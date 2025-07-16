Cover art courtesy of Citrus

Trying to be a creator of any kind has always been a risk—whether it's taking a chance on familial opposition to an artistic career, putting your rawest emotions out into the world for people to potentially reject, or just trying to make ends meet. Yet, while technology has certainly bridged the gap somewhat between creators and potential audiences, all those risks still remain. And it feels like it's ever harder to turn the act of creation into a living.

Part of the reason for City Weekly dedicating an issue every year to local music is an effort to help connect artists with those who might be looking for exactly what they offer. That pragmatic side is only part of the equation, though, because when it comes right down to it, art matters not because it can help drive the economy—although, make no mistake, it totally does—but because creation matters for its own sake. In a time when governmental acts are reducing people to their use value, making music becomes an act of rebellion. It says that shouting from the soul—not from an AI prompt—is the essence of being human.

For our readers, we hope you use this information to connect with artists who might be new to you, whether it's going to an open-mic night, buying a concert ticket or downloading a fresh and exciting new song. For the musicians, keep doing what you're doing, even when it's hard, maybe especially when it's hard. We're never going to stop supporting the unique flavor you bring to Utah. To all who sing out about this crazy human experience: We salute you.

The Proper Way

Music Issue 2025: The "It" List

The Proper Way, Pdubba-U, The Alpines, The Last Wild Buffalo, Die Shiny, Citrus! and Muskies among Utah's cool artists to check out.

Each year, it's a challenge to decide which handful of artists to highlight in our music issue. The challenge is most welcome, however, because it means everywhere one turns, there is incredible local music to be found. Whether you're new to the area, or are just looking for more local jams, this list is a great place to start.

The Proper Way: This multi-instrumentalist trio is a quintessential group if you're a fan of Americana/acoustic type tunes. The Proper Way can be found playing all over town, and often have their hands in the production of other artists' music. While many describe their sound as I did, the band members profess on their website that, "We're as likely to play a classic Willie Nelson song as we are Lizzo or the Avett Brothers or Elton John or John Craigie or Tyler Childers or The Bee Gees or Queen or Prince or John Prine or The Band or the Wood Brothers or a bunch of hymns or Jason Isbell or Tracy Chapman." That's a wide, wide range, and just another reason why you need to check out The Proper Way if you haven't already. IG: @theproperwayband

@tuvoisiraThe Last Wild Buffalo

Pdubba-U

Pdubba-U: Formed by buddies Preston Fairchild and Wesley Knight, Pdubba-U (pronounced like the letters PW) is an epic rock outfit that has it all—soaring vocals, relatable and heartfelt lyrics and, of course, shredding guitar solos. The duo released several singles and EPs leading up to their debut album Past Lives in 2024; some standouts on this album include "Woah Girl" and "Miki Endo." You can feel the passion and love of music from these two as you listen to any of their tracks. Most recently, Pdubba-U released an excellent cover of "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers. This rock duo is severely underrated, so go show them some love and listen to their tunes. IG: @pdubbau

Black Harbor Sound

The Alpines

The Alpines: If you're in the mood for some incredible indie rock, The Alpines should be at the top of your list, as they blend elements of Americana, psych, folk and indie to create a sound all their own. This four-piece group made their debut with an ambitious and thought-provoking album called Heading North, which tells a story of a post-apocalyptic world and making it through that experience. Since then, they've grown and changed—though not in a bad way, of course. The more a band plays and puts out music, the more they're able to truly find themselves. They've had a steady stream of singles releasing this year, which are hopefully leading to a new album. The Alpines perfectly encapsulate indie rock, so be sure to check them out. IG: @thealpinesmusic

The Last Wild Buffalo

The Last Wild Buffalo: Folk and Americana music are big on imagery and storytelling. The Last Wild Buffalo does that with their music, and with their name as well. They refer to themselves as a "stomp-and-holler" folk band, incorporating a mixture of folk, bluegrass, rock and, as they say, "a hint of punk." With this band, you can have your cake and eat it, too. Sometimes it seems like folk and acoustic music are niche genres, but The Last Wild Buffalo are able to appeal to a large audience with their unique and delightful sound. If you're in the mood to stomp and holler, The Last Wild Buffalo should be your go-to. IG: @thelastwildbuffalo

