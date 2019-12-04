click to enlarge

Miracle Pop-Up Bar

Always one for getting into the spirit of the season, The Vault bar at Hotel Monaco (15 W. 200 South, 801-595-0000, monaco-saltlakecity.com) is hosting its Miracle Bar pop-up for the second year running. The folks at Miracle Bar will transform The Vault into their very own winter wonderland, complete with unique cocktails inspired by the Yuletide season. The drink menu includes the Snowball Old-Fashioned with caramelized pecan bourbon and spiced molasses and the "Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****r!" made with Barbados and Trinidad rum. We can only guess that your visit to the Miracle Bar will be just as exciting as a Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza.

Pizzeria Tasso Opens

The city of Holladay is welcoming a new wood-fired pizza joint called Pizzeria Tasso (4734 S. Holladay Blvd., 801-810-9426, facebook.com/pizzeriatasso). To welcome new guests to their new space, Pizzeria Tasso is offering free margherita pizzas with the purchase of a drink at its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. The new restaurant is a venture from Zeke and Rob Badger, who operate a mobile pizza catering service based out of Holladay. Their spot on Holladay Boulevard isn't a bad place to try one's luck as a restaurateur, either. It's a fun, walkable neighborhood, and a new pizza place will be a welcome addition.

Breakfast with Santa

Those curious about whether they're on the naughty or nice list can get the inside track—and a tasty breakfast buffet—at Gardner Village (1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, 801-566-8903, gardnervillage.com) this month. Jolly old St. Nick visits Gardner Village's Mill Plaza on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. until Dec. 27 and 28—no doubt to load up on some free breakfast, the cheapskate. While he's there, however, children get the chance to visit the Bearded One and unfurl their holiday wish lists. Tickets are available at gardnervillagetix.com.

Quote of the Week: "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup."

—Buddy the Elf

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net