Movie reviews: Eddington, Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight, Smurfs 

Eddington

Writer/director Ari Aster's milieu is madness (Hereditary, Midsommar, Beau Is Afraid), so on that level he might seem to be the ideal filmmaker to tackle the collective freak-out we endured in the COVID spring of 2020—except maybe we're still too close to those events for them to be processed as anything but a swirl of chaos. The premise focuses on a small New Mexico town called Eddington, where tensions over issues like mask mandates and racial justice manifest in the contest for mayor between the incumbent Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) and the town's sheriff, Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix). Aster always finds ways to include dark humor into his violent phantasmagorias, and Eddington tends to be most effective around the edges, with details like Joe's inability to properly use an apostrophe in his campaign messages, or having him nudge his deputies into pity-buying the creepy home art projects created by his troubled wife (Emma Stone). But ultimately, it starts to feel like Aster is throwing a bunch of touchstones of that time into a blender—conspiracy-mongering YouTubers, Black Lives Matter protests, land acknowledgements, pedophilia paranoia—without worrying about whether the resulting slurry is edible. Despite Phoenix's commitment to making Joe a complicated mess of a human being, and the hint of a notion that capital wins no matter who else loses, it's a bit too smugly cynical in this moment to be "both-sides"-ing the collapse of American society. Available July 18 in theaters. (R)

Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight

Everyone has genres for which they are generally in the tank, and one of mine involves stories about world-changing events told through the eyes of children (see also: Hope and Glory, Empire of the Sun, etc.). This one from writer/director Embeth Davidtz adapts Alexandra Fuller's memoir, with the author's counterpart—7-year-old Bobo (Lexi Venter)—experiencing the upheaval in Zimbabwe's transition to Black majority rule circa 1980, causing upheaval in the lives of her White farmer parents (Davidtz and Rob Van Vuuren). Virtually everything takes place from the point of view of Bobo, which makes it crucial that Davidtz has found a remarkable presence in first-timer Venter. Her wild tangle of hair and perpetually smudged face does some of the work in suggesting a child left almost entirely to her own devices, but Venter conveys a watchfulness that never once strives for adorableness, with effective narration suggesting the unique childhood fears she faces. And Davidtz is confident enough to suggest all the ways Venter is taking after her parents—including playing pretend with Black children in a way that casts them as her servants—that could potentially make her unsympathetic. The filmmaker is a bit less successful with directing herself in the tricky role of a trauma-afflicted, mentally unstable woman, though her rage at the prospect of having to leave "her" land always makes sense. It's simply a more effective narrative when we're behind the eyes of a kid existing in all her natural selfishness as much bigger things unfold. Available July 18 in theaters. (R)

Smurfs

I'm so opposed on general principle to the idea that yet another Smurfs feature exists that I'm second-guessing whether my frustration with its manic "try everything" energy is a matter of going in with a pre-made-up mind. It inserts a seemingly purposeless Smurf called No Name (James Corden) into the world of the little blue creatures, including Smurfette (Rihanna), as they set off to rescue Papa Smurf (John Goodman) from evil wizards—and boy, is that journey a busy one. Along with the familiar kiddie-fare arc of a hapless hero learning to believe in himself, we've got a bit of live-action interaction, a montage playing with a variety of animation styles, gags about a villain muted on a Zoom call, plaintive "I want" musical numbers, Bollywood-style choreography and a joke about someone unwittingly being fed human cremains. It's not that there aren't a few amusing moments strewn throughout this thing, though there's rarely a punch line that isn't accompanied by a nudging reference to itself. It's that this stridently wacky approach from director Chris Miller (2011's Puss in Boots) and company could just as easily have been filled with other pop-culture characters; I dare someone to explain to me how making this identical narrative into a Trolls or a Minions movie would have been substantively different. And a few smiles in service of another corporate place-holder just isn't worth it. Available July 18 in theaters. (PG)