click to enlarge

Mission Before Madness

In the midst of mass hysteria, misinformation and conspiracies, the Deseret News did what newspapers should—it went to the source, asked the hard questions and interpreted a confusing issue for the public. The paper asked Lex Scott, founder of the Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter, about the chapter's mission and background. The national movement has been criticized as Marxist in origin, violent in concept and racist on the face. Here's what you'll read about it in the Washington Times: "Democratic leaders, wearing the priestly garb of kente stoles, kneel in religious surrender at our nation's capital. ... Welcome to the Church of Holy Wokeness."The Associated Press reports that social media groups are pushing a theory "that liberal billionaire George Soros is paying crowds to attend racial justice protests." And what does Scott say? That the Salt Lake chapter is independent—what she calls a "full service civil rights organization"—that it exists simply to care about Black and brown lives, to promote police reform and to help end systemic racism in the country.

California Port Funding

The world feels their pain, but desperation often leads to bad results. So, it is with the coal industry—specifically Utah's coal country. Still hoping for a safety net, commissioners say they're ready to tap a $53 million fund to pull a group from bankruptcy over a California port project, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. The project is one that was stopped from loading freight to send abroad. It was hoped (by at least four Utah counties) that that freight would be Utah coal. No, the project's not dead yet, but between 2007 and 2015, coal for electricity dropped 29 percent, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says. At least 28 countries have vowed to end coal by 2050. Maybe the state should invest in transitioning these counties to a more sustainable economy.

Flak Attack

While the country's governors stretch to avoid the evil "mask mandates," all eyes have been on state epidemiologist Angela Dunn. When she didn't appear in public for a few weeks, people began to panic that she'd been fired. The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen scoured social media to figure out what people really thought. They loved her, then they hated her when she mentioned the possibility of a total shutdown. That's when people got mean. Dunn is Utah's Anthony Fauci, and both of them take a lot of flak. In fact, other health leaders were removed from their positions when they spoke out. The governor or lieutenant governor won't be making those hard decisions, because the truth is a dangerous thing.