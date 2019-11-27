click to enlarge

Momi Donuts Opens

I'd be willing to bet that most of you food-oriented folks have tried mochi, the chewy, glutinous rice dough that is used as a delivery system for Japanese ice cream. I would be surprised, however, if the mochi aficionados had heard of mochi doughnuts. Whatever your experience with these Japanese treats might be, The Gateway has welcomed Momi Donuts (158 S. Rio Grande St., Ste. B, momidonuts.com) to its ever-expanding roster of new eateries. Although the novelty of a Japanese doughnut is enough to get people interested, the real draw will be from the fact that Momi makes its flower-shaped offerings from rice flour and tapioca starch, which means there's nary a strand of gluten to be found in their deep-fried wonderments. If they play their cards right, I could see this place becoming one of The Gateway's most popular haunts.

Beyond Glaze Closes

Where one doughnut hole opens, however, another inevitably closes. Beyond Glaze (177 W. 12300 South, Draper), a Utah institution in operation for 13 years recently announced that they will be closing shop the first week of December. Beyond Glaze was best known for sprucing up glazed doughnuts with multi-flavored frostings and decorations, and they were the darlings of gatherings corporate and familial while they were up and running. Over the years, they added chocolate croissants, brownies and other pastries to their menu. Although we're sad to see Beyond Glaze go, we're excited to see what founder Chef Nettie Frank will surprise us with next.

Churros 4 Change

On the churro side of this doughnut news-o-rama, the Younique Foundation (youniquefoundation.org) is be hosting its fourth annual Churros 4 Change. The Younique Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps women who have been victims of sexual abuse on their path toward healing. This year, Younique has partnered with a nonprofit called Care Cuts, which provides haircuts and other grooming services to homeless men, women and children. Attendees can choose which charity receives their donations, which also grants access to unlimited churros from San Diablo Churros (sandiablochurros.com) and tacos from around Utah County. The event takes place at Younique's headquarters (3400 W. Mayflower Ave., Lehi) on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 10 p.m., and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