Die Shiny

Die Shiny: Salt Lake City has a beautiful and bright community of queer/LGBTQIA+ musicians, of which electropop duo Die Shiny is a part. Their electrifying sound is joyous and entertaining, but they also touch on heavy topics like trauma and their opinions on the state of the politically difficult time in which we find ourselves. As of late, Die Shiny has been cranking out incredibly well-made music videos, including the award winning "Sacrament;" the song is beautiful and poignant and the video matches. Music videos seem to be waning in popularity, but maybe watching Die Shiny's will pull you back in. If you're looking for a balance of meaningful and enjoyable, Die Shiny is your group. IG: @dieshiny

Citrus!

Citrus!: Bands with punctuation in their names are cooler than most—that's just science. In all realness, though, Citrus! is a delightful indie rock/emo duo that brings a terrific balance of humor and a great sound to the table. Another O-Town group, Citrus! has a bright vibe and fun demeanor. These two are also keen on making music videos for their tracks: The video for "Not About You" is easily a favorite, featuring awesome shots of Ogden and the duo frolicking about having a terrific time. With general conditions as hard as they are these days, we all need a little joy, and you'll find it here with Citrus! IG: @realcitrusband

Muskies

Muskies: If I asked you if you're a fan of "pike psych" you'd probably be confused. But then, I'd have you listen to Muskies, and you'd immediately become a fan. Muskies steadily have been becoming a favorite in the local scene, as their charming, lively and funny disposition shines in their look as a band as well as in their sound. You can often find them in costume or jumpsuits, rocking the stage and having the best time. They've released awesome music over the last couple years—including their newest single, "BERGHAIN"—but I find myself often going back to the very beginning and listening to their debut single, "Out on the Water!" It has that charm and joy that instantly makes one smile. An unintentional theme of this list has become music videos, as Muskies just released a video for their latest single. If you're needing a little pep in your life, Muskies' "pike psych" is for you. IG: @muskiesgram

Get to know these bands; listen to their music; watch their videos. It's beautiful forming a connection with the local music scene, and Salt Lake City's is vibrant and ample—you'll never be left feeling like there's no new music to listen to.

Among FOUNTAIN Records’ paraphernalia for sip and song

Music Issue 2025: FOUNTAIN Records and local open mic night listings

Places to play and listen to new music and new musicians every day of the week

Salt Lake City is full of so many great coffee shops—and for music lovers, the plethora of spaces to sip on some caffeine and enjoy live music brings together the best of both worlds. For example, you may have heard of FOUNTAIN Records (202 E. 500 South), which was launched by Adam Michael Terry and more recently provided with a coffee bar (Sound Brew) with the help of local nightlife legend and founder of Nightfreq Events, Yokchi Chang.

The specialty coffee + hifi (high-fidelity) culture at FOUNTAIN Records revolves around the pursuit of high-quality sound reproduction and the appreciation of audio equipment designed for that purpose. Chang has been collecting the records and equipment within the shop, and both he and Terry agreed on the vision of selling records, turntables and other audio equipment. The innovative music hub in its prime downtown location—walking distance from Washington Square, right across from The Leonardo and connected to Baby's Bagels—is perfect for intrepid diggers who love to spend hours perusing through crates of vinyl records.

Chang was also inspired by the jazz kissas he visited in Japan. The shop is Salt Lake City's only "ongaku kissa"—literally translated as "music café"—which is a uniquely Japanese type of listening café that focuses on the appreciation of recorded music, particularly jazz, that emerged after WWII as a way to bring Western music to Japan. The key features of jazz kissas include carefully-curated collections of vinyl records and high-end audio systems—as well as siphon coffee, the go-to method of extraction in Japan.

Additionally, Chang explains that the shop has been a good meeting spot for musicians. "I'm glad that we have built a place where all these musicians can gather, hang out and talk about projects, events and even plan their events here while drinking coffee," he says.

