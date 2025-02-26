Mitch McConnell quit taking his puberty blockers. 

Even the most loyal Republicans have to be realizing the inevitable—that the new order of MAGA insanity must be brought to an end. But that’s going to be a tall order, considering that today’s GOP is almost all spineless, morally bereft and can’t see the big picture because Trump’s fat butt cheeks are wrapped around their faces.

But, wait a moment. It seems that we may be seeing a little spark of hope—the unlikely possibility that, through some miracle, spines may grow, morals may regenerate and brown-nosers can forsake their disgusting need to follow, mindlessly and much too close, the rest of an animal hoard. That’s the kind of thing that’s possible when people discover that they’ve been played for fools.

After a hair-thin 2024 election margin, the felonious Guido the (Orange) Goon became America’s president. Voters had made the mistake of focusing, not on the quality of the man, but on single platform issues—pro-life, the economy, the promise of lower prices at the grocery stores, reining-in inflation and ending our involvement in foreign wars. Somehow, that oversimplification had turned a sow into a prince. Even before inauguration, Trump had already walked back much of what he promised during the campaign.

How could any American, with such a broad view of the Trump reality, have believed the ridiculous premise that a loser could make our country greater?

Think about it: Americans know Trump, but it didn’t matter that he was a liar. It didn’t matter that he was a con man. It didn’t matter that he hated any real work and preferred his golf, hookers and Playboy bunnies to real leadership responsibilities. It didn’t matter that he regularly stooped to potty talk and name-calling. It didn’t matter that he had broken the laws that prohibit presidents from profiting from the office.

Somehow, it didn’t matter to voters that Trump had fomented an attack on the nation’s Capitol. And even those who believed Trump to be some sort of business genius could not reasonably avoid the fact that his life was strewn with multiple bankruptcies and dozens of failed businesses.

After all that, it makes you wonder how anyone could have made Trump their choice.

Well folks, it’s never too late to un-choose. I’ve been thinking about Mitch McConnell’s recent pangs of conscience, and how a man who had cowered for years under the looming Trump shadow, finally got a “pair.”

Looking back, the resurrection of McConnell as a feisty champion who may actually have the ability to think for himself is a welcome addition to a very, very short list of those who have had the cajónes to stand up against the looming prospect of a Trump dictatorship.

Sadly, the McConnell story bears a remarkable similarity to the Sen. Jeff Flake story—a man who could only choose to do the moral thing because he understood that he would not be up for re-election. It’s horrifying to understand that Trump, along with his billionaire buddies, may indeed have the power to ruin an opponent’s career—think Liz Cheney—and it’s downright incongruous to hold the illusion of a “Christian “Trump, a soulless man incapable of introspection and the human virtue of forgiveness.

After years of cowardly self-preservation, McConnell has finally made a moral choice. Unable to watch as Trump named some of the least-qualified cabinet appointments in U.S. history, he was the only male Republican senator to vote against confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, and R.F.K. Jr, stubbornly resisting the packing of our government with riff-raff sycophants, and—really hate to use the word—total idiots.

Let’s repeat that: He was the only Republican to vote “no” on appointments that could only weaken America and make our country the laughing stock of the world.

Is this really the same guy who had been such a reliable brown-noser among his Senate peers? Now, McConnell appears a changed man, and we have to ask, “What in the world could have caused such a stunning change?”

Maybe he’s worried about fading into obscurity, with only a lasting stench in his place. Or, maybe, he believes there’s a chance for salvation, a legacy of having done something morally correct. Then again, he may have discontinued taking those puberty blockers and simply grown some balls.

Come to think of it, there may be an ulterior motive for the Republican legislators’ move to get rid of puberty blockers.

Could it be that it’s not all about the problems associated with gender dysphoria. There may be a real possibility that Republican legislators want to end their own use of those blockers, hoping for a moment when they notice underarm hair, flex their muscles, show their strength and bring an end to the madness they’ve so pathetically helped create.

As Trump continues to abdicate his presidential responsibilities to Elon the Puppet Master, and America is being diminished from its historical role of world leader—to an international joke, or nightmare—Congress is going to have to prove that it is not Trump’s personal army, that the Musk/Trump antics aren’t funny at all, and that it must act to deprive this regime of its catastrophic damage to our nation.