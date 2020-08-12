click to enlarge

Meet Fresh Opens

A Utah location of Meet Fresh (3390 S. State Street, Ste. 32, 385-549-1134, meetfresh.us), an international Taiwanese dessert restaurant franchise, recently opened in South Salt Lake. The menu expands on popular desserts like boba teas and bubble waffles with tofu puddings, red bean soups and chilled taro balls. I have yet to see menu items like this here in Utah—the sound of chilled taro-based mixes of sweet potato, boba and shaved ice, or red beans and peanuts inside a cool grass jelly, sounds all kinds of intriguing. Meet Fresh's presence in the popular Asian marketplace in South Salt Lake sounds like a home run; kicking back with some Taiwanese dessert and boba tea sounds after loading up on noodles from nearby restaurants should be perfection.

Food Writing Workshop

If you've ever wanted to commit your love of food to paper, the Salt Lake Community College Community Writing Center (slcc.edu/cwc) is hosting an online food memoir workshop on Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. The workshop will explore different techniques relating to how food connects to our culture and traditions, and will branch into recipe writing and travelogues. I have fond memories of attending similar workshops once I started writing more about food, and learning a few food writing tips and tricks is valuable stuff for anyone who wants to write about food professionally—or just for fun. Admission is free, but registration is required and can be completed online.

Culinary Medicine Cooking Class

Red Butte Garden's (redbuttegarden.org) culinary medicine chef Madeleine French will be hosting a Zoom class on medicinal cooking on Aug. 15 from noon - 1:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the University of Utah's Resiliency Center and the Department of Nutrition and Integrative Physiology, the class seeks to focus on healthy cooking with fresh ingredients. Chef French has classics like panzanella, stuffed zucchini boats and berry shortcake on the docket, and registered students will get a list of recipes and ingredients so they can cook along with the chef. Registration is required and can be completed via Red Butte Garden's website.