FOUNTAIN Records hosts regular live jazz nights and open deck sessions for DJs on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, as well as rotating Friday engagements when musicians are touring in the city or just happen to be in town. It's truly a one-of-a-kind experience you don't want to miss! IG: @fountainrecordsslc and @soundbrew

A well-stocked selection of audial pleasures

Music Issue 2025: The Green Room listening bar

Rediscover the pleasure of listening to music with others.

Listening means different things to different people. For most, music is an accompaniment, sort of a soundtrack for daily life. Another percentage of people take music more seriously—and that often requires concentration without distraction.

Listening bars, also called listening rooms or hi-fi bars, are venues designed around exceptional sound systems, often dedicated to playing vinyl records. Inspired by Japan's jazz kissas, these modern spaces offer a carefully curated auditory experience. Salt Lake City's primary listening bar—The Green Room (17 E. 400 South), under the direction of one of the establishment's partners, James Beard—has made the hi-fi experience more accessible.

"The Green Room was an existing bar for two years before I ever became involved," Beard recalled to City Weekly. "The owners were toying with the notion of taking the license and moving to another location, essentially starting over from scratch under a new name and identity altogether.

"As a huge fan of hi-fi listening bars," he continued, "I thought that The Green Room would make a perfect spot, not only because of its already-vintage visual aesthetic, but also due to its compact size, which lends itself greatly to the acoustics needed for a hi-fi room. I sat down with the owners and pitched the idea of keeping The Green Room where it is and using the space to create a legit, all-vinyl listening bar in the same vein as kissa bars."

Acoustics are as important as—if not more than—the actual sound system. If the room has no diffusion or absorption, the sound is impacted by reverb reflections that suck the energy out of the dynamics and either under- or overemphasize frequencies in different positions of the room. The louder the system, the worse these problems get.

With a top-tier sound system, you can enjoy louder music—which is a qualitatively different experience, because you get the physical stimulation of the sound—and can still have a conversation at the same time.

"We just put a lot of thought and money into our sound system," Beard said. "We sourced vintage Klipsch Heresy and Cornwall speakers from the '70s and '80s and we dumped about $12,000 into our vacuum tube amps, which came from Poland. We also dished out a pretty penny on our DJ mixer, which is an all-analog, handmade Condesa rotary. When DJs spin vinyl, they're using the best possible mixer to match the setup."

It also doesn't hurt that the entire bar is basically wood, which really helps sonically.

"We put the highest possible emphasis on the music we play," Beard added. "It's not just an afterthought. Everything you hear on any given night has been carefully curated by me or our staff. It's not just some random Spotify shuffle we throw on as background noise. We also put an equal emphasis on the sound quality level of the music. We really pay close attention to how things sound, and are constantly adjusting and fine tuning. No other bar in the city does this to even remotely the same degree."

One of the greatest cultural losses with the disappearance of record stores is the loss of the informed purveyor of tunes in the store clerk, who can choose the music for the moment and make it magical even as they are selling you a little. The talent that regularly graces the decks at The Green Room distances itself from some sort of weird elitism, though. Their lineup includes world-renowned DJs Diamond D and Edan as well as esteemed locals: Robin Bank's "The Shake-Up" is a '60s soul and pop dance party; "Global," which is James Beard's and Fischloops' night of music from every corner of the globe; and Yokchi Chang's "Social Disco Club."

The inviting red glow of The Green Room

"I try to keep an ear out for people who really specialize in specific musical genres, and have put a lot of work into learning those genres inside and out with record collections that showcase their knowledge," Beard asserts. "Having a Rolodex of those types of selectors is what helps me keep our DJ lineup super varied, with a little something for everyone. I don't ever want two weekend nights in a row to sound the same."

The Green Room also hosts a wide range of events tailored to a variety of tastes.

"We've hosted several food pop-up events with local peeps from SLC's culinary scene, such as our Wax N Snax night, where we challenge ourselves to pair a musical genre with a specific food type," Beard noted. "We've held fundraisers for various charities. Every first Thursday of the month is Ladies First night, where we invite all female collectors to bring in records from their own collections to play on our sound system.

