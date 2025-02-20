Mayor Mendenhall picks Brian Redd of state corrections to replace outgoing SLC police chief. 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and prospective police chief Brian Redd take questions from reporters at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

With Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown retiring at the end of the month, Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Thursday there was no need to conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.

That's because her preferred candidate, Utah Department of Corrections executive director Brian Redd, agreed to take the job.

"We have the best in the nation standing to my left," Mendenhall said while introducing Redd to reporters. "He was the only person that I wanted to talk to first."

Mendenhall said the appointment of a police chief—which is subject to confirmation by the City Council—is one of the most important decisions that a mayor makes. It shapes not only the city's police department, she said, but also the safety, trust and longterm well-being of residents and visitors.

The mayor said she maintains a shortlist of potential names for high-level department positions, and that Redd—who worked at Goldman Sachs and the Utah Department of Public Safety before he was appointed ED of state corrections in 2023—has been at the top of that list.

"What stands out most about Brian Redd isn't just his experience, it’s his ability to bring people together to get things done," Mendenhall said.

The selection of Redd comes during a period of intense scrutiny for Salt Lake City and its police department. While official statistics show a downward trend in overall crime, Utah's capital has been criticized for a perceived lack of enforcement and efficacy around homelessness, drug use, mental health and vandalism.

Recently, state leaders issued a warning that a failure to act by city officials would be met with intervention from the Legislature. That led to the creation and release of a new public safety plan by the Mendenhall administration, and the dismissal of Brown as police chief.

Mendenhall said Thursday that effective partnerships with stakeholders in Utah is critical to addressing the city's challenges. But she also reiterated that hiring Redd is in the best interests of Salt Lake City and that the suburban Republican-controlled Legislature will do as it pleases.

"I’m not trying to send a signal to Capitol Hill," Mendenhall said. "This is not about the Legislature. This is about the Salt Lake City Police Department. It’s about our ability to keep the city safe."

Redd said that policing works best when trust and understanding exists between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. He said he looks forward to building that trust and working collaboratively to meet the needs of Salt Lake City.

"Policing in an urban environment is a challenging and complex task, but also a rewarding task," Redd said. "It requires a humane and caring approach."

Redd noted that he enjoys recreating and dining with his family in the city, where he has lived and worked in the past but is not currently a resident. And he added that he has no intention of relocating in the future.

"I have no plans to leave my current residence—my wife is remodeling right now," Redd said. "I’m going to be spending a lot of time in the city and I have spent a lot of time in the city. I’m committed to trying to understand the issues as best I can."

Redd's nomination is anticipated to be considered by the City Council on March 4.