week, we heard from some Dylan uber-fans/bootleg curators who've dedicated themselves to the cause of uncovering recorded evidence of Dylan's show in Salt Lake on May 25, 1976. The show was, they note, the last of his Rolling Thunder Revue shows of that run; it also included Joan Baez, Kinky Friedman, Bob Neuwirth and Roger McGuinn. Photos of the poster for the gig are smile-inducing, as the Salt Palace show had a ticket price of $8.75. (Not nine bucks, $8.75.)

Going all-out in their efforts to find a local source who might have squirreled away a self-recorded tape, organizers have created a webpage called doyouhaveit.info. To them, the show has historic value, as "that concert happens to be the Holy Grail of missing Dylan recordings. Dylan fans have been searching for a tape of this historic show for decades, not least because of its most unusual song selection. The newly opened Bob Dylan Center and Archive in Tulsa, Okla. have also been searching. While they have discovered other lost Dylan recordings, they could not find this one, concluding that it was not officially captured from the soundboard."

As true believers, the sound-seekers of Do You Have It can go into considerable detail about why that particular show merits a listen in 2022, like citing the vagaries of that night's setlist. The efforts haven't just circulated on the narrow bandwidths of Dylan social media, either. On June 27, Rolling Stone published a lengthy article on the tape tracking efforts, called "Bob Dylan Superfans Join Forces to Find Lost 'Holy Grail' 1976 Bootleg."

That article contextualizes the rarities of that night's setlist, and notes that the Salt Lake show wasn't recorded due to equipment being slow to arrive at the Salt Palace. Thus, only a canny fan with consumer-grade, period recording equipment would've been able to document the gig.

The organizer who reached out to City Weekly, going by the handle of "dylyricus" online, is quoted in the Rolling Stone piece. And the words fall a little more specifically to a Salt Lake reader. From that piece: "Every single concert on the 1974 tour was recorded by someone in the audience. Just two shows are missing from 1975, six from 1976 and only two from the 118-date 1978 tour. The odds are generally in our favor, and so we are optimistic someone may have recorded it. Perhaps it was someone with no connection to the fan community that has been hard to reach. I have heard that sometimes journalists tape a show to aid with writing their review, but we have so far been unable to track any of them down in order to test this theory."

If you're still reading this, you're likely to find some interest in a Substack dedicated to such matters, dylanlive.substack.com, which tracks Dylan recordings with hypervigilance. We wish these true believers well in their deeply-specific, SLC-aimed curation efforts.

The Unlikely Note of Post Malone's Kids' Clothing Line: Post Malone's adding his voice to the ever-evolving question of whether you're an actual "star" without having a clothing line. The performer's releasing a line of youth-centric clothing—complete with cartoonish likenesses of Malone—called PostyCo Kids. A release from the firm handling publicity for the rollout suggests the following: "The PostyCo Kids collection items are cute clothes for little rockstars with sizes ranging from baby and toddler to youth styles. Our little ones and your little ones can rock out in a range of apparel and accessories including a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring the raddest pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics and more. The collection ranges from $25-$65 and will begin shipping this August."

A quick trip to the all-knowing Wikipedia suggests this isn't the man's first foray into entrepreneurship, noting that he's bene attached to "a French rosé wine, Maison No. 9, named after his favourite tarot card, the Nine of Swords," as well as an investment in the esports and gaming enterprise Envy Gaming. Fuller info on the clothing line can be found at postycokids.com.

Scott Lippitt is Back on Our Radar: In the hyper-speed world of local singles dropping, SLC songwriter Scott Lippitt has a busy summer planned, with several singles preceding a long-player scheduled for October release. His latest effort arrives on Friday, July 8, when "Why I Always" joins a track that we recently highlighted here, "Sandy Vaults." The new single was recorded in Scott's home in Salt Lake City, and mastered by Scott Wiley at Provo's June Audio.

The single, the songwriter says, "sounds a bit like a Jack Johnson song with a strumming acoustic guitar" and features "a shimmering electric guitar, lively percussion and vocal harmonies." He'll no doubt play the cut at a release show at Tea Zaanti (1944 S. 1100 East) on Friday, July 8.

Local music folks, re-load my inbox at: music@cityweekly.net.