"We also have our Sunday nights, dedicated to playing whole albums in their entirety by artists in a similar vein. My favorite event we've done thus far was on Easter Sunday, where we held a makeshift sacrament meeting, complete with bread, wine and tinned fish, where everyone sat in reverence listening to a curated playlist of spiritual jazz records from John Coltrane and Pharoah Sanders."

There doesn't seem to be enough spaces that offer a sound system or record collections capable of turning those interested in discovery onto a new kind of experience. There is nothing wrong with music being the center of attention and not just the background to life. And it's much broader than just the vinyl; it's the total environment that owners and staff put together.

"Music is important," Beard opined. "Our local community of music-lovers is important. Sitting and relaxing with a drink while taking in some music of substance is important. And discussing said music with a friend or even a total stranger is equally important.

"I want people to leave feeling like they were just in another city, or even in another time completely. We're striving to offer patrons a singular experience that they can't get anywhere else. Most of all, I hope they'll come away knowing they were just in a bar that cared a lot about their mission and put a heavy precedence on music itself."

With all the new cosmetic changes in place, The Green Room plans to re-open on Aug. 1, 2025. IG: thegreenroom.bar

High energies at Aces High Saloon

MUSIC VENUES: INDOOR SPOTS

Aces High Saloon: 1588 S. State St.

(aceshighsaloon.com)

If you want to hang out in the biker bar of all biker bars, come on by. It's a small venue, but it packs a punch, with great cocktails and food, including vegan options. As a showcase for heavy metal, rock and punk acts, this is a venue that will have you headbanging all night. Bands often sell out the space, so be sure to keep an eye out for acts you want to see and get your tickets.

Pearl on Main: 7711 S. Main St., Midvale

(thepearlonmain.com)

This cool venue offers old-school theater vibes, but the building itself is beautiful with great acoustics. They have snacks, drinks and a limited bar for those who are of age, but that's not the main reason you come—it's for the great variety of local acts and intimate size. Coming to a show here feels like you get to experience a cool part of history while enjoying a modern show.

The Commonwealth Room: 195 W. 2100 South

(thestateroompresents.com)

The State Room's sister venue is a bit further south, but is a perfect venue for accessibility right off the Central Point transit hub. With a capacity of 650, it hits a sweet spot for mid-level touring acts as well as some great locals, and their raised viewing platforms offer terrific views. A full bar is available for 21+ events.

The Complex

The Complex: 536 W. 100 South

(thecomplexslc.com)

The Complex is where to head for mid-level touring acts—not a huge stadium-like venue, but not a small and cozy local spot, either. It's the perfect in-between for your favorite bands who have a large, passionate fanbase, is spacious enough for moshing and features big sound and great ADA accessibility. They have a bar with a few options, but you won't really be coming to The Complex to drink; you're coming for the vibes.

Delta Center: 301 S. Temple

(deltacenter.com)

Best known as the home of the NBA's Utah Jazz (and now also the NHL's Utah Mammoth), it's also the place where some of the biggest names in music and comedy turn up for local visits (think Benson Boone, Maroon 5 and Adam Sandler). Extremely convenient to public transportation, with a Trax station right outside the front doors, it offers the full arena experience including plenty of top-tier food vendors on-site.

The Depot: 13 N. 400 West

(depotslc.com)

Great touring acts hit The Depot on the regular, and its location at the Gateway—just a block away from a Trax stop—makes it one of the most convenient spots to see a show. The viewing experience is generally a good one, with upstairs suites available for VIP experiences and 21+ access to great cocktails.

Eccles Theater: 131 S. Main St.

(live-at-the-eccles.com)

This (relatively) new downtown venue might be better known as the spot for touring Broadway shows, but its arrival also created a great theater space to catch national music acts when the vibe is for a seated show rather than a wild general-admission experience. Sightlines are good whether from the floor level or the balconies, and it's easily accessible via the Blue Trax line.

Funk 'N Dive: 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden

(funkanddive.com)

Funk 'N Dive is another must-see venue when you're bar-hopping in Ogden or want to catch a favorite local act. They have excellent happy-hour food, cocktails and a great variety of bands. They have a fireplace for those cold wintry months, and the staff are always top-notch.

