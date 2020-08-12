 Meet Fresh Opens | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

August 12, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

Meet Fresh Opens 

The latest local foodie news.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge dine_backburner_2.png

Meet Fresh Opens
A Utah location of Meet Fresh (3390 S. State Street, Ste. 32, 385-549-1134, meetfresh.us), an international Taiwanese dessert restaurant franchise, recently opened in South Salt Lake. The menu expands on popular desserts like boba teas and bubble waffles with tofu puddings, red bean soups and chilled taro balls. I have yet to see menu items like this here in Utah—the sound of chilled taro-based mixes of sweet potato, boba and shaved ice, or red beans and peanuts inside a cool grass jelly, sounds all kinds of intriguing. Meet Fresh's presence in the popular Asian marketplace in South Salt Lake sounds like a home run; kicking back with some Taiwanese dessert and boba tea sounds after loading up on noodles from nearby restaurants should be perfection.

Food Writing Workshop
If you've ever wanted to commit your love of food to paper, the Salt Lake Community College Community Writing Center (slcc.edu/cwc) is hosting an online food memoir workshop on Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. The workshop will explore different techniques relating to how food connects to our culture and traditions, and will branch into recipe writing and travelogues. I have fond memories of attending similar workshops once I started writing more about food, and learning a few food writing tips and tricks is valuable stuff for anyone who wants to write about food professionally—or just for fun. Admission is free, but registration is required and can be completed online.

Culinary Medicine Cooking Class
Red Butte Garden's (redbuttegarden.org) culinary medicine chef Madeleine French will be hosting a Zoom class on medicinal cooking on Aug. 15 from noon - 1:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the University of Utah's Resiliency Center and the Department of Nutrition and Integrative Physiology, the class seeks to focus on healthy cooking with fresh ingredients. Chef French has classics like panzanella, stuffed zucchini boats and berry shortcake on the docket, and registered students will get a list of recipes and ingredients so they can cook along with the chef. Registration is required and can be completed via Red Butte Garden's website.

Quote of the Week: "You don't need a silver fork to eat good food." –Paul Prudhomme

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Food News »

More by Alex Springer

  • Meatball Mambo

    Sandy's Fratelli Ristorante sets its sights high.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Aug 12, 2020

  • Suburban Shawarma

    Beirut Café builds community with Lebanese favorites.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Aug 5, 2020

  • Pat's BBQ Expands

    The latest local foodie news.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Aug 5, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation