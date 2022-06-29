Midsummer Update 

Courtesy Photo

The Music Department at Salt Lake City Weekly had been operating under the assumption that the announcement of new and notable summer music series, festivals and specialty shows had slowed. Whoops! Nope! We'll go ahead and course-correct today, noting a host of interesting, recently-announced options for your music-loving ears and eyes.

The Grid City Music Fest is Slated: Taking place at The Commonwealth Room (195 W. 2100 South) and featuring the branding of the nearest-by brewery, the Grid City Music Fest's been announced for three weekends in July and August.

It's described thusly (via gridcitymusicfest.com): "Last August, South Salt Lake received a new identity, The Creative Industries Zone. The Zone is home to many thriving creative industries while maintaining its original rugged character. Composed of a small group of entrepreneurs and craftsmen, The Zone is the place where arts meet crafts. This summer, Grid City Beer Works, in collaboration with The State Room Presents, brings you Grid City Music Fest (GCMF). GCMF encompasses everything The Zone stands for—blending arts with craft. That is why we are working with (and bringing you) local businesses from The Zone. Each weekend will feature different businesses, breweries and distilleries in the community."

The music lineup includes the following acts, with some slots unfilled at press time: July 16, TBA; July 17, Mapache and The Bones of J.R. Jones; Aug. 5, Kaleta & Super Yamba and Moodlite; Aug. 20, Lost Dog Street Band; and Aug. 21, Shamarr Allen and TBA.

Information on tickets for individual shows (and for the whole series), as well as participating vendors, can be found at the aforementioned gridcitymusicfest.com. Shows, we should note, will be taking place on The Commonwealth's stage, while the additional vending takes place on the venue's ample patio.

The Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is Coming in July: Daytrippers and fans of bluegrass should take note of this event, scheduled for July 8-10 (and mapped at 00-0010-2991, Wallsburg).

On the festival's Frequently Asked Questions page (wasatchmountainmusic.com), a description reads thusly: "The festival offers a mix of contemporary and traditional roots based music... bringing together the best of Bluegrass, Celtic, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, and Roots Rock music. There will be jamming, food vendors, camping and amazing musical artists featured on our festival main stage. There will also be an instrument competition, a singer-songwriter competition and a workshop stage." Perhaps as intriguing as the music: "Additionally there will be tours available for the Richard W. Erickson Antique Power Museum on Saturday."

Nine performing acts are slated for Friday, July 8 ($30), with another dozen-plus on deck on Saturday, July 9 ($45). Festival campers will enjoy a Sunday morning pancake brunch, along with a gospel jam session, on July 10.

The venue's remote location earns a line on the FAQ that warns drivers of elk and deer sharing the roadways with cars on the drive in. Ticket options include a $65 day pass, plus a $20 camping fee per person for the weekend.

And One More Daytrip... To Pocatello We Go: Last week we noted that the SLC band Buried Giant was heading to Pocatello for the Shady Grove Music Camp (FMC Park, Pocatello, Idaho), and they're among more than two-dozen bands spanning multiple genres from northern Utah and southeastern Idaho taking part.

Three stages will be in play, along with food vendors, crafts/makers tables and the usual fest amenities. Info about the event, taking place on Friday and Satuday, July 15-16 with $25-40 tix, can be found at shadygrovemusiccamp.com.

An Additional Rio Tinto Show Announced: Later this summer, La Invasion De La Banda Tour is coming to the University of Utah Health Plaza at Rio Tinto Stadium (Saturday, Sept. 3, 2 p.m.) Appearing on the day-long fest's lineup of Banda, Norteño and Mariachi acts will be headliners Banda El Recodo and Gerardo Ortiz, along with Los Recoditos, Los Sebastianes, La Fantastica, Julio Preciado and Jary Franco. Ticket information can be found at riotintostadium.com.

Pysch Lake City Lineup Set (and It's Loaded): The Urban Lounge (240 S. 500 East) is continuing to bring some of the best entertainment in town to life and the lineup for Saturday, July 9's Pysch Lake City dayfest is top-notch. Here's a quick description of things via nowplayingutah.com: "Psych Lake City features 10 local artists performing alternating sets on Urban Lounge's indoor + outdoor stages, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Food truck, patio bar, art installations, and more!

This year's line-up includes Lord Vox, The Plastic Cherries, Mortigi Tempo, Hi Again, Casio Ghost, Daytime Lover, Harpers, Martian Cult, Roy and the Robbers, Von Masse." In addition to that lineup, DJ Buckyhold is slated to perform a set next door to the venue at Blue Gene's (239 S. 500 East).