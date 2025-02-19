Music Mailbag February 2025 

PJ Guinto

Well, we made it through all 75 days of January and are chugging along steadily through February. How are you holding up? Hopefully your answer is that you're well—and if not, what better way to assuage feelings of sadness and/or frustration than to listen to some great new releases from locals?

Josaleigh Pollett, Bro's Bad January: SLC singer/songwriter Josaleigh Pollett has an incredible library of music consisting of everything from heartbreak to regrowth, but this new project is something entirely different. "In December, I decided that I was going to write a song every day in January to help keep some of the winter blues away, and maybe also make the songwriting process start feeling a little less precious to me," Pollett said on BandCamp, where the album can be found. "It's such a core part of my routine and my life, but sometimes it can cause me more stress than acting as an outlet. So I wanted to keep things really simple for the challenge so that I could put fun and creativity back at the center of writing."

Pollett had friends online suggest prompts, which were then written on bits of paper to be pulled out and used as the basis for a song each day of the month. "I just put out 31 new poorly-recorded and impulsively-written songs based on prompts that YOU all gave me in January. So this is actually your fault," Pollett joked on Instagram upon the album's release.

Songs on Bro's Bad January have titles like "Thinking About the Radio," "Sewer Turtles," "How Cool it is to be Bisexual" and "if u were a maraschino cherry." The songs feel personal, like Pollett is calling you up on the phone to play something just for you, and they're a fun listen for when you're feeling down. "I am watching the world erupt into a fearful chaos around myself and people I love right now. I think finding something to add to your daily to-do list that is just for you and just for fun is more important than ever," Pollett said.

The album is a BandCamp exclusive, all proceeds going to SLC Mutual Aid. Check out the fun and creative songs, support a good cause and put a smile on your face with Bro's Bad January.

Whisperhawk, "Handle With Care": Singer/songwriter Michael Gross, AKA Whisperhawk, really hits home with his latest track "Handle With Care." We all feel like we need to be handled with care from time to time, and this song echoes that feeling in a beautiful way. Gross offers a kind, comforting alt-rock sound that soothes and heartens with its upbeat, reverb-driven guitar and lively drum track. The lyrics of "Handle With Care" are the type that hit home and make you realize all of a sudden that you have emotions that have built up, which come crashing out while you're listening. It's very calming and introspective, so definitely give this one a listen.

Reaper The Storyteller, "HELP": "This track is deeply personal, and reflects my journey through depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety," said Thomas Hurrington, AKA Reaper The Storyteller. "'HELP' is more than just a song; it carries a message of hope and reassurance for anyone facing similar struggles. I want listeners to know they are not alone and that support is available. In a world where mental health challenges can feel isolating, it's important to have open conversations about these issues. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, I encourage you to reach out to the 988 Lifeline. The counselors at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provide compassionate support for a variety of challenges, including mental health issues and emotional distress."

Hurrington's beatboxing, beautiful harmonies and clean rap all combine well with lyrics that touch on real issues. "HELP" is a single off of Hurrington's upcoming debut album T.H.C. (Things Have Changed), and offers a great taste of more to come. The lyrics to "HELP" are straightforward and don't mince words, but sometimes you need that directness when it comes to talking about heavy subjects like these. It's refreshing to have someone tackle these issues head-on in a creative way that's more palatable for people than sitting and having a hard conversation. This song can be a huge comfort for others feeling the same way, plus Hurrington's sound is great and easy to listen to on repeat. "HELP" is only on YouTube at the moment, but can be found here:

As always, that's just a fraction of the awesome releases from the local scene, so be sure to keep your eye out and support your favorite artists in these trying times.

