 Mask Mayhem | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

July 01, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

Mask Mayhem 

History Lessons, Civilized 'History'

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Mask Mayhem
One wonders who Gov. Gary Herbert had in mind when he talks about "divisive enforcement issues" that mask-wearing could create. Maybe that a mask mandate would pit the cops against the populace in yet another no-win confrontation? But alas, the fear of divisiveness is probably anything but that. Herbert, it appears, is fearful of the right-wing freedom-lovers who doubtless would rise up and spit in the direction of any masked citizen. Finally, the governor relented to allow those liberal bastions of Salt Lake County to mandate mask-wearing. But this comes on the heels of Capitol protests proclaiming "liberty," Trumpist gubernatorial candidate Greg Hughes saying Herbert's "trampling constitutional rights," and convicted Rep. Phil Lyman misrepresenting Nazi insignia.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

History Lessons
There's good news for Lyman and Paiute County Commission Darin Bushman. It's not too late to learn. Just Google "best books to teach Holocaust," and there are hundreds of books—many for children with pictures—that depict the atrocities of that period and why Hitler should be evoked only in the most horrific of circumstances. Bushman, in a buried Salt Lake Tribune story, sort of apologized for comparing Gov. Herbert and his facemask mandate to Hitler. "Sorry if you found my tweet offensive," Bushman said, with Lyman saying that wearing masks is a first step toward murderous dictatorship, like Hitler saying to just wear the "dam" armband. In fact, Hitler imposed Star of David badges or armbands on the Jews, not everyone, to identify and harass them, according to Holocaust.org—not save them from disease. These Republicans may want to politicize masks, but the governor is asking everyone—even Lyman and Bushman—to wear one to save them, not kill them.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Civilized 'History'
Sen. Mike Lee is one of those partisans who sticks out even among partisans. This time, it's all about statues, or, as Lee "explained" to Fox 13 News, representative government and private property rights. Don't pull down those statues, he says—it leads to violence. And we have to be "informed of the past," as if statues were the way to do it. He's also encouraged the president to un-Twitter and go for Parler because Twitter is being mean. In his weeklong rant to the Deseret News, Lee also blamed the liberal media for just about everything, mostly "an all-out war" on the founding of the United States. He didn't like The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project which focuses on the consequences of slavery. We just need to be civil, Lee says—like the KKK?

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: July 2

    Freedom Fest for Black Lives, Armed Protest for Police Reform, Housing in the Pandemic, Animal Cruelty Protest.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 1, 2020

  • Pink Elephants

    Black-owned on the Rise, Local Water Bosses
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 24, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: June 25

    Protest in Tooele, Health Care Day of Action, Preview of Women's Vote, COVID Testing for LGBTQ
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jun 24, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation