Minor Concerns 

click to enlarge

What kind of content in a movie becomes a line in the sand beyond which you cannot cross? That's one of the messiest topics facing creative work of all kinds, and seems only to be getting messier with every passing day. It's both deeply personal and prone to creating extreme responses, whether it involves the content of the material itself, or real-life issues surrounding any of the creators. And Paul Thomas Anderson has stepped into that swamp with both feet in Licorice Pizza—a movie that a lot of people love, some people find repugnant, and has generated the kind of polarizing discourse that can make people dread expressing any opinion whatsoever.

This is not a review of other reviews of Licorice Pizza, but it's hard for the swirling extremes of the conversation not to creep into any analysis. And the kind of movie that Licorice Pizza is, makes it even more impossible to avoid thinking about it like the old parable about the blind men and the elephant—a situation where everybody is a little bit right, depending on what piece of it they end up grabbing on to.

Because Licorice Pizza is less a narrative than it is a diorama in which Anderson can display all of his favorite anecdotes about growing up in the San Fernando Valley in the early 1970s. The framing structure for those anecdotes involves the relationship between two unusual characters: Gary (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, with whom Anderson frequently worked), a 15-year-old child actor aging out of his cute phase; and Alana (Alana Haim, of the band Haim, with whom Anderson frequently worked), the 25-year-old student-photography company employee with whom Gary becomes infatuated. And they find themselves intertwined as Gary explores growth business opportunities of the era, like selling waterbeds and opening a pinball arcade.

Anderson has spent 25 years making movies filled with compelling set pieces, so there was little question that his episodic narrative would yield some terrific moments. A couple of them involve actors having an absolute blast with cameo roles: Sean Penn as a pseudonymous macho actor who drunkenly attempts a dangerous stunt, and Bradley Cooper as real-life producer Jon Peters. The latter involves one of the wildest roller-coaster-of-emotions movie sequences of the year, with Cooper evoking a coked-up mania that is both hilarious and utterly terrifying. While Anderson manages to successfully apply a gauze of nostalgic reminiscence to stuff as improbable as the 1973 OPEC oil embargo, he also finds ways to make his stories gritty and consequential.

That doesn't mean he can't also whiff on some of his big swings, like a pair of scenes involving John Michael Higgins as a restaurateur given to speaking to Japanese women in an exaggerated pidgin dialect, without any real interest in pursuing what it entails beyond a broad punch line. Nor does Anderson really seem to know what to do with a subplot involving closeted homosexuality, except as something that has an impact on our protagonists' lives. Two things can both be true: that Anderson is a gifted filmmaker, and that those talents do not exempt him from the occasional bout of tone-deafness.

It seems odd, then, that the most controversial component to emerge from Licorice Pizza has been the age difference between the two main characters, and whether Anderson is romanticizing an inappropriate/illegal relationship. You could go around in circles for days about what does and doesn't happen as part of that relationship—literally zero sex, for example, vs. hand-holding and a lot of running—but it ultimately feels more relevant to consider the role it plays in Alana's character arc. Haim's performance is simply lovely, bursting with a natural on-screen charisma, yet Anderson takes her on an odd journey as to what it means that the directionless Alana latches on to the forward momentum of an adolescent go-getter; he appears to celebrate that Alana sees Gary as a legitimate alternative to the other disappointments in her life, rather than finding it kind of depressing.

For some folks, the worst thing about Licorice Pizza seems to be what could happen between Alana and Gary, rather than what actually does happen between them. When things get messy in a movie, it's hard to find tidy answers.