The Great Saltair: 12408 W. Saltair Dr., Magna

(thesaltair.com)

The one-time resort and amusement park advertises itself as "Utah's First Entertainment Venue," and it continues to live up to that history. Year-round, the venue on the edge of the Great Salt Lake hosts indoor shows. But it also has capacity to get expansive in its amphitheater for warm-weather months and festivals like the annual Das Energi. Access is tricky at the remote location—plan accordingly.

The Pour plays at The Hog Wallow

The Hog Wallow: 3200 E. Big Cottonwood Canyon Road

(thehogwallow.com)

Not only does the Hog Wallow sound like something from a Lord of the Rings-type setting, it also has everything you'd expect from a good pub: delicious food with huge portions, an excellent bar and great shows. You'll be able to catch a wide variety of musical acts, from funk to folk to reggae—a little something for everyone.

The International: 342 S. State St. #69

(internationalbarslc.com)

With plenty of room for bands to play, pool tables, great drinks and a cool atmosphere, every Friday and Saturday night promises great shows and a crowd ready to jam out and have a good time. They have locals playing there all the time, plus fun events like their Goth Nights or other dance parties.

Johnny's: 165 E. 200 South

(johnnysslc.com)

Great vibes, reasonably-priced drinks and tasty food is what you can expect during a night out at Johnny's. Plus, superb music, obviously. This low-key downtown spot is ideal for bringing a group of friends, listening to tunes and shooting some pool. There's plenty of room to hang out—and in the winter, you can head out to the heated patio for some fresh air. A night at Johnny's is a night well-spent.

Molly Burch performs at Kilby Court

Kilby Court: 741 S. Kilby Ct.

(kilbycourt.com)

What is there to say about Kilby that hasn't been said before? The legendary venue has had plenty of top-notch artists pass through, and it's almost like a rite of passage for locals to play at Kilby. It may be on the smaller side, but when a crowd gathers to have fun together, it feels like the space is limitless. If you have the chance to go to a show at Kilby, do it!

The Red Light: 130 25th St., Ogden

(redlight25.com)

If you're looking for a great night at the bar in Ogden, the Red Light is a must-stop. They can pack people in for great shows, but they also have outdoor seating, and serve excellent cocktails and food. You can catch Ogden and SLC local musicians alike during their Live Band nights on Fridays as well as Live Music events on Saturdays.

Liquid Joe's: 1249 E. 3300 South, Millcreek

(liquidjoes.net)

This cozy spot offers great drinks and a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Parking can be a little tough, so consider getting there ahead of time or using public transportation or rideshares. A big focus at Liquid Joe's is open mic nights, for which they will actually provide instruments. This is another great spot with variety and unique vibes if you're looking for something new on a weekend night.

Maverik Center: 3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley

(maverikcenter.com)

The Maverik Center is where you'll come to see big, big shows, with past acts including George Strait, Elton John, Carrie Underwood and Tool. It's always worth it to keep an eye on their calendar, lest you miss an act you really love. The multi-purpose indoor stadium is huge, so you may want to plan on taking Trax via the Green Line in order to circumvent the parking and major traffic after the show.

Metro Music Hall

Metro Music Hall: 615 W. 100 South

(metromusichall.com)

This mid-sized venue features a lot of great locals as well as acts who are passing through town. It boasts a unique atmosphere, great staff and an excellent variety of shows. One night you could be moshing to a hardcore metal band, and the next, singing to your favorite folk acts. They also host drag shows aplenty, and offer some booth reservations, but Metro is primarily a standing venue.

Quarters/DLC: 5 E. 400 South

(quartersslc.com)

For lovers of music and retro gaming, Quarters Arcade Bar is absolute heaven. Their show space, The DLC, is a cozy setup that facilitates locals thriving on stage, as attendees are able to be right up in the action with hardly any space between floor and stage. The uniquely intimate setting helps you feel like you're getting up close and personal with the performers, while the wall of lights illuminates the performers working their magic in the background.

