Mitt Romney is too old for the Senate, according to Mitt Romney 

Retiring Romney

Hey generation not-Boomers, he's talking to you. That would be Sen. Mitt Romney, who at 76 says he is too old to run for another six-year Senate term. Once you pick yourself off the ground and stop laughing, you'll see that he's talking—if wistfully—about the future. After all, President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are already ahead of Romney's age—you know, the same age that Donald Trump is. Of course, Romney's right. The nation needs a younger generation of decision-makers. But in 2020, only half of eligible voters 18-to-29 actually went to the polls, so it's not looking good. Maybe it's not all about age. Romney has been paying $5,000 a day for protection against the "deranged people among us," the Nation reported. Slate called him the "last sane Republican," whose party has left him behind. Hero or coward, they ask, as if anyone knows. The Atlantic posits that Romney is obsessed with death, but it may be less his own than the death of democracy.

Let Your Light So Shine

Given the rate of suburban sprawl in the American West, children may never see a sky filled with stars, a cloud-like Milky Way on the horizon, or the wonder of the infinite universe. And apparently, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is less concerned about stargazing than sending its own version of a bat signal to the heavens. The Wasatch County Council bowed to Utah's predominant religion, which has broken ground on a new temple just outside Heber City. The church wants its lights (there are lots of them) to shine upward, toward "heaven." Chaos ensued as the community broke into sides for or against the church, according a KPCW 91.7 FM report. Much like our Congress of today, the council couldn't take the heat and sought a middle ground. That, of course, is better than nothing. Residential lights must be shielded and businesses have to turn lights out at dusk. Somehow the church will still be shining upward.

Medicaid Contraction

You don't like the federal government, you don't want to wade through the two-dozen-page application or maybe you just don't know about the benefits. In 2022, Utah had the lowest percentage of people enrolled in Medicaid in the country, according to Becker's Healthcare. The Salt Lake Tribune tried to make sense of it, finding that enrollment is difficult and requires renewals that are less than seamless. Oh, and there are cultural, language and political barriers to participation that can't be discounted. And besides the lack of good outreach, there's a stigma around Medicaid that keeps many eligible residents off the rolls. "Utah's policymakers seem not to realize that access to health insurance reduces cost for everyone," Daryl Herrschaft of Take Care Utah told the Tribune. He probably knows that Utah's conservative lawmakers seem to think poverty is a personal choice, and that helping the low-income only enables them.