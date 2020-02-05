click to enlarge

More Bloody Trauma

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was crossing a street in Herriman when she was hit by a car. She sustained critical injuries. Her fetus died, the Deseret News reported. Last year, a plural wife from the reality show Three Wives, One Husband lost her 23-week-old fetus after an auto accident, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Fast forward to Sen. Curtis Bramble's vaginally inspired Senate Bill 67, which would require women to decide how to dispose of the bloody remains—cremation or interment. Wake these women up from their comas! While the bill talks about miscarriages and abortions, it is, of course, about abortion and the right to further traumatize pregnant women—and require hospitals to make sure women know they can choose how to discard their afterbirth. Hospital policies largely do this already, but Bramble, R-Provo, wants to make women read a note about their choices. Not included is an option to send the remains to Bramble.

Disruption at a Cost

While the world is mourning the loss of Disruptive Innovator Clayton Christensen, this should also be time to take stock in his legacy. Christensen was a genius in the way he changed the world. He moved tech companies ahead and changed groupthink throughout the world with his thoughts on disruptive innovation. Christensen himself admitted that the concept often was taken too far, misused or misunderstood. He was the inspiration behind former Deseret Digital Media CEO Clark Gilbert who swept the D-News off its printed feet and ultimately caused layoffs and a digital revolution all about money. A 2014 New Yorker article summed up Christensen's theory: "Disruptive innovation is competitive strategy for an age seized by terror."

Hand It to Handy

They're coming for your guns. Just kidding, but adoring 2nd Amendment fans are convinced that's the motive behind every proposed gun safety law. You have to hand it to Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, for trying to eke out the smallest semblance of rationality—once again sponsoring a red flag bill to take firearms from people posing a danger to themselves or others. Of course, Clark Aposhian, chairman of the Utah Shooting Sports Council, opposes it, and Rep. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, is offering a diversion from the real problem with an itty bitty change before you give guns back to restricted people, the D-News reports. Police would have to check criminal records first. Still, we here in Utah love our little firearms. Just look at Uintah County. It's the latest "sanctuary county" for 2nd Amendment devotees, where they say they'll buck the law if you come gunning for them.