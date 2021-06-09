 Make It Rain! | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
June 09, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

Make It Rain! 

A Reasonable Republican, Fusion Confusion

Make It Rain!
Dear God! And we mean that in the most expletive of ways. Gov. Spencer Cox wants everyone to pray for rain because, as God knows, Utah is not about to mandate anything, even if our lives or the lives of our children are at stake. Let's not talk about climate change. Let's talk about the drought—or, as ABC4 describes it, the "excessive heat" that is taking over Utah. But like the masking initiative in the state, Cox is depending on the good will of people and a higher being, apparently with a higher IQ. Water the lawn? Well, yeah, what about the golfers? Conserve water at home? You're taking away our freedom. "I'm going to pray all weekend that Utahns will stop electing idiots who think the answer to the climate crisis is more prayer," says Brian Moench, MD, of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. And Facebook is full of comparisons to "thoughts and prayers" against gun violence. The Washington Post, in satire cleverly disguised as news, noted that "Utah is the most drought-stricken state in the nation." Which leaves us at: God help us.

A Reasonable Republican
Blake Moore got the fringe treatment at his first town hall and weathered it like a lost puppy. The crowd wanted to talk about the former president whose name shall not be spoken. After all, 71 percent of Utah Republicans buy into some kind of conspiracy. Yet those in attendance were unexpectedly respectful and seemed to like the 40-year-old first-term congressman, The Salt Lake Tribune's Matt Canham told KCPW 88.3 FM's Behind the Headlines. Moore didn't vote to impeach the former guy after the insurrection but did want a bipartisan inquiry. His first few days in office weren't exactly peaceful, and he saw that no one in Congress knew how to respond to the armed attack on the Capitol. Moore is about as reasonable a Republican as you can get, but he has to make it past the 2022 election after championing fair redistricting and living in Salt Lake City, not northern Utah. Congressional candidates can live anywhere in the state, but the voters can't, begging the question of why not make all these elections at-large?

Fusion Confusion
It's hard to know whether the Deseret News was trying to encourage or discourage third parties in Utah. But for sure, the DNews was trying to be "dope"—no, not that kind of dope—with the headline teaser: "Dude, where's my party?" The story detailed the hard road third parties have in elections while hinting that the thirds in Utah may grow as some Republicans balk at Trump while blanching at the thought of those socialist Dems. Maybe there's hope for the United Utah Party, but probably not unless the state opts for something called "fusion" voting. Oh, great. Utahns have just been thrown another new voting form. Curiously, the story never mentioned ranked choice voting, which 21 municipalities will try out this year. Ranked choice could give thirds a chance if enough voters rank them as their second or third choice.

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