Soundwell: 149 W. 200 South

(soundwellslc.com)

Here's yet another mid-sized venue in the heart of downtown SLC that offers a huge variety of artists. It's a great place to feel comfortable, where you can let your hair down and enjoy. Soundwell can feel small and intimate, but it's big enough to have a fun time with a crowd of equally-excited concertgoers. Plus, many visitors have commented about the cleanliness of the bathrooms, so you can quiet your anxieties about gross facilities on the premises.

The State Room

The State Room: 638 S. State St.

(thestateroompresents.com)

The State Room is a little different than your typical venue. You'll want to come here if you're interested in a more cozy and intimate experience. It's still fun, of course, and those who aren't able to stand for hours on end will enjoy it here. The State Room offers an excellent bar with rows of theater seating and an open dance floor for those who do want to get up and move a little.

The Urban Lounge: 241 S. 500 East

(theurbanloungeslc.com)

With performances almost every night, this intimate venue allows for good times and even better shows featuring local favorites, smaller national acts and even unique events like the recent Sapphic Factory: A Modern Queer Joy Dance Party. Like with most places in SLC, parking can be tricky, but be sure not to park in the IHC lot south of the venue, because you will be towed. Enjoy some fun events and great cocktails.

Velour: 135 N. University Ave., Provo

(velourlive.com)

Velour's great reputation for longevity and for offering a place for locals to flourish is well-earned. Neon Trees have credited Velour for launching their career, and it's truly a fun place to come enjoy shows. It doesn't have seating, and is on the smaller side, but that's all part of the charm. Velour has fantastic staff, ambiance and decor. It's a little music haven in Utah county.

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

MUSIC VENUES: OUTDOOR SPOTS

Ed Kenley Amphitheater: 403 N. Wasatch Dr., Layton

(davisarts.org)

This Davis County venue offers a great option for folks to have fun outside while delighting in killer entertainment. This 1800-capacity venue offers seats and a lawn where you can bring your own chairs, coolers and strollers to enjoy the show (check the policy page for specific restrictions). There are also great accessibility options for wheelchairs, and ASL interpreters available with advance notice. The location being smack dab in the middle of beautiful Layton Commons Park makes it even more fun for the whole family.

Gallivan Center: 50 E. 200 South

(thegallivancenter.com)

While this multi-purpose venue provides a spot for everything from outdoor festivals to free movies, it's also a terrific spot for music like the Excellence in the Community Concert Series showcasing local artists. You can also enjoy live performances on select weekdays during the lunch hour in the summer months.

Granary Live: 742 S. 500 West

(granarylive.com)

It may be a newer venue to SLC, but it has brought some great acts to town so far: The Roots, Ludacris, Tyga and the Utah is for Lovers Festival. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on what great acts will come through, because Granary is an excellent outdoor venue with a lot of space, allowing artists to customize the stage. Plus, you can't beat seeing a gorgeous sunset above while you listen to your favorite music.

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre: 2188 Red Butte Canyon Road

(redbuttegarden.org)

Every summer, this already-beautiful location comes alive with an exceptional season of performances from some of the world's best artists. The views are spectacular, and you can bring along a picnic and blanket for the lawn seating to catch your favorite bands. Be ready for the season announcement, though, because shows tend to sell out quickly.

Sandy Amphitheater: 1300 E. 9400 South, Sandy

(sandyamp.com)

The Sandy Amphitheater is one of the best places in the Salt Lake Valley for a show and a view. You get the stage with a stunning backdrop, and are able to watch the sun set between musical sets while you hang out and enjoy. There are plenty of seats and great acts who come through. This is an excellent place for the whole family to visit, but they do serve alcohol to those of age. This is a must-see venue for those who are obsessed with the natural beauty Utah has to offer.

Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre: 5150 Upper Ridge Rd., West Valley City

(utahfirstamp.com)

When you think "arena rock," this is probably the place you're going to go to get your fix. The biggest acts in the world hit this newly-rebranded spot during the warm-weather months, so expect to share your experience with several thousand of your soon-to-be-closest (at least in physical proximity) friends. Logistics for attending aren't always ideal, but you won't find the A-list headlines anywhere else.