Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers Opens

Let's just take a moment to recognize that chicken fingers might be the most universally accessible food known to man. That being said, let's take a trip to Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers (554 W. 4500 South, 801-803-9486, mrcharlieschickenfingers.com), which recently opened in Murray. The menu boasts a scant variation on this most beloved of fried meats—orders come in two, three or five chicken fingers, or you can get them piled on a sandwich. They also offer plates of chicken fingers for large gatherings—a hundred bucks gets you a hundred fingers! Any place that does one thing and one thing only almost definitely knows something we don't, and we're glad to have it on the radar.

Super Bowl Bites

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, which means you better damn well bring your A-game to whatever watch party you're gracing with your presence. Those who are looking to bring something unique to the party should check out the Salt Lake campus of the Park City Culinary Institute (1484 S. State, parkcityculinaryinstitute.com) on Friday, Feb. 1, for their Serious Super Bowl Bites and Beer event. Attendees receive all the ingredients necessary to whip up something special—including a signature dish from each team's hometown for maximum rivalry bonus points. While enjoying the fruits of their labor, guests over 21 receive some local beer to try. This can either be consumed in triumph or defeat, depending on how your cooking turns out. Tickets are available via Eventbrite, and the event lasts from 6 to 9 p.m.

Proper Burger on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Our local beer-and-burger tag team at Proper Burger Co. (865 S. Main, 801-906-8604, properburgerslc.com) recently had the honor of hosting Food Network's bleach-blond gastro-bro Guy Fieri, which is a proud moment for any local establishment. The episode first aired on Friday, Jan. 25, but it will be replayed throughout the rest of the month and into February for those who missed it. Proper Burger celebrated its admission into Flavortown by unveiling a burger known as Fry Gruyeri that contains a pile of their famous fries, Gruyére cheese, crispy onions and shallot jam. I hope they keep it on the menu permanently, as I think Fry Gruyeri and Johnny Utah need to hang out more.

Quote of the Week: "If it tastes really good and it's funky, it's funkalicious."

—Guy Fieri

