Mum's the Word 

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to members of the press at PBS Utah on Thursday, March 17.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declined to comment Thursday on a lawsuit challenging the state’s new voting maps, which were hastily approved by lawmakers after they rejected the work of a voter-created, independent redistricting commission.

The maps drawn by lawmakers and signed by Cox split Salt Lake County among the state’s four congressional districts, overtly diluting the voting power of Utah’s left-leaning urban core, while also disregarding neighborhood, city and county boundaries throughout the state.

“We don’t comment on active litigation,” Cox said.

His comments came during his monthly televised press conference at PBS Utah, held on the same day that the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and other plaintiffs filed suit against the state, challenging Utah’s new voting districts and accusing the state of violating voters’ rights to a free and fair election.

“Unfair maps and gerrymandering dilute the voices of communities and consequently hurt voters of all parties,” Catherine Weller, President of League of Women Voters of Utah, said in a prepared statement. “As a nonpartisan organization, our focus is on the voters and ensuring that every voice is heard.”

Asked Thursday whether he stands by his decision to sign the voting districts into law, Cox answered that he does. But he then emphasized that he did not consider the Legislature’s maps to be an example of “illegal” gerrymandering, heavily implying that he shares concerns about the process that led to the maps, the maps themselves, or both.

Cox also said that his office was in the process of working through the 500-plus bills passed during the recent legislative session, including a stringent proposal banning transgender children from participating in school sports. On the final day of the session, Cox told reporters that he would immediately veto that legislation when it arrived at his desk, but he noted Thursday that there is a lag between when bills clear the chambers and when his administration receives them for review.

“We’re just going through the bills in order,” Cox said. “Nothing has changed.”

The governor reiterated his concerns that the transgender athletics bill was altered and approved in the final hours of the legislative session. He said the process was “troubling” and that the language approved by lawmakers anticipated litigation while failing to provide indemnification to school districts and sport organizers.

“It is very likely that this bill will bankrupt the High School Athletics Association,” Cox said. “All this bill does is invite a lawsuit.”

But Cox added that he believes it is critical to “protect” women’s sports from competitiveness issues raised by the participation of transgender athletes—an extraordinarily rare circumstance unseen in Utah and largely confined to isolated examples at the collegiate level—and suggested the next steps in the debate would be to watch for guidance from the nation’s courts as they work through myriad legal challenges stemming from similar bans in GOP-led states.

“I’m assuming there will be a Supreme Court decision at some point and that will hopefully help to settle where we are,” he said.