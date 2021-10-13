Moving Images 

credit

A: Vida, Muerte, Justicia | Life, Death, Justice: Latin-American and Latinx Art for the 21st Century

Ogden Contemporary Arts, 455 25th St., Ogden

Perspectives on the contemporary Latin American and Latinx experience from local, national and international perspectives make up this exhibition curated locally by Jorge Rojas and María del Mar González-González. The works represent a wide range of media—painting, sculpture, photography, installation and more—touching on subjects including immigration, racial justice and violence against women. Nationally-exhibited artists including Harry Gamboa Jr. ("Decoy Gang War Victim" is pictured), Guillermo Galindo and Tania Candiani join Utah-based Andrew Alba, Nancy Rivera and Roots Art Kollective. The exhibition runs through Nov. 27. ogdencontemporaryarts.org

B: In Flux: Art on the Human Experience

@ Finch Lane Gallery (54 Finch Lane, SLC)

Finch Lane Gallery launches two new exhibitions with a contemplative bent. The film installation On the Margins of Metaxy (pictured), by Spanish-born sisters Sonia and Miriam Albert-Sorbino (who work under the name the Also Sisters) presents scenes projected, reflected and distorted on multiple screens, featuring images like blinking eyes and slow walks. The solo exhibition Mixed, by Aïsha Lehmann, offers large-scale portraits informed by interviews with people of mixed-race backgrounds. Both exhibitions run through Nov. 19, with a Gallery Stroll artist reception Oct. 15, 6-9 p.m. saltlakearts.org

C: Over Look / Under Foot and The New Beehive

@ Granary Arts (86 N. Main St., Ephraim)

Two new exhibitions join a lineup of particularly Utah-centric work that already includes Our Valley Speaks and Bird's Eye Chisel. In the group exhibition The New Beehive, 30 Utah-based artists were brought together for a wide range of interpretations of the state symbol, the beehive; the exhibition was inspired by and follows from an original 1980 exhibition titled The Grand Beehive that explored a similar theme. In Over Look / Under Foot, Katie Hargrave and Meredith Laura Lynn chronicle their visit to all of Utah's national parks in 2020, exploring how the sites now mediate our experience with them through infrastructure like roads, restrooms and parking lots ("Arches (Devil's Garden)" is pictured). Both exhibitions run through Jan. 21, 2022. granaryarts.org

D: Patrick Dean Hubbell: From the Earth to the Sky

@ Modern West Fine Art (412 S. 700 West, SLC)

Modern West Fine Art presents new work by represented artist Patrick Dean Hubbell in a solo exhibition. Born and raised in the Navajo Nation, Hubbell creates work that in part explores Indigeneity through traditional Navajo art forms and symbols ("Early Dawn Star Wave 2021" is pictured). Hubbell also employs hand-gathered and ground natural earth pigments from Navajo lands in his work, combined with traditional acrylic and oil paints. The exhibition runs through Nov. 19, with a Gallery Stroll artist reception Oct. 15, 6-9 p.m. modernwestfineart.com CW