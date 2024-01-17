Music Mailbag January 2024 

@izzy.bells

We're only a few weeks into the new year, and there's already so much incredible new music out from local artists. One thing is for sure—there's no way you'll be bored this time of year when it comes to music. There's plenty to go around.

The Alpines, Heading North: Throughout 2023, The Alpines gave us bits of their debut album Heading North here and there. We got glimpses of what's to come through their unique blend of Americana, psych, dance, folk and indie vibes. Now, they've started out the year with a great gift for listeners in the form of the full album, which tells the story of four weary travelers finding a new home in a post-apocalyptic backdrop. With how the last few years have been, this storyline seems like it was so close to being true for many of us. Knowing this though, it does let you go into the album with a sense of adventure, wondering what will happen and where the characters will go. The album starts with "Maybe," the first single The Alpines released back in Feb 2023. It's light and airy, yet completely engulfs you in its sound. It sets a curious tone for the rest of the album, and makes you want to listen in its entirety to see what happens. Things pick up with the second track "Nobody Knows," which really leans in on the Americana vibes. It gives a feeling of zooming down a long, stretching highway with no particular destination in mind. As the album continues, you get a lot of sounds from the genres mentioned above, melded perfectly together. The band also goes into depth on the writing and production of several of their songs on Instagram, @thealpinesmusic, so be sure to check out their commentary. Overall, Heading North feels like a journey worth embarking on, and one that you'd want to take over and over to pick up on details you didn't hear the first time around. Heading North is streaming everywhere now. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/140DsGrn56pVrniJzG1nev

Musor, Musor II: You can't think of psych rock in SLC without thinking of Musor. Since their debut in 2022, they've rightfully gained a dedicated fanbase who just can't get enough of the trio's signature sound. That classic sensibility finds them dipping their toes into genres of the past, but combining them with elements of their own creation to bring a concoction to life that is equal parts new and comfortable. The four-track EP seems too short at first listen, but leaves plenty of room for multiple playthroughs as you explore each song. This is definitely a collection to press play, slap on your favorite headphones and just let it take you away. You'll float endlessly on catchy riffs, airy effects and Spanish lyrics that add a whole new depth and beauty to the music. Musor II is streaming everywhere now. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5hEwroiroxbhSYHrD0zIaW

Homephone, Willow Tree: There are many who have no memory of, or have never experienced, owning a home phone. Heck, I was born in 1995, and have only the faintest memories of having one. For many, however, the nostalgia is still there. SLC's alt/bedroom pop duo Homephone bring these throwback feelings to life with their newest EP Willow Tree, a five-song collection that will put you at ease while listening to it. Bedroom pop has a way of lulling you into a sense of comfort that's different from other genres; because it has the vibes of sitting in your room with your laptop recording these songs, it feels like that's how you should also listen to them—curled up in bed with some great headphones, a snuggly blanket and your favorite PJs. If you're a fan of electronic beats that mellow you out, this one is perfect for you. Willow Tree is streaming everywhere now. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/47Yg41WLo4IjZ1E34B9cG0

Dad Bod, "Alcohol": Dad Bod: You know them, you love them and they're starting 2024 off hot with a new single that goes down smoothly, like your favorite drink. The song is all about drinking in that specific someone—it's an amazing idea in the moment, but the next day you may have some regrets. The music is smooth and makes you feel as if you're drifting off, and the lyrics perfectly encapsulate this idea of a person being so right, yet so wrong at the same time. "At the edge of the end of the day / She sets a course upon a wave," the song starts. "With a sparkle in her eye / Lets you nurse upon her lie." Hopefully this single is the first of many from Dad Bod this year, but you can listen to "Alcohol" anywhere now. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4ZCVnVbMeLs7DYCM3hRGOl

The year is off to an incredible start, and as we venture further into 2024, there's bound to be plenty more to enjoy from our favorite local musicians. Keep an eye on the socials of your favorite bands because chances are they have something up their sleeves for this year.