Monthly Food Boxes from Spice Kitchen

Spice Kitchen Incubator (751 W. 800 South, 385-229-4484, spicekitchenincubator.org) has been busy developing new ways for their chefs to flourish during the pandemic. One of their most exciting ideas is the monthly community food box, a pre-composed dinner that includes seasonal eats ready to enjoy at home. Most recently, Spice Kitchen featured their feminista box to celebrate International Women's Day. Chef Merab Maciel of The Salseria included cheese enchiladas and chicken pozole, while Chef Emma of La Pizca Andina included pastelitos de carne, which are savory meat-filled pastries packaged with homemade salsa. Subscribe to the Spice Kitchen online newsletter for info about future community food boxes.

Seasonal Nachos at Nacho Daddy

The chips-and-cheese experts at Nacho Daddy (241 W. 200 South, 801-869-1066, nachodaddy.com) are adjusting their menu for the month of March. For the first half of the month, diners can get a plate of Irish nachos—right up until St. Patrick's Day. Irish nachos consist of Kennebec potato chips doused in a gooey medley of melted cheddar and jack cheeses along with Nacho Daddy's famous queso, and topped with shredded corned beef, brown mustard relish and scallions. Until the end of March, diners can get their shrimp curry nachos, which comes with marinated shrimp in a spicy coconut curry sauce and topped with white queso and a mango pico de gallo.

Teacher Tuesdays at Curry Up Now

Indian Fusion restaurant Curry Up Now (152 E. 200 South, 801-953-0156, curryupnow.com) is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Salt Lake City with teacher appreciation Tuesdays every week until May 25. Local educators with valid IDs can get a free bowl or burrito as part of this celebration to show the establishment's appreciation for the educators in our community. During its first year in Utah, Curry Up Now has participated in several community-appreciation events, making this Silicon Valley import a welcome sight in our local food scene. On top of that, their deconstructed samosas and tikka masala burritos are excellent. If you're a Utah teacher and have yet to check this place out, get in there on a Tuesday for some free eats.

