More Fees for Records

Ours is a here-we-go-again Legislature, because no issue is ever laid to rest. Enter the public records debate—emphasis on the public part. "Public" officials really, really don't like people getting into their business and requesting documents that might clarify questions they have. The news media is painfully aware as governments continue to charge for "searches" that might easily be done virtually. Still, media organizations relented that some poor soul might have to spend a few minutes to find something, and so they're willing to pay for any excessive time. Now Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, wants to change the Government Records and Management Act to allow charges for the first 15 minutes of a search. The big surprise in this debate came from Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding. "When you put in a new fee like this, it sends a strong message that, you know, the government is in charge of this and they're not going to be controlled by the people," KSL News reported. "And I think the people want to send a strong message to the government that the people are in charge of it, they're not going to be controlled by the government." It passed out of committee anyway.

Paying for Private Ed

Just when there's talk about closing schools, the Legislature pivots back to its tired argument for school vouchers—like the ones the public soundly rejected in 2007, The Salt Lake Tribune's Robert Gehrke reminds. But never mind, Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, wants to divert $36 million in taxpayer funding to private education. Yeah, a Dan Jones poll now finds that lots of people want that money to go to private ed. Cullimore says the thinking has changed, and he's right. Parents now want to sue individual teachers if they're teaching something parents don't like. "A chief reason for public education cited by Jefferson and other early leaders was the need to produce citizens who would understand political and social issues, participate in civic life, vote wisely, protect their rights and freedoms and keep the nation secure from inside and outside threats," according to the Center on Education Policy. In other words, it's about democracy, which is not something Republicans like.

Lakebed Property

It's no Great Salt Lake, but Utah Lake is having its moment. If the public listens, that moment could be good. George Handley, a member of the Provo City Council, wrote in the Deseret News about "the myth of the irreparable lake." Because this is red Utah, his and others' voices have been muted by the din of developers. "... Citizens, scientists and state and federal agencies long ago began the quest to restore the lake's health," he wrote. And it wasn't to dredge and build artificial islands in the lake. Meanwhile, the developers are suing a couple of BYU professors over their opposition. While the Army Corps of Engineers is looking at the project, so are protesters gathering at the Capitol.