Made in Utah Winter Fest Ending

This week is your last chance to check out the Made in Utah Winter Festival (madeinutahfest.com) at The Gateway (400 W. 100 South). The festival has been transforming The Gateway into a celebration of all things made locally, so it's time to get your ass in gear if you haven't checked it out yet and enjoy one more weekend of Cambodian beef jerky, guacamaya juice and melty raclette cheese. It's also not a bad option for those who've delayed their holiday shopping—what better way to show your loved ones how much they mean to you by shoving some locally-made awesomeness into their stockings. The final days of the festival will be Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, starting at 1 p.m.

Burgers for a Good Cause

The Sugar House location of Burgers Grilled Right, or BGR if you're into the whole brevity thing, (1202 E. Wilmington Ave., 801-583-5300, bgrtheburgerjoint.com) is teaming up with People Helping People (phputah.org) on Monday, Dec. 23. The restaurant is donating 15% of its proceeds to the organization, which helps low-income women and single moms find gainful employment. Snagging some gigantic, juicy burgers and contributing to a local community organization is good for the belly and for the soul, so make sure to check the place out if you're craving a pre-Christmas burger.

Uncle Bob's Chinese Buffet

Now that Christmas is upon us, the folks at Garage on Beck (1199 Beck St., 801-521-3904, garageonbeck.com) are hosting Uncle Bob's Chinese Buffet for a third year running. For the uninitiated, Uncle Bob shows up at this Beck Street haunt with a magical sack filled with all-you-can-eat Chinese food that he shares with those needing some unconventional holiday cheer. The buffet costs a mere $13 and starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Uncle Bob makes it very clear that waywards, loners and misfits are more than welcome to partake in a bit of booze and hospitality.

Quote of the Week: "I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage."

—Erma Bombeck

